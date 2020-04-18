Technology News
loading

COVID-19 Lockdown: Flipkart Opens Mobiles Category for Orders, Delivery After April 20

Flipkart says that users in all states should be able to see the mobiles category, apart from West Bengal and Karnataka.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 April 2020 16:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
COVID-19 Lockdown: Flipkart Opens Mobiles Category for Orders, Delivery After April 20

Flipkart was only delivering essential goods during the lockdown

Highlights
  • Flipkart hasn’t opened the mobiles category in West Bengal, Karnataka
  • Amazon hasn’t started selling smartphones in India as of yet
  • Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI, buyback guarantee to buyers

Flipkart has restarted smartphone selling in India. E-commerce giants had been limited to selling only essential goods after PM Modi announced a nationwide lockdown from March 25. However, the Indian government recently approved selling of smartphones online in India, and Flipkart has opened its mobiles category for orders. The company says that the mobiles category is open across India, except for West Bengal and Karnataka. Flipkart's mobile category lists phones like Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Motorola Razr, Poco X2, iQoo 3, and many more.

The e-commerce platform has a new banner on its app confirming that they are now accepting smartphone orders. Even though a user can now purchase smartphones, delivery will only begin from April 20, as per the government directives. Flipkart is offering complete mobile protection, no-cost EMI, and buyback guarantee to buyers on its platform. Phones from Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi are listed online. Both the Flipkart app and the website now have the mobiles category open for purchase.

Flipkart says that users in all states should be able to see the mobiles category, apart from West Bengal and Karnataka, where the service hasn't resumed yet. At the time of writing, Amazon hadn't opened its smartphone category for ordering.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla recently issued revised guidelines for the extended lockdown period till May 3. These guidelines suggest that mobile phones, televisions, refrigerators, laptops, and stationary items will be allowed to be sold through e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal from April 20. The delivery vans of e-commerce companies will need permission from authorities for plying on the roads beforehand.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Smartphones, COVID 19, Coronavirus, India Lockdown
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
OnePlus 8 Pro Survives Fire and Bend Tests, Teardown Hints at Easy Repair
Hasmukh Review: Overcrowded Netflix Series Strangles Vir Das
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

COVID-19 Lockdown: Flipkart Opens Mobiles Category for Orders, Delivery After April 20
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Know WhatsApp Better Than You Know Yourself With These 25 Tricks
  2. PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode First Impressions
  3. Oppo A92s With 120Hz Display, Quad Cameras Launched
  4. Flipkart Opens Mobiles Category for Orders, Delivery After April 20
  5. WhatsApp Changes Rules for Forwards to Check Misinformation
  6. WhatsApp May Soon Allow More Users in Group Calls
  7. OnePlus 8 Series China Pricing Suggests What We Can Expect in India
  8. iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched
  9. Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A to Now Launch in India on April 21
  10. 5 Reasons Why OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Are Not Flagship Killers
#Latest Stories
  1. COVID-19: Amazon Said to Deploy Thermal Cameras at Warehouses to Scan for Fevers Faster
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Now Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.4 Update With Google Live Captions, Camera Improvements: Report
  3. COVID-19 Lockdown: Flipkart Opens Mobiles Category for Orders, Delivery After April 20
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro Survives Fire and Bend Tests, Teardown Hints at Easy Repair
  5. Oppo A92s With 120Hz Display, Quad Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. NASA Announces First SpaceX Crewed Flight for May 27
  7. Netflix Releases Documentary Features and Series on YouTube for Free, Including Our Planet
  8. Airtel, Vodafone Idea Extend Free Incoming Calls Benefit for Low Income Prepaid Subscribers Till May 3
  9. Data of the Dead: Virtual Immortality Shows Holes in Privacy Laws
  10. Coronavirus Forces Detour for Homecoming Astronauts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com