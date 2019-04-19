Flipkart is hosting a Super Value Week in India from Tuesday, April 23 onwards. The sale will go on till April 29, and users can avail complete mobile protection for as low as Rs. 99 and additional exchange value on purchasing of phones. Flipkart's complete mobile protection covers water damage, screen damage, hardware or software defects, brand authorised repairs, and convenient pick up and drops. The Super Value Week will also offer additional exchange value on your old phones, to get more discount on your new phone purchase. This is the second Super Value Week sale of 2019 on Flipkart.

As part of the Super Value Week, Flipkart is offering its Complete Mobile Protection Service for as low as Rs. 99. Flipkart says that the device will be repaired within a guaranteed 10 days. As mentioned, the complete mobile protection plan covers all kinds of scenarios, and also offers pick up and drop facility (free for the first service) as well. The duration of this Rs. 99 plan is not mentioned, and more details will be announced on April 23.

Flipkart mobile exchange offers

Furthermore, the Super Value Week will also offer additional exchange value on old phones. An exchange value is preset by companies on phones, and during this week, users will be able to get a little more than the preset value. Exchange offers are listed for select phones, and Flipkart hasn't detailed which phones will be entitled to additional exchange discount. Flipkart should offer more clarity in the coming days.

Flipkart recently also hosted the Asus OMG Days sale in India. It offered a host of Asus phones like - flagship Asus ZenFone 5Z, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, and the entry-level Asus ZenFone Lite L1 – at discounted prices with no-cost EMI options listed alongside.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.