Flipkart on the occasion of International Women's Day 2019 is hosting a sale between March 7 and March 8. The two-day Women's Day 2019 sale is teased to offer discounts on models such as Honor 9N, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and Vivo V9 Pro. Handsets such as the Poco F1, Samsung Galaxy S8, and Motorola One Power among others have also received discounted prices. The Flipkart sale will also bring up to 80 percent discount on electronics products and accessories, including laptops, headphones, speakers, cameras, and power banks. Flipkart has also tied up with Bajaj Finserv to offer no-cost EMI options on eligible EMI Network Cards throughout the Women's Day Sale.

Flipkart Women's Day sale offers on mobile phones

As per the landing page of the Women's Day Sale on Flipkart, the Honor 9N will be available at Rs. 9,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 11,999. The Nokia 6.1 Plus will also receive a price cut and will go on sale at Rs. 13,999, down from Rs. 15,499. Similarly, the Vivo V9 Pro will be available during the sale at Rs. 13,990. This is Rs. 2,000 discounted from the launch price of Rs. 15,990. To see the individual listed offers, you need visit Flipkart.com on your mobile browser, or through the Flipkart app. The company was initially showing the offers on the Flipkart desktop website as well, but it later removed the links to respective offers.

The Flipkart sale will also bring the Samsung Galaxy S8 at Rs. 30,990. Further, the Realme 2 4GB RAM variant will be available during the sale at Rs. 9,499, down from 10,990. The ZenFone Lite L1 will also receive a discounted price tag of Rs. 4,999. Similarly, the Motorola One Power will be available at Rs. 13,999, down from Rs. 14,999. The Vivo V9 Pro will also be available with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 1,500.

The Infinix Note 5 will also go on sale at Rs. 7,999, down from Rs. 9,999. Flipkart has also teased that it will sell the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL with a starting price of Rs. 59,999. This is down from the launch price of the base 64GB storage variant of the Pixel 3 that comes at Rs. 71,000.

Flipkart has also teased discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Poco F1. The forthcoming sale is also touted to bring some of the "most anticipated" iPhone deals.

Additionally, the Women's Day Sale on Flipkart will bring laptops starting at Rs. 12,990. There will also be discounts of up to 70 percent on headphones and speakers as well as tablets starting at Rs. 2,999. Flipkart will also offer discounts on cameras, power banks, and smart speakers. Furthermore, there will be up to 75 percent discounts on TVs and home appliances.

The Flipkart sale will bring offers under OMG Deals every hour, Blockbuster Deals every eight hours, and Price Crush on every eight hours. Moreover, there will be no-cost EMI options, debit card EMI support, and no-cost EMIs on Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Cards.

