Flipkart Women's Day sale has just kicked off with deals on mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TVs, and more. The two-day sale will also provide a number of bundled offers apart from flat discounts. The Walmart-owned company has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer no-cost EMI payment options to the bank's debit and credit card users as well. The smartphones from Asus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, and other companies will be available at discounted prices during the sale. In addition, Flipkart will also run flash sales during the period.

Flipkart Women's Day sale 2019: Offers on mobile phones, and more

Asus and Flipkart have teamed up to offer discounts on the ZenFone lineup of smartphones during the Women's Day sale this week. As a part of the Flipkart Women's Day sale, ZenFone 5Z will be available with a flat discount of Rs. 3,000 while ZenFone Lite L1 will be down by Rs. 1,000. ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Max Pro M1 will also receive a discount of Rs. 500 during the sale. Apart from the price discounts, these smartphones will also be available with Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection Plan at attractive prices.

Flipkart will also offer discounts on Xiaomi smartphones during its Women's Day sale. As a part of the sale, Redmi Note 6 Pro (4GB, 64GB) will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999. Poco F1 (6GB, 64GB and 6GB, 128GB) buyers will be eligible for an additional Rs. 2,000 off on exchanging older smartphones. Poco F1 (8GB, 256GB) buyers can get an additional discount worth Rs. 3,000 over the normal exchange value of their old phones. Xiaomi's Mi Home Security Camera Basic, Mi Soundbar, and Mi Tv 4A Pro 32 will be available in an open sale, but without any flat discounts, during the Women's Day sale.

Apart from these, Flipkart is also selling the Apple iPhone XR at Rs. 67,999 (MRP Rs. 76,900). HMD Global's Nokia 5.1 Plus is being sold at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 13,199). The Vivo V9 Pro (4GB, 64GB) is available at RS. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 17,990) on Flipkart during the Women's Day sale this week.

In addition to flat discounts, some smartphones will be available with better exchange values in case you're upgrading from an old phone. Vivo V11 and Oppo F9 will be available with an additional discount of Rs. 3,000 on normal exchange value. You can pair your purchases with other bundled offers to add more value.

Apart from mobile phones, Flipkart will also offer discounts on cameras, laptops, audio gear, tablets, and smart home products. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm is available at a discounted price of Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 25,990) during the two-day sale. Microsoft Xbox One S console is available at prices starting from Rs. 19,990 along with exchange and no-cost EMI offers.