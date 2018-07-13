To take on Amazon's Prime Day sale, Flipkart has launched its Big Shopping Days starting July 16. The Flipkart sale will begin at 4pm IST on July 16, and go on till July 19, one day more than the Amazon sale. The deals include a number of offers on smartphones from Samsung, Google, Vivo, and more. The Google Pixel 2 (128GB) in particular, will be available for Rs. 42,999 during the sale period. There's exchange offer and buyback guarantee on most smartphones as well, during the sale period. The Flipkart sale deals also include offers on the Apple Watch Series 3, iPhone X, iPad 6th gen, and the Acer Predator Gaming Laptop.

During the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, SBI is offering 10 percent instant discount on purchases made with the SBI credit card. Other Flipkart sale deals include the Google Pixel 2 at Rs. 42,999 during the sale period (MRP Rs. 70,000), with Flipkart also offering an extra Rs. 3,000 on exchange, and a cashback of Rs. 8,000 as well. There is a guaranteed buyback value of up to Rs. 37,000 with the purchase of this phone. The Vivo V7+ 64GB variant will be priced at Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 21,990), the Honor 9i will be priced at Rs. 14,999 (MRp Rs. 19,999), and the budgeted Panasonic P65 will be priced at Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 6,490) during the sale period. Coming to iPhone offers, Flipkart has announced that there will be offers and deals on many iPhones, including the iPhone X, however it hasn't detailed them yet.

Flipkart is also launching the Infinix Hot 6 Pro during the sale period, priced at Rs. 7,999. The sale will begin on July 17 at 12am midnight. To recall, the smartphone was launched just a day ago, with availability pegged to be within a week. The Flipkart sale ensures that you get a minimum of Rs. 500 off in your exchange offer on any old phone (even 2G and 3G phones included). Baja Finserv is offering its No Cost EMI scheme on a host of smartphones, with the EMI limit at up to 12 months. Flipkart is offering complete mobile protection service starting from as low as Rs. 49 for the Samsung Galaxy On 6 and other phones. You can read more about it here.

During the Flipkart sale, the e-commerce site will host rush hour deals from 4pm to 6pm IST on all four days of the sale. There will be blockbuster deals and price crashes that will be refreshed every 8 hours. Amongst other Flipkart sale deals, the Acer Predator Gaming Laptop can be purchased starting from Rs. 63,990 (MRP Rs. 89,990). Flipkart lists exclusive deals on Google Home and Chromecast, details on which are not out yet. Mobile accessories and power banks will also be available at a discounted rate. The Apple Watch Series 3 and the iPad 6th Gen will both see a price cut during the sale period. Apart from this, TVs and large appliances will see an up to 70 percent off during the Flipkart sale. Other categories that will see Flipkart sale deals include Home and Furniture, Beauty and Fitness, and Fashion.

To make the most out of the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, ensure that you have registered beforehand, and have your address and card information filled in.

