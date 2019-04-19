Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Flipkart Super Value Week Begins Tuesday: Offers Complete Mobile Protection for as Low as Rs. 99, Additional Exchange Value

Flipkart Super Value Week Begins Tuesday: Offers Complete Mobile Protection for as Low as Rs. 99, Additional Exchange Value

, 19 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Super Value Week Begins Tuesday: Offers Complete Mobile Protection for as Low as Rs. 99, Additional Exchange Value

Flipkart offers: The e-retailer will be providing discounted complete mobile protection during the sale

Highlights

Flipkart is hosting a new Super Value Week next week

Complete Mobile Protection to be available for as low as Rs. 99

Super Value Week will also offer additional exchange value

Flipkart is hosting a Super Value Week in India from Tuesday, April 23 onwards. The sale will go on till April 29, and users can avail complete mobile protection for as low as Rs. 99 and additional exchange value on purchasing of phones. Flipkart's complete mobile protection covers water damage, screen damage, hardware or software defects, brand authorised repairs, and convenient pick up and drops. The Super Value Week will also offer additional exchange value on your old phones, to get more discount on your new phone purchase. This is the second Super Value Week sale of 2019 on Flipkart.

As part of the Super Value Week, Flipkart is offering its Complete Mobile Protection Service for as low as Rs. 99. Flipkart says that the device will be repaired within a guaranteed 10 days. As mentioned, the complete mobile protection plan covers all kinds of scenarios, and also offers pick up and drop facility (free for the first service) as well. The duration of this Rs. 99 plan is not mentioned, and more details will be announced on April 23.

Flipkart mobile exchange offers

Furthermore, the Super Value Week will also offer additional exchange value on old phones. An exchange value is preset by companies on phones, and during this week, users will be able to get a little more than the preset value. Exchange offers are listed for select phones, and Flipkart hasn't detailed which phones will be entitled to additional exchange discount. Flipkart should offer more clarity in the coming days.

Flipkart recently also hosted the Asus OMG Days sale in India. It offered a host of Asus phones like - flagship Asus ZenFone 5Z, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, and the entry-level Asus ZenFone Lite L1 – at discounted prices with no-cost EMI options listed alongside.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Super Value Week
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Samsung Galaxy S10 Starts Receiving Dedicated Night Mode to Take on Google's Night Sight: Report
Amazfit Verge Update Brings Alexa Support, Extends Voice Calling Feature to iOS
Flipkart Super Value Week Begins Tuesday: Offers Complete Mobile Protection for as Low as Rs. 99, Additional Exchange Value
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Huawei P30 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Avengers: Endgame Tickets Expected to Go on Sale Sunday in India
  2. Asus ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone Lite L1 Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000
  3. Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Reportedly Pictured in First Official Renders
  4. Redmi 7 Could Launch Alongside Redmi Y3, Xiaomi's Manu Kumar Jain Hints
  5. Honor 20 Pro Image Leak Tips Quad Rear Cameras, Periscope Sensor
  6. Hotstar Premium Monthly Subscription Price Hiked
  7. 2019 iPhone Models to Sport Four 12-Megapixel Sensors Total: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro Getting Software Update in India With Camera Improvements
  9. Realme 3 Pro India Launch Set for Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  10. Flipkart to Offer Discounted Complete Mobile Protection in Sale Next Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.