Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Begins: Price Cuts on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, iPhone SE (2020), Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, More

The Flipkart Smartphone Carnival will go on till March 12.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 March 2021 10:56 IST
Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank for the Smartphone Carnival

Highlights
  • Realme C12 sees a Rs. 500 discount during the Smartphone Carnival
  • Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options on many phones
  • iPhone SE (2020) is listed starting at Rs. 29,999

Flipkart Smartphone Carnival sale is now taking place on the e-commerce platform, and a host of smartphones are listed with deals and discounts. Phones like the iPhone SE, iPhone XR, Realme C12, Poco C3, and the Realme Narzo 30A are listed with price cuts. Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank to offer up to Rs. 1,250 instant discount debit and credit cards. Apart from that, smartphones are also listed with no-cost EMI options, complete mobile protection, and exchange offers in the Flipkart Smartphone Carnival.

This Flipkart Smartphone Carnival has already begun and will go on till March 12. During this week, the e-commerce site will offer the iPhone SE (2020) for a slashed price of Rs. 29,999. This is for the base 64GB model, and the 128GB option is priced at Rs. 34,999. Similarly, the iPhone XR can be purchased for Rs. 38,999 for the 64GB storage option while the 128GB model is listed at Rs. 43,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is listed with a discount of Rs. 5,000, with its price starting at Rs. 44,999.Furthermore, Flipkart is also offering extra Rs. 7,000 on exchange of an old phone. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also has a neat discount of Rs. 2,000, and is listed starting at Rs. 14,999 on Flipkart.

Moto G 5G is listed on Flipkart with an extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange of old phone. There's also the iQoo 3 which is listed starting at Rs. 24,990. It comes with a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs. 4,998 per month.

There's also the Samsung Galaxy F41 which sees a price cut of up to Rs. 1,500 during the Flipkart Smartphone Carnival. The 64GB model is priced at Rs. 15,999 and the 128GB is listed for Rs. 16,499 online. The budget-friendly Realme C12 is listed on Flipkart with a Rs. 500 discount and is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2020)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern processor
  • Slim, light, easy to use
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Regular iOS updates likely for many years
  • Bad
  • Dated looks and small screen
  • Single rear camera
  • Average battery life
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2020) review
Display 4.70-inch
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 13
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Dual SIM is finally an option
  • Great battery life
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XR review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A12 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2942mAh
OS iOS 12
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Vibrant 120Hz Super AMOLED screen
  • Versatile and capable cameras
  • Lots of software features
  • Bad
  • Gets warm when stressed
  • Disappointing battery life
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
iQoo 3

iQoo 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • 5G ready (top-end variant only)
  • Stunning display
  • Fast charging
  • Shoulder buttons for gaming
  • Bad
  • Camera performance needs improvement
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Vivo iQoo 3 review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4440mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme C12

Realme C12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Built well
  • Bad
  • Big and heavy
  • Weak overall performance
  • Sub-par cameras
Read detailed Realme C12 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Flipkart Smartphone Carnival, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Realme C12, Moto G 5G, Samsung Galaxy F41
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
