Honor 9N, Samsung Galaxy S8, Infinix Note 5, and LG G7 ThinQ among other phones have received discounts during the Month-End Mobiles Fest on Flipkart. The Flipkart sale, which lasts until February 28, also brings additional exchange discounts on models such as the Poco F1 and includes no-cost EMI offers. Further, the ongoing sale brings discounted prices of various Asus ZenFone models, including the ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M2, and ZenFone Max Pro M1 among others. Other Flipkart offers include its complete mobile protection plan at a lower price.

Flipkart sale on mobile phones

Among other deals, the Month-End Mobiles Fest on Flipkart brings the Honor 9N 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant at Rs. 8,499. This is down from the launch price of Rs. 11,999. The Honor 9N 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model that was launched at Rs. 13,999 has also received a discount and is on sale at Rs. 10,499. However, there isn't any discount on the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant of the Honor 9N that is still available at Rs. 17,999.

In addition to the Honor 9N, the Flipkart sale brings the Samsung Galaxy S8 at an as low price as Rs. 30,990. Customers can also receive up to Rs. 13,750 worth of additional discount in lieu of their old smartphones. Furthermore, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options.

The Flipkart sale also brings the Honor 9i at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999. The smartphone was notably launched at Rs. Rs. 17,999 back in October 2017.

Flipkart is offering a discount on the Infinix Note 5 as well. The Infinix Note 5 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant is available during the Flipkart sale at Rs. 7,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 9,999, while the Infinix Note 5 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage option is on sale at Rs. 9,999, down from the original price of Rs. 11,999.

For customers looking for a Google Pixel model, the Flipkart sale has the Pixel 2 XL 64GB storage model at Rs. 37,999. This is lower than the regular Rs. 45,499 price tag of last year's Pixel model.

The ongoing Flipkart sale also offers the LG G7 ThinQ at Rs. 27,999 and LG V30+ 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant at Rs. 24,999. The sale also offers an additional exchange discount worth up to Rs. 3,000 on the purchase of the Poco F1.

Aside from other models, the Month-End Mobiles Fest on Flipkart brings discounts on a list of Asus ZenFone models. It offers discounts on the Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M2, and ZenFone Max Pro M1 as well as the low-end ZenFone Lite L1. The sale also offers a discount on bundling a complete mobile protection plan alongside purchasing a phone from the online marketplace.

