Flipkart Smartphone Carnival sale is now taking place on the e-commerce platform, and a host of smartphones are listed with deals and discounts. Phones like the iPhone SE, iPhone XR, Realme C12, Poco C3, and the Realme Narzo 30A are listed with price cuts. Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank to offer up to Rs. 1,250 instant discount debit and credit cards. Apart from that, smartphones are also listed with no-cost EMI options, complete mobile protection, and exchange offers in the Flipkart Smartphone Carnival.

This Flipkart Smartphone Carnival has already begun and will go on till March 12. During this week, the e-commerce site will offer the iPhone SE (2020) for a slashed price of Rs. 29,999. This is for the base 64GB model, and the 128GB option is priced at Rs. 34,999. Similarly, the iPhone XR can be purchased for Rs. 38,999 for the 64GB storage option while the 128GB model is listed at Rs. 43,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is listed with a discount of Rs. 5,000, with its price starting at Rs. 44,999.Furthermore, Flipkart is also offering extra Rs. 7,000 on exchange of an old phone. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also has a neat discount of Rs. 2,000, and is listed starting at Rs. 14,999 on Flipkart.

Moto G 5G is listed on Flipkart with an extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange of old phone. There's also the iQoo 3 which is listed starting at Rs. 24,990. It comes with a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs. 4,998 per month.

There's also the Samsung Galaxy F41 which sees a price cut of up to Rs. 1,500 during the Flipkart Smartphone Carnival. The 64GB model is priced at Rs. 15,999 and the 128GB is listed for Rs. 16,499 online. The budget-friendly Realme C12 is listed on Flipkart with a Rs. 500 discount and is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model.

