Flipkart Smartphone Carnival has begun and it's offering deals and discounts on popular phones such as Realme Narzo 30 5G, Poco M3, iPhone 12, iPhone XR, Infinix Hot 10S, and more. The sale will end on September 8. The e-commerce platform and it lists phones with exchange discounts, no-cost EMI options, Flipkart Assured quality check, and more. Vivo V21 5G is listed with an extra Rs. 2,500 off on exchange. iPhone 12 is listed at a discounted price, starting from Rs. 66,999.

As part of the Smartphone Carnival, Flipkart has listed iPhone 12 mini starting at Rs. 59,999, down from its official base price of Rs. 69,900 (discount of Rs. 9,901). Customers can also check out iPhone 11 that is available at an initial price of Rs. 51,999, down from its official price tag of Rs. 54,900. iPhone XR is also a part of the Flipkart sale and is available at Rs. 42,999, down from Rs. 47,900.

The vanilla iPhone 12 sees a massive discount and is listed starting from Rs. 66,999, instead of Rs. 79,900. A discount of Rs. 12,901 has been introduced for all the storage variants of iPhone 12. Flipkart has also listed exchange discounts worth up to Rs. 15,000. The 128GB storage model is listed for Rs. 71,999 instead of Rs. 84,900 and the 256GB model is priced at Rs. 81,999 instead of Rs. 94,900.

If an iPhone isn't what you're looking for, the Flipkart sale has made Infinix Hot 10S also available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,499. It was launched at Rs. 9,999 in May. Flipkart has also listed Poco M3 at a starting price of Rs. 10,499, down from Rs. 10,999. Realme Narzo 30 5G is priced starting at Rs. 14,999, marking a discount of Rs. 1,000. The sale also lists Samsung Galaxy F41 at Rs. 14,499, down from Rs. 15,499. Mobile gamers can also pick up Asus ROG Phone 3 at Rs. 39,999 instead of Rs. 46,999.

To check out all the Flipkart Smartphone Carnival deals, click here to head over to its dedicated microsite.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.