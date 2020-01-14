Redmi 8A, Motorola One Action, Realme 3, Motorola One Vision, iPhone 7, and Lenovo A6 Note are set to receive discounts during the Republic Day Sale on Flipkart. The four-day sale, which will begin from January 19 and will last until January 22, is also teased to bring discounts on the iPhone XS. The e-commerce firm is aiming to counter Amazon with the Flipkart Republic Day Sale as the US giant is also hosting the popular Amazon Great Indian Sale between January 19 and January 22. The Flipkart sale will host “Blockbuster Deals”, “Rush Hours”, and “Price Crash” apart from offering discounts on various products to attract customers.

As per a dedicated microsite giving a sneak peek at the smartphone offers during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale, the Redmi 8A will be available with a starting price of Rs. 5,999, down from Rs. 6,499. The sale will also bring the Motorola One Action during the at Rs. 8,999. The handset normally retails at Rs. 10,999.

Customers looking for an Apple iPhone can get the iPhone 7 32GB storage model at Rs. 24,999, down from Rs. 27,999. The Realme 3 during the Flipkart sale will also be available at Rs. 6,999. This will be slashed from the current Realme 3 starting price of Rs. 7,499.

The Flipkart sale will also bring the Motorola One Vision 128GB storage variant at Rs. 13,999, down from Rs. 14,999. The Lenovo A6 Note with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration will also get a discounted price of Rs. 5,499, which is lower than the existing price of Rs. 7,999. Further, the Moto e6s with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage will be available at Rs. 6,499, down from Rs. 6,999. Customers will also get the Lenovo K10 Note at Rs. 8,999, down from 11,999.

Flipkart will offer the Asus 5Z in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration with a price tag of Rs. 18,999. The phone currently retails at Rs. 21,999. Similarly, the sale will bring the Asus Max M2 with a starting price of Rs. 6,999, down from Rs. 7,499. The Honor 10 Lite will also get discounts during the Flipkart sale and will be available with a starting price of Rs. 7,999, down from Rs. 8,499.

The Flipkart sale is also claimed to bring up to 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories, up to 50 percent discount on smartwatches, up to 70 percent discount on headphones and speakers, and up to 75 percent discount on TVs and appliances. Acer Swift 3 laptop, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple AirPods are likely to receive attractive prices during the sale. There will also be up to 45 percent discounts on laptops and desktops from companies such as Acer, HP, Dell, and Lenovo among others.

Customers seeking discounts on DSLRs and digital cameras are also expected to be pleased with some discounts on various models. Likewise, tablets such as Apple iPad mini, Apple iPad Air, Apple iPad Pro, Huawei M5 lite, and Honor MediaPad T3 are teased to get eye-catching deals and offers. Gamers will also get a chance to avail discounts on various PC and console games, gaming headsets, and gaming mice.

Flipkart will offer a 10 percent instant discount for customers using ICICI Bank credit cards or Kotak Mahindra Bank debit or credit cards. There will be pre-bookings on select products between January 15-17 under which prices are claimed to be available lower than what will be listed during the sale. Moreover, Flipkart Plus members will be able to access the Republic Day Sale starting 8pm IST on January 18.

