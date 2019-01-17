Flipkart Republic Day Sale is all set to kick off on January 20 and Asus has revealed that it will be offering a wide range of smartphones in its ZenFone line-up at a hefty discount. In addition to the reduced price-tags, no-cost EMI offers and banking discounts are also on the table for models such as the Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max M2 and ZenFone Lite L1 among others. Additionally, the buyers can avail a protection plan at a reduced price for select Asus phones during the sale.

Flipkart Sale, offers on Asus mobile phones

Starting with some of the best deals, Asus's top-of-the-line ZenFone 5Z, which starts at Rs. 32,999 will receive a discount of Rs. 8,000. It will be available at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model and Rs. 28,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Additionally, one can score a 10 percent instant discount if the purchase is made using an SBI Bank credit card. Also, Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection Plan worth Rs. 2,499 will be available at just Rs. 399, wheras no-cost EMI options for a duration of 3 and 6 months will also be up for grabs during the sale.

The ZenFone Max M2, which carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the base version, will be offered at a special Republic Day sale price of Rs. 8,999 while the top variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage will be sold at Rs. 11,999. This will be complemented by the discounted Complete Mobile Protection plan priced at Rs. 70, while the 10 percent SBI credit card discount and no-cost EMI offers will be available too.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, which starts at Rs. 9,999 for the base model, will be listed at Rs. 8,999, while the higher end variants of the phone will also receive Rs. 1,000 price cut and will be offered at Rs. 10,999 (4/64GB) and Rs. 12,999 (6/64GB). Like the other phones, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 buyers will also get the discounted protection plan as well as no-cost EMI option.

The ZenFone Lite L1 will also get a price cut during the sale and will be available at Rs. 4,999, down from its original price of Rs. 5,999. For this smartphone, the device protection plan will be available at just Rs. 9, while the no-cost EMI plans and the 10 percent SBI discount will be applicable here too.

Lastly, the ZenFone Max M1 and the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will also be offered with bundled offers such as no-cost EMI, discounted smartphone protection plan and 10 percent instant banking discount on SBI credit cards.

As we mentioned, Flipkart Republic Day begins on January 20 and will continue through January 22.