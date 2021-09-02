Technology News
Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Begins: iPhone 12 Gets Rs. 12,901 Price Cut, More Deals

iPhone 12 is listed at a discounted price, starting from Rs. 66,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 September 2021 16:48 IST
Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Begins: iPhone 12 Gets Rs. 12,901 Price Cut, More Deals

Flipkart Smartphone Carnival will end on September 8

  • Infinix Hot 10S also available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,499
  • Realme Narzo 30 5G price starts at Rs. 14,999
  • All variants of iPhone 12 have been listed with price cuts

Flipkart Smartphone Carnival has begun and it's offering deals and discounts on popular phones such as Realme Narzo 30 5G, Poco M3, iPhone 12, iPhone XR, Infinix Hot 10S, and more. The sale will end on September 8. The e-commerce platform and it lists phones with exchange discounts, no-cost EMI options, Flipkart Assured quality check, and more. Vivo V21 5G is listed with an extra Rs. 2,500 off on exchange. iPhone 12 is listed at a discounted price, starting from Rs. 66,999.

As part of the Smartphone Carnival, Flipkart has listed iPhone 12 mini starting at Rs. 59,999, down from its official base price of Rs. 69,900 (discount of Rs. 9,901). Customers can also check out iPhone 11 that is available at an initial price of Rs. 51,999, down from its official price tag of Rs. 54,900. iPhone XR is also a part of the Flipkart sale and is available at Rs. 42,999, down from Rs. 47,900.

The vanilla iPhone 12 sees a massive discount and is listed starting from Rs. 66,999, instead of Rs. 79,900. A discount of Rs. 12,901 has been introduced for all the storage variants of iPhone 12. Flipkart has also listed exchange discounts worth up to Rs. 15,000. The 128GB storage model is listed for Rs. 71,999 instead of Rs. 84,900 and the 256GB model is priced at Rs. 81,999 instead of Rs. 94,900.

If an iPhone isn't what you're looking for, the Flipkart sale has made Infinix Hot 10S also available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,499. It was launched at Rs. 9,999 in May. Flipkart has also listed Poco M3 at a starting price of Rs. 10,499, down from Rs. 10,999. Realme Narzo 30 5G is priced starting at Rs. 14,999, marking a discount of Rs. 1,000. The sale also lists Samsung Galaxy F41 at Rs. 14,499, down from Rs. 15,499. Mobile gamers can also pick up Asus ROG Phone 3 at Rs. 39,999 instead of Rs. 46,999.

To check out all the Flipkart Smartphone Carnival deals, click here to head over to its dedicated microsite.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 mini

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Light and convenient
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 mini review
Display 5.40-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Dual SIM is finally an option
  • Great battery life
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XR review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A12 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2942mAh
OS iOS 12
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Poco M3

Poco M3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Poco M3 review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme Narzo 30 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks attractive
  • Bright and responsive display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Lots of preinstalled apps
Read detailed Realme Narzo 30 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart Smartphone Carnival, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, Infinix Hot 10S, Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy F41
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Begins: iPhone 12 Gets Rs. 12,901 Price Cut, More Deals
