Flipkart Republic Day Sale to Begin With Discounts on Redmi 8A, Motorola One Action, Realme 3, iPhone 7, and More

Flipkart Plus members will be able to access the sale from January 18.

By | Updated: 14 January 2020 11:03 IST
Flipkart is hosting the Republic Day Sale between January 19 and January 22

Highlights
  • Flipkart sale will bring discounts on Redmi 8A and Realme 3
  • iPhone 7, Motorola One Vision, and Lenovo K10 Note will also get deals
  • Flipkart will 10 percent instant discount to select bank customers

Redmi 8A, Motorola One Action, Realme 3, Motorola One Vision, iPhone 7, and Lenovo A6 Note are set to receive discounts during the Republic Day Sale on Flipkart. The four-day sale, which will begin from January 19 and will last until January 22, is also teased to bring discounts on the iPhone XS. The e-commerce firm is aiming to counter Amazon with the Flipkart Republic Day Sale as the US giant is also hosting the popular Amazon Great Indian Sale between January 19 and January 22. The Flipkart sale will host “Blockbuster Deals”, “Rush Hours”, and “Price Crash” apart from offering discounts on various products to attract customers.

As per a dedicated microsite giving a sneak peek at the smartphone offers during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale, the Redmi 8A will be available with a starting price of Rs. 5,999, down from Rs. 6,499. The sale will also bring the Motorola One Action during the at Rs. 8,999. The handset normally retails at Rs. 10,999.

Customers looking for an Apple iPhone can get the iPhone 7 32GB storage model at Rs. 24,999, down from Rs. 27,999. The Realme 3 during the Flipkart sale will also be available at Rs. 6,999. This will be slashed from the current Realme 3 starting price of Rs. 7,499.

The Flipkart sale will also bring the Motorola One Vision 128GB storage variant at Rs. 13,999, down from Rs. 14,999. The Lenovo A6 Note with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration will also get a discounted price of Rs. 5,499, which is lower than the existing price of Rs. 7,999. Further, the Moto e6s with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage will be available at Rs. 6,499, down from Rs. 6,999. Customers will also get the Lenovo K10 Note at Rs. 8,999, down from 11,999.

Flipkart will offer the Asus 5Z in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration with a price tag of Rs. 18,999. The phone currently retails at Rs. 21,999. Similarly, the sale will bring the Asus Max M2 with a starting price of Rs. 6,999, down from Rs. 7,499. The Honor 10 Lite will also get discounts during the Flipkart sale and will be available with a starting price of Rs. 7,999, down from Rs. 8,499.

The Flipkart sale is also claimed to bring up to 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories, up to 50 percent discount on smartwatches, up to 70 percent discount on headphones and speakers, and up to 75 percent discount on TVs and appliances. Acer Swift 3 laptop, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple AirPods are likely to receive attractive prices during the sale. There will also be up to 45 percent discounts on laptops and desktops from companies such as Acer, HP, Dell, and Lenovo among others.

Customers seeking discounts on DSLRs and digital cameras are also expected to be pleased with some discounts on various models. Likewise, tablets such as Apple iPad mini, Apple iPad Air, Apple iPad Pro, Huawei M5 lite, and Honor MediaPad T3 are teased to get eye-catching deals and offers. Gamers will also get a chance to avail discounts on various PC and console games, gaming headsets, and gaming mice.

Flipkart will offer a 10 percent instant discount for customers using ICICI Bank credit cards or Kotak Mahindra Bank debit or credit cards. There will be pre-bookings on select products between January 15-17 under which prices are claimed to be available lower than what will be listed during the sale. Moreover, Flipkart Plus members will be able to access the Republic Day Sale starting 8pm IST on January 18.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi 8A

Redmi 8A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Solid build quality
  • USB Type-C port
  • Bad
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Spammy notifications
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 8A review
Display6.22-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Motorola One Action

Motorola One Action

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality and unique design
  • Lag-free performance
  • Stock Android experience
  • Bad
  • Small battery and slow charging
  • Disappointing display quality and content scaling issues
  • Can’t capture still photos with ultra-wide camera
Read detailed Motorola One Action review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9609
Front Camera12-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2520 pixels
Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Good battery life
  • Improved cameras
  • iOS 10, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance not best in class
Read detailed Apple iPhone 7 review
Display4.70-inch
ProcessorApple A10 Fusion
Front Camera7-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity1960mAh
OSiOS 10
Resolution750x1334 pixels
Realme 3

Realme 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy body
  • Powerful processor
  • Quick face recognition
  • ColorOS 6.0 looks slick
  • Bad
  • Front and rear get smudged easily
  • Average cameras
  • Videos aren’t stabilised
  • HD resolution display
Read detailed Realme 3 review
Display6.20-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P70
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4230mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Motorola One Vision

Motorola One Vision

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Appealing design and good build quality
  • Dependable performance
  • Clean Android UI
  • Impressive night vision mode
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Unimpressive display quality
Read detailed Motorola One Vision review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9609
Front Camera25-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2520 pixels
Lenovo K10 Note

Lenovo K10 Note

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good app & gaming performance
  • Decent battery life
  • Vibrant display
  • Decent daylight images
  • Bad
  • Looks bland, body attracts smudges easily
  • Average low light photos and video performance
  • Dated security patch
  • Charging isn’t very quick
Read detailed Lenovo K10 Note review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4050mAh
OSAndroid
Moto E6s

Moto E6s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Doesn’t weigh much
  • Lean software
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • No compass
  • Average battery life, slow charging
  • Outer shell smudges easily
  • Underwhelming cameras
  • Slightly weak processor
Read detailed Motorola Moto E6s review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762)
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution720x1560 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 8A, Motorola One Action, Realme 3, Motorola One Vision, iPhone 7, Lenovo A6 Note, iPhone XS, Lenovo K10 Note, Flipkart Republic Day Sale, Flipkart sale, Flipkart
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Microsoft Windows 7 Free Security Updates End Today
Samsung Galaxy S20+ Camera Features Leaked, Sensor Details of Galaxy S20 Series Phones Also Tipped

