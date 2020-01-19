The Flipkart Republic Day Sale is now open for everyone. The Flipkart sale kicked off yesterday for Flipkart Plus members, and has finally gone live for all prospective buyers. The Flipkart Republic Day Sale introduces limited time price cuts and discounts on mobiles, wearables, and a wide array of other devices across different price brackets. Aside from price cuts, Flipkart also offers 10 percent instant discount to ICICI Bank credit card holders as well as Kotak Mahindra Bank credit and debit card holders. Moreover, no-cost EMI options are also available for purchases made using Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI cards.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020: Offers on mobile phones

Flipkart is offering hefty discounts on Samsung, Realme, Asus, and Vivo phones among a host of other brands. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S9 can be purchased at an effective price of just Rs. 22,999 during the sale. The Motorola One Action can be grabbed at a significantly lower price of Rs. 8,999 compared to its original price, while the iPhone 7's price has been brought down to Rs. 24,999. Google's Pixel 3a, on the other hand, is now listed at Rs. 27,999.

The prices of Realme phones has been slashed by up to Rs. 2,000 during the Flipkart Republic Day sale. The Realme 5 Pro has received a price cut worth Rs. 1,000, and it is now available at Rs. 13,999. The Realme X and Realme XT have also received a price cut worth Rs. 2,000, and both are now listed at Rs. 14,999.

Asus 6Z has been discounted by Rs. 4,000 and is now available starting at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. There is an exchange offer worth Rs. 3,000 and no-cost EMI benefit is also there on the table for the Asus flagship. One the other hand, the Asus 5Z is up for grabs at Rs. 15,999. Talking about Huawei products, the MediaPad M5 Lite tablet is down to Rs. 17,990 after a discount worth Rs. 3,000. As for the Huawei P30 Lite, it is available at Rs. 12,990 following a limited-time price cut of Rs. 7,000 on Flipkart.

Flipkart sale will continue through January 22, same as Amazon's The Great Indian sale that too kicked off earlier today is now live for all.