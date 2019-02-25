Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor 9N, Samsung Galaxy S8, Infinix Note 5, Others Get Discounts During Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale

Honor 9N, Samsung Galaxy S8, Infinix Note 5, Others Get Discounts During Flipkart Month-End Mobile Fest Sale

, 25 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor 9N, Samsung Galaxy S8, Infinix Note 5, Others Get Discounts During Flipkart Month-End Mobile Fest Sale

Honor 9N is available during the Flipkart sale at an as low price as Rs. 8,499

Highlights

  • Honor 9N variants have received discounts during Flipkart sale
  • Pixel 2 XL is also available with a discounted price
  • Flipkart sale is live until February 28

Honor 9N, Samsung Galaxy S8, Infinix Note 5, and LG G7 ThinQ among other phones have received discounts during the Month-End Mobiles Fest on Flipkart. The Flipkart sale, which lasts until February 28, also brings additional exchange discounts on models such as the Poco F1 and includes no-cost EMI offers. Further, the ongoing sale brings discounted prices of various Asus ZenFone models, including the ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M2, and ZenFone Max Pro M1 among others. Flipkart is also offering its complete mobile protection plan at a lower price.

Among other deals, the Month-End Mobiles Fest on Flipkart brings the Honor 9N 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant at Rs. 8,499. This is down from the launch price of Rs. 11,999. The Honor 9N 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model that was launched at Rs. 13,999 has also received a discount and is on sale at Rs. 10,499. However, there isn't any discount on the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant of the Honor 9N that is still available at Rs. 17,999.

In addition to the Honor 9N, the Flipkart sale brings the Samsung Galaxy S8 at an as low price as Rs. 30,990. Customers can also receive up to Rs. 13,750 worth of additional discount in lieu of their old smartphones. Furthermore, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options.

The Flipkart sale also brings the Honor 9i at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999. The smartphone was notably launched at Rs. Rs. 17,999 back in October 2017.

Flipkart is offering a discount on the Infinix Note 5 as well. The Infinix Note 5 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant is available during the Flipkart sale at Rs. 7,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 9,999, while the Infinix Note 5 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage option is on sale at Rs. 9,999, down from the original price of Rs. 11,999.

For customers looking for a Google Pixel model, the Flipkart sale has the Pixel 2 XL 64GB storage model at Rs. 37,999. This is lower than the regular Rs. 45,499 price tag of last year's Pixel model.

The ongoing Flipkart sale also offers the LG G7 ThinQ at Rs. 27,999 and LG V30+ 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant at Rs. 24,999. The sale also offers an additional exchange discount worth up to Rs. 3,000 on the purchase of the Poco F1.

Aside from other models, the Month-End Mobiles Fest on Flipkart brings discounts on a list of Asus ZenFone models. It offers discounts on the Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M2, and ZenFone Max Pro M1 as well as the low-end ZenFone Lite L1. The sale also offers a discount on bundling a complete mobile protection plan alongside purchasing a phone from the online marketplace.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Honor 9N

Honor 9N

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and well built
  • Sleek design
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Average cameras
  • Middling performance
  • Software bloat
Read detailed Honor 9N review
Display5.84-inch
Processor2.36GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Gorgeous looks and excellent construction quality
  • Brilliant displays
  • Phenomenal camera quality
  • Class-leading performance
  • Bad
  • No flat screen option
  • Nearly unusable fingerprint reader
  • Software stuffed with unnecessary features
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S8 review
Display5.80-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Infinix Note 5

Infinix Note 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Vibrant screen
  • Bad
  • Sub-par camera performance
  • Unreliable fingerprint scanner
Read detailed Infinix Note 5 review
Display5.99-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity4500mAh
Further reading: Honor 9N, Samsung Galaxy S8, Infinix Note 5, LG G7 ThinQ, Google Pixel 2 XL, Flipkart Month-End Mobile Fest Sale, Flipkart Sale, Flipkart
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition With 128GB Storage, Software Updates Launched at MWC 2019
Honor 9N, Samsung Galaxy S8, Infinix Note 5, Others Get Discounts During Flipkart Month-End Mobile Fest Sale
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S10
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera Setup Unveiled at MWC 2019
  2. Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus With 21:9 Displays Launched at MWC 2019
  3. Samsung Unveils New Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 With Infinity U Displays
  4. OnePlus 5G Prototype Showcased at MWC 2019, but There Isn't Much to See
  5. Asus Smartphones Discounted in Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest
  6. Oppo Reveals Its Foldable Phone Prototype With Huawei Mate X-Like Design
  7. Sony WI-C600N Wireless Noise Cancellation Neckband Headphones Launched
  8. Huawei Mate X 5G Foldable Phone Debuts at MWC 2019
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Now Open
  10. Redmi Note 7 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of February 28 India Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.