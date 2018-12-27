Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale began in India on Wednesday, and goes on till Saturday, December 29. The Flipkart sale brings discounts on a large number of smartphones, including the Realme 2 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Honor 9N, and the Nokia 5.1 Plus. The sale also brings discounts on the iPhone XS and iPhone XR as well as previous iPhone models, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, and the iPhone SE. Additionally, Flipkart has partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) to offer 10 percent instant discounts on SBI credit cards. To recall, the online marketplace just last week announced its Year Ender Carnival Sale that brought discounts and offers on TVs and large appliances. The nine-day sale is also live until December 31.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza deals

The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale brings the Realme 2 Pro with a starting price of Rs. 12,990 for prepaid orders. The smartphone was notably launched with a price tag of Rs. 13,990 for the base 4GB/ 64GB storage model, while its 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant arrived at Rs. 15,990 and the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage configuration was priced at Rs. 17,990.

The Flipkart sale also brings the Realme C1 at Rs. 7,499. The smartphone originally went on sale in India at Rs. 7,999. Also, the sale brings the no-cost EMI option for the Realme 2 and sells it with a monthly installment of Rs. 1,425.

After the Realme smartphones, the Flipkart sale has the Honor 9N 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant at Rs. 8,999 and Honor 9N 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant at Rs. 10,999. The smartphone was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 13,999 and the 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant was at Rs. 17,999.

The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale also brings the Honor 7A at Rs. 7,499. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs. 8,999. Further, the Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM variant is available under the sale at Rs. 12,999, whereas the Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM model is discounted at Rs. 14,999. Xiaomi recently dropped the price of the Redmi Note 5 Pro to as low as Rs. 13,999, though the smartphone was originally launched in the country with a starting price of Rs. 14,999.

Flipkart has also listed the Nokia 5.1 Plus at a reduced price of Rs. 9,999. The smartphone was originally priced at Rs. 10,999. Similarly, there is the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 with a discount of Rs. 2,000. The base ZenFone Max Pro M1 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 8,999, instead of Rs. 10,999, while the ZenFone Max Pro M1 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage option is listed at Rs. 10,999, down from Rs. 12,999. There is also the ZenFone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant at Rs. 12,999, down from Rs. 14,999.

The four-day Flipkart sale also includes the Asus ZenFone Lite L1 at Rs. 4,999, down from the original price of Rs. 5,999.

Other Asus phones that have been discounted during the ongoing Flipkart sale include the Asus ZenFone 5Z with a straight Rs. 8,000 discount. The ZenFone 5Z 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant comes at Rs. 24,999, down from Rs. 32,999, whereas the ZenFone 5Z 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 28,999, down from Rs. 36,999.

Apart from Asus phones, the Flipkart sale brings the Nokia 6.1 Plus for Rs. 14,999, down from the original price of Rs. 15,999, Honor 7S at Rs. 5,999, down from Rs. 6,999, and Motorola One Power at Rs. 14,999, down from Rs. 15,999. The sale also includes the Yu Ace with a discounted price of Rs. 5,499, down from Rs. 5,999.

The Flipkart sale also has the Vivo X21 at Rs. 26,990, down from the original price of Rs. 35,990. Further, there is the Google Pixel 3 64GB storage variant at Rs. 66,500 and Pixel 3 XL 64GB storage at Rs. 78,500. The Pixel 3 was launched with a starting price of Rs. 71,000, while the Pixel 3 XL debuted at 83,000 for the base variant.

If an Android smartphone is not your choice, the Flipkart sale also brings discounts on various iPhone models. There is the iPhone 6s Plus 32GB storage variant at Rs. 30,999, down from Rs. Rs. 34,900, iPhone 6s 32GB storage variant at Rs. 25,999, down from Rs. 29,900, iPhone 7 32GB storage variant at Rs. 33,999, down from Rs. 39,900, and the iPhone SE 32GB storage variant at Rs. 16,999, down from Rs. 25,000. Flipkart is also offering the iPhone XS with a starting price of Rs. 94,900, down from Rs. 99,900, and the iPhone XR at an initial price of Rs. 74,900, down from Rs. 76,900.

Flipkart sale SBI offers

Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent instant discount for purchases made through SBI credit cards. Customers need to have a minimum cart value of Rs. 5,999 to avail the instant discount up to Rs. 1,500. The ongoing sale additionally offers a Complete Mobile Protection to customers buying a new smartphone at a starting charge of Rs. 99. The discounted handsets during the sale also include no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and purchase buyback guarantee starting at Rs. 99. Moreover, there are mobile covers and cases under Rs. 199 for a list of models.

