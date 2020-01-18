Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Flipkart's The Republic Day Sale 2020 Kicks Off Today for Plus Members: Timing, Offers, and Other Details

Flipkart's The Republic Day Sale 2020 Kicks Off Today for Plus Members: Timing, Offers, and Other Details

Flipkart’s The Republic Day Sale 2020 opens for everyone on January 19 and will continue through January 22.

By | Updated: 18 January 2020 11:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart's The Republic Day Sale 2020 Kicks Off Today for Plus Members: Timing, Offers, and Other Details

Flipkart Republic Day sale will go live today for Flipkart Plus members

Highlights
  • Realme phones have been discounted by up to Rs. 2,000
  • Asus and Huawei phones have also received limited-time price cuts
  • No-cost EMI and exchange offers are also available during Flipkart sale

Flipkart is back with yet another sale on its e-commerce platform ahead of the Republic Day. Flipkart's The Republic Day sale is all set to kick off for the Plus members of the online shopping platform today and will expand to all tomorrow. It will offer limited-time price cuts and a host of other offers on a wide range of smartphones, wearables, and other devices. Asus, Realme, and Huawei have already revealed the offers on phones and accessories that will be up for grabs during Flipkart's The Republic Day sale. Here's everything you need to know about the sale and some of the offers that you should check out.

Flipkart - The Republic Day Sale 2020 time?

The Republic Day Sale on Flipkart will begin at 8pm today for the Plus subscribers. For everyone else, it will open tomorrow (January 19) and will go on through January 22. If you are a Flipkart Plus member, you'll get early access to the offers, giving you some advantage on good deals.

Flipkart Sale: Offers

As mentioned above, Flipkart shoppers can avail discounts and offers on a wide range of products across different categories. Flipkart has announced that it will offer a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using an ICICI Bank credit card as well as Kotak Mahindra Bank credit and debit cards. Moreover, Flipkart will also offer no-cost EMI plans to Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI customers.

Mobile phone offers

Realme has slashed the price of its phones by up to Rs. 2,000 during the sale, and will be offering accessories at discounted price points as well. The Realme 5 Pro will receive a price cut worth Rs. 1,000 and will be available starting at Rs. 13,999. The Realme X and Realme XT have both been discounted by Rs. 2,000 and will be up for grabs priced at Rs. 14,999 during Flipkart's The Republic Day Sale. The Realme Buds 2 and Realme Buds Wireless will be sold at Rs. 499 and Rs. 1,599 each.

Flipkart is giving a discount of Rs. 4,000 on the Asus 6Z, alongside an exchange offer worth Rs. 3,000 and no-cost EMI. It will be available starting at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. Its predecessor, the Asus 5Z, will be up for grabs at Rs. 15,999 for the base variant. The Asus Max M2 and the Asus Max Pro M1 will be selling at Rs. 6,999 each with no-cost EMI and banking discounts in tow.

As for Huawei, the Huawei Watch GT 2's price has been discounted by Rs. 1,000, while the Huawei Watch GT has received a discount worth Rs. 2,000. The MediaPad M5 Lite tablet has received a Rs. 3,000 limited-time price cut and will be available starting at Rs. 17,990. The Huawei P30 Lite's price has been lowered by Rs. 7,000 and it will up for grabs at Rs. 12,990 starting today.

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, easy to handle
  • Strong overall performance
  • Impressive photo quality in daylight
  • Very fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Camera app UI needs improvement
Read detailed Realme 5 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4035mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Realme X

Realme X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, premium design
  • Vivid OLED display
  • Good overall performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • A bit too large for some hands
Read detailed Realme X review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3765mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Realme XT

Realme XT

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium looks, good build
  • Good set of cameras
  • Strong overall performance
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Bad
  • Camera app lacks some basic features
Read detailed Realme XT review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart The Republic Day sale, Realme, Asus, Huawei, Realme X, Realme XT, Asus 6Z, Asuz 5Z, Huawei P30 Lite
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Kidnapped US Teen Rescued by Police Thanks to Snapchat

Related Stories

Flipkart's The Republic Day Sale 2020 Kicks Off Today for Plus Members: Timing, Offers, and Other Details
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Sale Now Live for Prime Members: Top Mobile Offers
  2. 80 Percent of Televisions Sold on Amazon India in 2019 Were Smart TVs
  3. Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 Promises 'Lowest Prices' on These Mobile Phones
  4. Oppo F15 Review
  5. The 10 Most Popular Mobile Phones of 2019
  6. Realme 3, 3i, 2, C1 New Updates Bring January 2020 Security Patch, More
  7. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  8. Realme 5i Available on Open Sale via Realme E-Store, Flipkart
  9. 5G iPad Pro May Launch Later This Year, Report Claims
  10. Oppo F15 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 Now Live for Prime Members: Top Offers on Mobile Phones Previewed
  2. Flipkart the Republic Day Sale 2020 Kicks Off Today for Plus Members: Timing, Offers, and Other Details
  3. Kidnapped US Teen Rescued by Police Thanks to Snapchat
  4. NASA Building Homes Made of Fungi for Moon, Mars
  5. TomTom Closes Deal With Huawei for Use of Maps and Service
  6. US Agency Examining Sudden Acceleration Complaints Involving 500,000 Tesla Vehicles
  7. Boeing Addresses New Software Issue on the 737 Max That Could Keep Plane Grounded Longer
  8. Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 Offers on iPhone XR, Galaxy M30, OnePlus 7T Pro, Redmi Note 8, More
  9. Honor 9X to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Tonight via Flipkart: Check Price, Offers, and Specifications
  10. 5G iPad Pro May Launch Later This Year, Report Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.