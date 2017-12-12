Flipkart has announced a new sale - named New Pinch Days - just a day after the Big Shopping Days sale concluded. The upcoming Flipkart sale will run between December 15 and December 17 and will host offers on a list of mobile phones, including Google Pixel 2, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, Samsung Galaxy S7, LG G6, and more, alongside various LED TVs, laptops, digital cameras, headphones, mobile accessories, power banks, among others. Flipkart has also teased an "offer of the year" on Samsung On Nxt 64GB. Apart from the specific deals, there will be customers no-cost EMI options and exchange offers. Customers using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards will additionally receive an instant 10 percent discount on their purchases.

Flipkart sale will have deals on mobile phones and other electronics

Flipkart has provided a sneak peek of all the major offers that are set to be listed under the New Pinch Days sale. The Pixel 2 discount that brings the price of the handset to "Rs. 39,999 or lower" will be available in the upcoming Flipkart sale; this deal was also the highlight of the sale that concluded on Saturday. Considering that this offer will be available only as a flash sale, scheduled to start at 12am IST on December 15, expect limited quantities of Pixel 2. Lenovo K8 Plus will be available at Rs. 8,999, down from Rs. 10,999, while Oppo F3 Plus will cost Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 22,990).

Similarly, Honor 9i and Moto X4 4GB RAM will be up for grabs at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 20,999, respectively, meaning a discount of Rs. 2,000 on their MRP. Moto Z2 Play will be available at Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 27,999) in the sale, Mi MIX 2 at Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999), LG G6 at Rs. 31,990 (MRP Rs. 36,990), and LG V20 at Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 60,000). Samsung Galaxy S7 will be available at Rs. 24,990 in the Flipkart sale (MRP Rs. 46,000). While the number of offers, deals, and discounts is expected to be revealed in the coming days, the Flipkart sale would bring an attractive price of the Samsung On Nxt 64GB that was launched at Rs. 16,900 back in April.

Amongst other deals, electronics and accessories such as mobile accessories, laptops, and headphones will receive up to 80 percent of discount. TVs and home appliances will also get 80 percent discount in addition to exchange offers and no-cost EMIs. Apart from electronics, there will be deals and offers on categories such as home appliances, consumer durables, fashion, home & furniture, beauty, sports, books and toys.

Last week, Flipkart hosted the Big Shopping Days sale that brought temporary price cut on devices such as the iPhone X, iPhone 7, Xiaomi Mi A1, and Google Pixel 2. The three-day-long sale also listed discounted laptops including the Acer Predator Helios 300 and the MSI GV62.