The Flipkart Republic Day Sale is less than a day away, and will see deals on a variety of products, including mobile phones, TVs, laptops, consumer durables, tablets, and accessories. While the Flipkart sale has already ceded ground to Amazon in terms of timing — the Amazon sale has already started for Prime members — the Indian startup has nonetheless teased several discounts and deals it will be offering ‪between January 21 and January 23.‬ During the sale, Flipkart will also offer 10 percent cashback for Citibank credit and debit card transactions and 15 percent for PhonePe payments (minimum transaction value, maximum cashback not yet revealed), apart from no-cost EMIs, exchange discounts, etc.

Flipkart sale offer on mobile phones

Smartphone buyers in the sale will get exchange discounts of up to Rs. 18,000, damage protection plans, extended warranties, and buyback guarantees. The Flipkart sale will offer Google Pixel 2 XL at Rs. 48,999 (inclusive of Rs. 10,000 off on HDFC Bank credit card transactions), Samsung Galaxy S7 at Rs. 26,990, and Galaxy S7 Edge at Rs. 35,900. Flipkart's “unbelievable offers” on iPhones are yet to be detailed, but we do know it will be offering extra exchange discount on Oppo F3, Oppo F3 Plus, Infinix Zero5, Vivo V7, and Vivo V5s subject to certain conditions.

The Honor 9 Lite will also become available for purchase for the first time in the upcoming sale ‪at 12am on January 21‬ in limited quantities. This will be followed by flash sales ‪at 12pm on January 21‬, ‪January 22‬ and ‪January 23.‬ Apart from these, the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 64GB will be available at Rs. 11,990 (MRP Rs. 17,900), while Karbonn Titanium Jumbo will be sold for Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 7,490). Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Lenovo K8 Plus, Moto G5 Plus and Smartron t.phone P will be available at Rs. 10,999, Rs. 8,999, Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 7,999, respectively. The Flipkart sale will also see Infinix Note 4 selling at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 8,999) and Panasonic Eluga A3 at Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 11,499).

Those looking for entry-level smartphones will have several offerings to choose from in the Flipkart sale. These include Panasonic P99 at Rs. 5,499 (MRP Rs. 8,990), Xolo Era 1X at Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 5,149), and Micromax Spark 4G at Rs. 3,699 (MRP Rs. 4,499). Similarly, Swipe Elite Star will be available at Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 4,500), Micromax Canvas 1 at Rs. 5,799 (MRP Rs. 8,999), and YU Yunique 2 Plus at Rs. 5,499 (MRP Rs. 5,499). iVoomi i1 and iVoomi i1s will also be available at discounted prices in the sale.

Flipkart sale offers on TVs, laptops, and other electronics

Apart from mobile phones, the Flipkart sale will have discounts on a variety of electronics, including TVs, laptops, DSLRs, etc. Those in the market for a new TV can get the LG 43-inch full-HD smart TV at Rs. 35,999, while the Samsung 32-inch HD TV will be available at less than Rs. 20,000. Likewise, the Vu 39-inch full-HD TV and 43-inch CloudWalker 43-inch full-HD TV will be sold for less than Rs. 20,000.

Among the deals on laptops, Acer Predator gaming laptops will be at starting price of Rs. 62,990. The exclusive launches in the Flipkart sale will include Lenovo Tab 4 series tablets at starting price of Rs. 9,999, while the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro will be up for grabs at Rs. 13,590. There will also be discounts on iPads, best-selling DSLRs, printers, hard disks, fitness trackers, power banks, wireless headphones, and gaming, smartphone and computer accessories. The Xbox One S starting price will drop down to Rs. 24,990 in the Flipkart sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.