Flipkart New Pinch Days Sale Announced: Offers on Mobile Phones, Laptops, TVs, and More

 
11 December 2017
Highlights

  • Flipkart's New Pinch Days is offering discounts on mobile phones
  • Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 64GB to have "offer of the year"
  • HDFC Bank cardholders will get instant 10 percent discount

Flipkart has announced a new sale - named New Pinch Days - just a day after the Big Shopping Days sale concluded. The upcoming Flipkart sale will run between December 15 and December 17 and will host offers on a list of mobile phones, including Xiaomi Mi A1 and Vivo V7, as well as various LED TVs, laptops, digital cameras, headphones, mobile accessories, power banks, among others. Flipkart has also teased an "offer of the year" on Samsung On Nxt 64GB. Apart from the specific deals, there will be customers no-cost EMI options and exchange offers. Customers using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards will additionally receive an instant 10 percent discount on their purchases.

Flipkart sale will have deals on mobile phones and other electronics

Flipkart has provided a sneak peek of all the major offers that are set to be listed under the New Pinch Days sale. Amongst other deals, electronics and accessories such as mobile accessories, laptops, and headphones will receive up to 80 percent of discount. TVs and home appliances will also get 80 percent discount in addition to exchange offers and no-cost EMIs. Flipkart hasn't detailed any deals on mobile devices. However, there are renders of the Xiaomi Mi A1 and Vivo V7 alongside a teaser that reads, "massive discounts to celebrate the New Year!"

While the number of offers, deals, and discounts is expected to be revealed in the coming days, the Flipkart sale would bring an attractive price of the Samsung On Nxt 64GB that was launched at Rs. 16,900 back in April. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch full-HD display with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, paired with 3GB RAM. The Android Marshmallow-running handset has a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor, an 8-megapixel front camera sensor, and a 3300mAh battery.

Apart from electronics, there will be deals and offers on categories such as home appliances, consumer durables, fashion, home & furniture, beauty, sports, books and toys.

Last week, Flipkart hosted the Big Shopping Days sale that brought temporary price cut on devices such as the iPhone X, iPhone 7, Xiaomi Mi A1, and Google Pixel 2. The three-day-long sale also listed discounted laptops including the Acer Predator Helios 300 and the MSI GV62.

Further reading: Android, Flipkart, Flipkart New Pinch Days Sale, Flipkart sale, India, Internet, Mobiles
