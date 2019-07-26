Flipkart today announced its Super Flash Sunday, where as many as five phones will be up for grabs in a flash sale. The five phones are namely Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, Realme X, Realme 3i, and Redmi 7A. The phones will go on sale in a flash sale on July 28 i.e., this Sunday at 12pm IST. Flipkart will provide Complete Mobile Protection plans at best prices alongside these phones during the flash sale. The phones will be available till the stocks last, and we recommend interested buyers to be online a few minutes before the flash sale begins, and fill in payment and address details beforehand.

As mentioned, the Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 7A, Realme X, and Realme 3i will all go on sale at the same time at 12pm IST. The sale will go on till stocks last, and Flipkart says it will be offering mobile protection plans at best prices alongside the purchase of these phones.

Xiaomi had already announced that the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro phones will go on sale this Sunday. The Redmi K20 price in India is set at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 23,999. However, the Redmi K20 Pro price is set at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is also the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at Rs. 30,999. While the flash sale will be held on Flipkart, you can also purchase the phones through Mi.com and Mi Home stores as well, at the same time.

Apart from the mobile protection plan best price benefit, sale offers on both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro include double data benefits for Airtel customers using the Rs. 249 or Rs. 299 prepaid plan. There will be Airtel Thanks Gold tier benefits for the customers. Also, Xiaomi is offering Rs. 1,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and credit card EMI transactions.

The Redmi 7A price in India is set at Rs. 5,999 for the 16GB storage variant, while its 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 6,199. Both options come in three colour variants, namely Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Gold. Throughout July, Xiaomi is offering a Rs. 200 discount on both Redmi 7A variants in India. This means the smartphone can be purchased at as low as Rs. 5,799. Alongside Flipkart, the phone will also be available on Mi.com.

Sale offers on the Redmi 7A include a Rs. 2,200 worth of cashback along with 125GB of additional data on Reliance Jio. The cashback will be credited in the form of 44 discount vouchers of Rs. 50 each in the MyJio app. Also, customers will need to recharge their Jio connection with Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 prepaid plan to avail the cashback offer.

Coming to the Realme phones, Flipkart says that the Realme X will also go on sale at 12pm IST on Sunday. The Realme X price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone's 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 19,999. The Realme X will be available for purchase in Polar White and Space Blue colour options. The sale will only happen on Flipkart, and the next sale on Realme online store will be held on July 31.

Lastly, the Reame 3i will also be made available in Flipkart's Super Flash Sale Sunday, and the phone is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the higher-end 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the phone carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999. One can choose between Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red colour options. The sale will only be held on Flipkart, and the next sale on Realme online store is on July 30.

To make the most of Flipkart Super Flash Sunday, we recommend you register beforehand, and stay online a few minutes before the flash sale begins. It is likely that the phones may go out of stock very soon, so pre-fill the payment and address details for faster checkout.