  Flipkart Super Value Week Sale: Redmi Note 6 Pro, Galaxy Note 8, Honor 9N Receive Discounts, and More Deals

Flipkart Super Value Week Sale: Redmi Note 6 Pro, Galaxy Note 8, Honor 9N Receive Discounts, and More Deals

24 April 2019 18:07 IST
Flipkart Super Value Week Sale: Redmi Note 6 Pro, Galaxy Note 8, Honor 9N Receive Discounts, and More Deals

Flipkart Super Value Week offers Redmi and Honor phones at discounted prices

Highlights
  • Flipkart Super Value Week will end on April 29
  • Complete Mobile Protection is available for as low as Rs. 99
  • Additional exchange value offered on Galaxy J2, Redmi 3S Prime

Flipkart Super Value Week has begun, and it is offering additional exchange discount up to Rs. 1,000, complete mobile protection for Rs. 99, and discounts on few phones like the Redmi Note 6 Pro. Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection covers water damage, screen damage, hardware or software defects, brand authorised repairs, and convenient pick up and drops. Additional exchange value for your old phones, is also being offered on smartphones like the OnePlus 5, Samsung Galaxy J2, Redmi 3S Prime, and the Moto G5. This is the second Super Value Week sale of 2019 on Flipkart.

The Flipkart Super Value Week is offering its Complete Mobile Protection (CMP) service for as low as Rs. 99. As mentioned, the Complete Mobile Protection plan covers all kinds of scenarios, and also offers free pick up and drop facility as well. Flipkart says that the device will be repaired within a guaranteed 10 days. The Rs. 99 plan will cover your phone for one year. This offer is listed with most phones, and you will have to tick on the CMP option listed alongside, before adding the phone to the cart.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is listed at a discounted price of Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The Honor 9N is also listed at Rs. 9,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option is listed at Rs. 8,999, instead of the launch price of Rs. 11,999. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is listed for Rs. 36,990 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 is listed for Rs. 30,990.

Among other offers, Honor 10 Lite, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7A, Redmi 3s Prime, and Honor 7S have also received discounts.

The Super Value Week is also offering additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on few old phones. The OnePlus 5 is listed to deliver an additional exchange value of Rs. 1,000, the Galaxy J2 is listed with an additional exchange value of Rs. 750, the Redmi 3s Prime is listed with an additional exchange value of Rs. 500, and the Moto G5 is listed with an additional exchange value of Rs. 250.

The Flipkart Value Week will last till Monday, April 29, and users can see all the deals on the e-commerce site's dedicated page.

Flipkart Super Value Week Sale: Redmi Note 6 Pro, Galaxy Note 8, Honor 9N Receive Discounts, and More Deals
