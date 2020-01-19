Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020 Live for Everyone: Check Discounts on Realme, Samsung, and Asus Phones

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020 Live for Everyone: Check Discounts on Realme, Samsung, and Asus Phones

Flipkart’s The Republic Day 2020 sale will continue through January 22.

By | Updated: 19 January 2020 06:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020 Live for Everyone: Check Discounts on Realme, Samsung, and Asus Phones

Flipkart’s The Republic Day Sale 2020 also offers a 10 percent banking discount

Highlights
  • Flipkart’s The Republic Day Sale offers up to 60 percent off on phones
  • No-cost EMI and exchange offers are also available during Flipkart sale
  • Samsung, Realme, Asus, and Huawei phones have received price cuts

The Flipkart Republic Day Sale is now open for everyone. The Flipkart sale kicked off yesterday for Flipkart Plus members, and has finally gone live for all prospective buyers. The Flipkart Republic Day Sale introduces limited time price cuts and discounts on mobiles, wearables, and a wide array of other devices across different price brackets. Aside from price cuts, Flipkart also offers 10 percent instant discount to ICICI Bank credit card holders as well as Kotak Mahindra Bank credit and debit card holders. Moreover, no-cost EMI options are also available for purchases made using Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI cards.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020: Offers on mobile phones

Flipkart is offering hefty discounts on Samsung, Realme, Asus, and Vivo phones among a host of other brands. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S9 can be purchased at an effective price of just Rs. 22,999 during the sale. The Motorola One Action can be grabbed at a significantly lower price of Rs. 8,999 compared to its original price, while the iPhone 7's price has been brought down to Rs. 24,999. Google's Pixel 3a, on the other hand, is now listed at Rs. 27,999.

The prices of Realme phones has been slashed by up to Rs. 2,000 during the Flipkart Republic Day sale. The Realme 5 Pro has received a price cut worth Rs. 1,000, and it is now available at Rs. 13,999. The Realme X and Realme XT have also received a price cut worth Rs. 2,000, and both are now listed at Rs. 14,999.

Asus 6Z has been discounted by Rs. 4,000 and is now available starting at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. There is an exchange offer worth Rs. 3,000 and no-cost EMI benefit is also there on the table for the Asus flagship. One the other hand, the Asus 5Z is up for grabs at Rs. 15,999. Talking about Huawei products, the MediaPad M5 Lite tablet is down to Rs. 17,990 after a discount worth Rs. 3,000. As for the Huawei P30 Lite, it is available at Rs. 12,990 following a limited-time price cut of Rs. 7,000 on Flipkart.

Flipkart sale will continue through January 22, same as Amazon's The Great Indian sale that too kicked off earlier today is now live for all.

Motorola One Action

Motorola One Action

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality and unique design
  • Lag-free performance
  • Stock Android experience
  • Bad
  • Small battery and slow charging
  • Disappointing display quality and content scaling issues
  • Can’t capture still photos with ultra-wide camera
Read detailed Motorola One Action review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9609
Front Camera12-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2520 pixels
Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, easy to handle
  • Strong overall performance
  • Impressive photo quality in daylight
  • Very fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Camera app UI needs improvement
Read detailed Realme 5 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4035mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart The Republic Day sale, Realme, Asus, Huawei, Realme X, Realme XT, Asus 6Z, Asus 5Z, Huawei P30 Lite
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Apple Fixes Location Privacy Issue With iPhone 11 Chip in iOS Beta Update
Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020 Goes Live: Best Offers on Mobile Phones and More

Related Stories

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020 Live for Everyone: Check Discounts on Realme, Samsung, and Asus Phones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 Begins: All the Best Offers Today
  2. Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020 Kicks Off: Here Are the Best Offers
  3. Realme 3 Pro Receiving Android 10 Update With Realme UI in India
  4. 80 Percent of Televisions Sold on Amazon India in 2019 Were Smart TVs
  5. The 10 Most Popular Mobile Phones of 2019
  6. Amazon Great Indian Sale Now Live for Prime Members: Top Mobile Offers
  7. WhatsApp Dark Theme Improvements Spotted in Beta, Sticker Packs Updated
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Leak Tips 120Hz Display, 10x Optical Zoom, More
  9. Boat Airdopes 411 Truly Wireless Earphones Review
  10. In Netflix’s Jamtara, as in Jamtara, Neglect Is the Main Culprit
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020 Live for Everyone: Check Discounts on Realme, Samsung, and Asus Phones
  2. Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 Live for All: Offers, Deals, and Everything Else You Need to Know
  3. Flipkart's The Republic Day Sale 2020 Kicks Off for Plus Members: Deals, Offers, and Other Details
  4. Apple Fixes Location Privacy Issue With iPhone 11 Chip in iOS Beta Update
  5. WhatsApp Beta for Android Update Hints at Upcoming Support for Animated Stickers
  6. Elon Musk's SpaceX to Simulate Rocket Failure in Final Astronaut Capsule Test
  7. Realme 3 Pro Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With Realme UI in India: All You Need to Know
  8. Apple Patent Talks About Touchscreen Laptops: MacBook With Touch Support Incoming?
  9. $150 5G Phones May Arrive by the End of 2020, Huawei Executive Says
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Specifications Leaked: 120Hz Display, 10x Optical Zoom, Exynos 990, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.