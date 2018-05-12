Days after detailing deals on Google Pixel range, Flipkart has now revealed offers on other devices for its Big Shopping Days sale that is kicking off on May 13. The four-day sale will bring the Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7X, Honor 9i, and Honor 8 Pro with heavy discounts up to Rs. 7,000 and 10 percent cashback. It will also include offers on devices from Infinix, Oppo, Samsung, and Xiaomi. There will additionally be some flash sales on select devices. Plus, the sale will offer discounts on a range of notebooks, cameras, streaming devices, Bluetooth and smart speakers, headphones, wireless soundbars, mobile accessories, tablets, power banks, and smart TVs. Flipkart has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount on purchases using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards and EMI transactions.

Among other offers, the Honor 9 Lite 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant will be available at Rs. 9,999, down from the original launch price of Rs. 10,999. The Honor 9 Lite 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant, on the other hand, will go on sale with a Rs. 2,000 discount. Similarly, the Honor 9i, which was launched at Rs. 17,999, will be available at Rs. 15,999. Customers buying the Honor 8 Pro during the Flipkart sale will receive a discount of Rs. 7,000, while the Honor Holly 3GB and 2GB versions will be available with a Rs. 500 discount. Flipkart has also revealed that it will start selling the Honor 10 at 12 am on May 16.

Alongside the offers on Honor smartphones, the Flipkart sale will include the Redmi Note 5 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant at Rs. 8,999, Rs. 1,000 less than its original launch price of Rs. 9,999. Flipkart has also teased that it will sell the Oppo F7 64GB variant for less than Rs. 1,000. This appears to be the price under a flash sale round and will be limited in quantity. Further, the Flipkart sale will bring the Infinix Note 4 3GB RAM, 32GB storage model at Rs. 6,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 8,999. Likewise, the Panasonic P95 will go on sale at an as low price as Rs. 3,999, Rs. 1,000 less than the launch price of Rs. 4,999.

The Big Shopping Days sale will also include the Galaxy S7 Edge at Rs. 32,900. This is lower than the recent price cut that brought the price of the Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB variant down to Rs. 35,900. The Flipkart sale will also have the Mi Mix 2 at Rs. 25,999 (including an additional Rs. 2,000 discount on exchange), down from the existing official price of Rs. 32,999. Also, the Moto X4 3GB RAM variant will be available at Rs. 15,999 (including an additional Rs. 3,000 discount on exchange), Rs. 5,000 less than the original launch price of Rs. 20,999. Flipkart is additionally offering an up to Rs. 5,000 exchange discount on buying the Nokia 8 Sirocco and an additional Rs. 5,000 ICICI cashback.

During the Flipkart sale, select handsets will also be available under flash sales. The flash sale for the Redmi 5A is scheduled for 12 noon on May 13, while the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available through a flash sale at 12 noon on May 16. The Flipkart sale will also include budget deals, including the Smartron t.phone P at Rs. 6,499 (originally launched at Rs. 7,999), Intex Aqua A4 at Rs. 2,999 (launched at Rs. 4,199), Ivoomi Me3 at Rs. 4,777 (launched at Rs. 6,499), and Micromax Vdeo 2 at Rs. 2,999 (launched at Rs. 4,990), and Xolo ERA 1X 4G at Rs. Rs. 3,999 (launched at Rs. 4,999).

In addition to the budget deals, the Big Shopping Days on Flipkart has a bunch of Samsung smartphones. There is the Galaxy J3 Pro at Rs. 6,490, down from the launch price of Rs. 8,490. Similarly, the sale includes the Galaxy On Nxt 16GB storage variant at Rs. 8,999 (launched at Rs. 10,999), Galaxy On Nxt 64GB variant at Rs. 10,900 (launched at Rs. 16,900), Galaxy On5 at Rs. 5,690 (launched at Rs. 8,990), and the Galaxy On Max 4GB RAM variant at Rs. 11,900 (launched at Rs. 16,900). The Flipkart sale also has the Panasonic Ray 700 at Rs. 7,999 (launched at Rs. 9,999), and the Oppo F3 Plus 6GB RAM variant at Rs. 16,990 (launched at Rs. 22,990). Additionally, Flipkart is offering the ZenFone 3S Max at Rs. 7,499, down from the existing price of Rs. 10,999 and the Vivo V7+ at Rs. 14,990, currently available at Rs. 19,990.

Flipkart has teased some "mind-blowing" iPhone offers that are yet to be revealed. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi only 64GB will also get a significant price cut, the company hints, with a price of Rs. 3X,XXX being tipped. This would mean a minimum discount of nearly Rs. 10,000 from its current Flipkart listing price of Rs. 49,900.

Further, the online marketplace is offering up to 30 percent discount on a wide selection of feature phones. Customers opting exchange during the Flipkart sale are claimed to get a minimum discount of Rs. 1,000 in lieu of their old 2G or 3G smartphones.

