Flipkart is all set to counter Amazon India by hosting the Republic Day Sale. The Flipkart sale will be kicked off starting January 20 and will go on until January 22. Under the sale, the online marketplace teases to host "blockbuster deals" on mobile phones, laptops, and TVs. There will also be rush hours and an additional 26 percent discount. The Republic Day Sale on Flipkart will also offer a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made through SBI credit cards. There will also be exchange offers and no-cost EMI options. Unlike the Flipkart sale, Amazon India is notably hosting the Great Indian Sale in the country between January 20 and January 23.

While Flipkart's Republic Day Sale is a few days away, the online marketplace has created a dedicated microsite to tease its development. The microsite previews some of the upcoming deals. Without specifying any products, the microsite shows that the Flipkart sale will bring "massive discounts" on mobile phones, up to 75 percent discount on TVs and appliances, and up to 80 percent of electronics and accessories.

The Republic Day Sale on Flipkart will begin on January 20 for regular customers. However, Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale starting at 8 pm on January 19.

Flipkart will bring a 10 percent instant discount during the Republic Day Sale for customers using SBI credit cards. Also, there will be exchange offers on mobile phones, TVs, laptops, and home appliances, no-cost EMI options on select bank credit and debit cards, no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Cards.

The forthcoming Flipkart sale is touted to bring blockbuster deals on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, and fashion products. There will also be some dedicated "rush hours" on January 20 to offer additional discounts. Further, Flipkart will bring an additional special 26 percent discount throughout the three-day sale - from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Additionally, the Republic Day Sale will bring up to 70 percent discount on Flipkart-branded products. There will also be 10 percent discount on shopping worth Rs. 1,450 and 15 percent discount on shopping worth Rs. 1,950.

Competing against Flipkart's Republic Day Sale, Amazon India is hosting the Great Indian Sale in the country between January 20 and January 23. The four-day Amazon sale has already promised to bring deals on smartphones, laptops, cameras, headphones, and home appliances among other products. There will also be a 10 percent instant discount for HDFC Bank customers.

We'll be covering both forthcoming Flipkart and Amazon sales, so make sure to tune in to Gadgets 360 to catch the action live.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.