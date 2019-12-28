Technology News
Google Pixel 3a XL, Vivo Z1 Pro, Other Phones Receive Price Discounts as a Part of Flipkart Sale

Google Pixel 3a XL price has been discounted to Rs. 30,999 during the five-day Flipkart sale.

28 December 2019
Highlights
  • Flipkart is hosting Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale until December 31
  • Asus 6Z and Mi A3 have received additional exchange discounts
  • Vivo Z1 Pro is available at as low as Rs. 12,990

Google Pixel 3a XL, Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x, and Asus 5z have received discounts as a part of Flipkart's Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale. The five-day Flipkart sale, which will continue through Tuesday, December 31, also brings discounts on phones such as the Asus Max M2, Lenovo K10 Note, and Black Shark 2. Further, there are additional exchange discounts on smartphones including the Asus 6Z and Mi A3. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI options for customers purchasing select smartphones.

As per the listing on a dedicated microsite provided by Flipkart, the Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale brings the Google Pixel 3a XL at Rs. 30,999. This is lower than the launch price of the Pixel 3a XL that was set at Rs. 44,999. However, we've seen a similar price drop in some recent Flipkart sales.

 

In addition to the Pixel 3a XL, the Flipkart sale is offering the Vivo Z1 Pro at a discounted starting price of Rs. 12,990. The phone normally retails starting at Rs. 13,990. There is also the Vivo Z1x with a starting price of Rs. 15,990, down from Rs. 16,990.

 
 

The Flipkart sale is also selling the Asus 5Z with a starting price of Rs. 15,999, down from Rs. 16,999. Similarly, the 4GB + 64GB variant of the Asus Max M2, which is one of the highly popular affordable smartphones, is available during the Flipkart at Rs. 8,499. This is lower than the official price tag of Rs. 8,999.

 
 

The Lenovo K10 Note is also available on discounts during the Flipkart sale. The phone is available at Rs. 8,999 that shows a drop from Rs. 11,999.

Flipkart is also selling the Black Shark 2 with a price tag of Rs. 29,999, down from Rs. 39,999. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 5,000 a month.

The ongoing Flipkart sale also offers up to Rs. 4,000 worth of additional exchange discount on the Asus 6Z. Customers purchasing the Mi A3 can get an additional exchange discount of Rs. 1,000. Moreover, there is a Rs. 2,500 worth of additional exchange discount on the Samsung Galaxy A70s.

