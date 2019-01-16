NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max M2, ZenFone Max Pro M1 Discounts During Flipkart Republic Day Sale Announced

Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max M2, ZenFone Max Pro M1 Discounts During Flipkart Republic Day Sale Announced

, 16 January 2019
Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Asus ZenFone 5Z will be offered at just Rs. 24,999

Highlights

  • Asus ZenFone 5Z is getting a discount of Rs. 8,000 during the sale
  • ZenFone Max Pro M1 models will get a Rs. 1,000 price cut
  • Flipkart Republic Day Sale begins January 20

Flipkart Republic Day sale is all set to kick off on January 20 and to mark the occasion, Asus is offering a wide range of smartphones in its ZenFone line-up at a hefty discount. In addition to the price cuts, no-cost EMI offers and banking discounts are also on the table for models such as the flagship Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max M2 and ZenFone Lite L1 among others. Additionally, the buyers can avail a protection plan at a reduced price for select Asus phones during the sale.

Starting with some of the best deals, Asus's top-of-the-line ZenFone 5Z, which starts at Rs. 32,999 will receive a discount of Rs. 8,000. It will be available at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model and Rs. 28,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Additionally, one can score a 10 percent instant discount if the purchase is made using an SBI Bank credit card. Also, Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection Plan worth Rs. 2,499 will be available at just Rs. 399, wheras no-cost EMI options for a duration of 3 and 6 months will also be up for grabs during the sale.

The ZenFone Max M2, which carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the base version, will be offered at a special Republic Day sale price of Rs. 8,999 while the top variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage will be sold at Rs. 11,999. This will be complemented by the discounted Complete Mobile Protection plan priced at Rs. 70, while the 10 percent SBI credit card discount and no-cost EMI offers will be available too.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, which starts at Rs. 9,999 for the base model, will be listed at Rs. 8,999, while the higher end variants of the phone will also receive Rs. 1,000 price cut and will be offered at Rs. 10,999 (4/64GB) and Rs. 12,999 (6/64GB). Like the other phones, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 buyers will also get the discounted protection plan as well as no-cost EMI option.

The ZenFone Lite L1 will also get a price cut during the sale and will be available at Rs. 4,999, down from its original price of Rs. 5,999. For this smartphone, the device protection plan will be available at just Rs. 9, while the no-cost EMI plans and the 10 percent SBI discount will be applicable here too.

Lastly, the ZenFone Max M1 and the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will also be offered with bundled offers such as no-cost EMI, discounted smartphone protection plan and 10 percent instant banking discount on SBI credit cards.

As we mentioned, Flipkart Republic Day begins on January 20 and will continue through January 22.  

Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL)

Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and easy to use
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • Below-average cameras
  • Outdated processor
  • Slow face recognition
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL) review
Display5.45-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.0 Oreo
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Asus ZenFone Max M2

Asus ZenFone Max M2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stock Android with promised updates
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Very poor low-light camera performance
  • Minor UI bugs
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max M2 review
Display6.26-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and construction quality
  • Vibrant screen
  • Great performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively disappointing battery life
  • Awkward camera app interface
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Asus ZenFone 5Z (ZS620KL)

Asus ZenFone 5Z (ZS620KL)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Useful software features
  • Premium build
  • Good cameras
  • Hi-Res earphones bundled
  • Bad
  • Slow face unlock
  • No splash or water resistance
Read detailed Asus ZenFone 5Z (ZS620KL) review
Display6.20-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL)

Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • Outdated processor
  • Below average low-light camera
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL) review
Display5.45-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stock Android
  • Powerful SoC
  • Bright and crisp display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 6
  • Bad
  • Slow fingerprint scanner
  • Body smudges easily
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 review
Display6.26-inch
Processor1.95GHz octa-core
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Further reading: Asus, Flipkart, Republic Day Sale, ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max M2, ZenFone Max Pro M1, Flipkart Republic Day Sale, Flipkart Republic Day Sale Deals, Flipkart Republic Day Sale Offers
Lenovo Phab 2
