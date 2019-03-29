Technology News
, 29 March 2019
The Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale one Flipkart is now live

Highlights

  • The sale on Snapdragon-powered phones ends on March 31
  • Poco F1 is available with an extra exchange discount worth Rs. 2,000
  • No-cost EMI offers and banking discounts are also available

Flipkart has kicked off yet another edition of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Days Sale, as part of which, a wide range of Snapdragon-powered smartphones are available with discounts and offers. Flipkart's Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale is now live and will continue through March 31. Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, Asus ZenFone 5Z, Motorola One Power, Redmi Note 6 Pro, and the Vivo V11 Pro are among the smartphones that are up for grabs with limited time offers in tow. Aside from discounts, no-cost EMI and banking offers as well as additional exchange benefits are also on the table during Flipkart's sale.

Starting with the Poco F1, the affordable flagship will be available with an extra exchange discount of Rs. 2,000 during the sale, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 17,999. Additionally, buyers can take advantage of no-cost EMI, 5 percent instant discount on EMI transactions with an Axis Bank credit card, and an extra 5 percent discount for purchases made using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Similarly, the Vivo V11 Pro can also be purchased with an extra exchange discount worth Rs. 2,000, while it is currently priced at Rs. 23,990 on Flipkart.

The Realme 2 Pro's base variant with 4GB of RAM has also received a price reduction worth Rs. 1,000 and can now be purchased at Rs. 11,990. No-cost EMI and an instant discount of 5 percent on EMI purchases for Axis Bank credit card holders and an additional 5 percent discount made using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card are also on the table.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, whose starting price has hovered between Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 8,499, has also received a significant discount and can be purchased at Rs. 7,999 during the sale. The Asus ZenFone Max M1 has also received a price cut worth Rs. 1,000 and is currently going for Rs. 6,499 on Flipkart. No-cost EMI and the aforementioned banking offers for Axis Bank customers are applicable in case of Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 and the ZenFone Max M1 too.

Nokia 6.1 Plus buyers can also enjoy a temporary price cut of around Rs. 1,000 and get the Snapdragon 636-powered smartphone at Rs. 13,999 during Flipkart's Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale. The Motorola One Power has also received an equivalent discount and is currently listed at Rs. 13,999 on Flipkart. The Asus ZenFone 5Z, which until last week was going for Rs. 27,999, can currently be purchased at Rs. 24,999 on Flipkart. The no-cost EMI offer and the banking discounts for Axis Bank customers apply for the aforementioned set of smartphones too.

Flipkart, Qualcomm Snapdragon Days Sale, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro
