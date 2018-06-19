Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Flipkart Super Value Week Brings Discounts, Buyback Guarantee Offers on Google Pixel 2, iPhone Models, and More

Flipkart Super Value Week Brings Discounts, Buyback Guarantee Offers on Google Pixel 2, iPhone Models, and More

 
19 June 2018
Highlights

  • Flipkart has launched its Super Value Week
  • It brings buyback guarantee, and no-cost EMI options
  • The Super Value Week offers will run until June 24

The Flipkart Super Value Week, giving customers offers and deals on new smartphones, has kicked off and will continue till June 24. As part of the sale, Flipkart is offering No Cost EMI options, buyback guarantees, discounts, and cashbacks on mobile phones. Popular mobile phones that are a part of the new Flipkart offer include handsets like Google Pixel 2, iPhone 6, Moto X4, and more. In addition, HDFC Bank users are eligible for No Cost EMI as well.

Flipkart Super Value Week sale
Under the Super Value Week, Flipkart is offering a buyback guarantee on the Pixel 2 (128GB inbuilt storage), claiming it will bring the effective price of the handset to Rs. 10,999 (MRP 70,000). To avail this offer, you will have to purchase the buyback guarantee policy at Rs. 199 when you buy the smartphone. During the sale, Flipkart says it is offering a discount of Rs. 9,001 that brings the handset's price down to Rs. 60,999. Meanwhile, HDFC Credit and Debit cardholders can avail an extra cashback of Rs. 8,000, bringing the price down to Rs. 52,999. Following this, buyers will get an exchange value of Rs. 42,000 within a period of 6 to 8 months.

Besides the Pixel 2 (128GB) variant, Flipkart is also offering a buyback guarantee of Rs. 37,000 on the Pixel 2 XL 64GB model, and Rs. 44,000 on the 128GB inbuilt storage variant.

A similar offer is also applicable on the Moto X4, which is now available at an effective price of Rs. 6,999 during the sale. The original price of the handset is Rs. 22,999. Same as the Pixel 2 offer, you will be needed to buy Flipkart's Buyback Guarantee policy worth Rs. 199 while purchasing the Moto X4. Flipkart will provide an assured exchange value of Rs. 16,000 within a period of 6-8 months. Other smartphones eligible for Flipkart buyback offer include Moto G6 Play, Moto Z2 Force, and Redmi Note 5.

Along with the buyback guarantee, Flipkart is also offering 'Easy No Cost EMI' on several smartphones. The e-commerce portal has listed the smartphones under categories like Easy Rs. 299 per month, Easy Rs. 499 per month, Easy Rs. 999 per month, and Premium No Cost EMI Rs. 1,999 per month. The no-cost EMI options can be availed via HDFC Bank or Bajaj Finserv.

The list of smartphones available on Flipkart under the no-cost EMI offer are, budget handsets like Samsung Galaxy On5, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 5, Lenovo K8 Plus, Moto G6 Play, Mi Max 2, and more. The offer also includes costlier models like Vivo V9, Honor 10, Apple iPhone 7, and more. Notably, the Apple iPhone 6 can be purchased under the no-cost EMI offer by paying Rs. 999 per month.

Further reading: Flipkart, Google, Apple
