Flipkart is currently offering a host of smartphones at discounted prices as part of its Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale. The Flipkart sale, which lists only Snapdragon processor-powered phones at discounted prices, is now live and will go on through August 31. These include the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro, and Poco F1. In addition to limited-time price cuts on a wide range of smartphones, buyers can also avail the benefit of no-cost EMI plans and assured cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, HDFC Bank Debit Card, and Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card holders. Read on to check out some of the phones that are currently available from Flipkart with offers in tow.

As part of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale, Flipkart is offering an additional exchange discount of Rs. 1,000 on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The offer is only valid on the base 4GB +64GB variant of the phone listed at Rs. 12,999. The Oppo A5, which is now going for Rs. 11,990 on Flipkart, comes with an additional discount of Rs. 3000 over its regular exchange value.

Flipkart is also offering a Rs. 1,000 discount on all Vivo Z1 Pro variants for prepaid transactions. The phone's base 4GB + 64GB model is going for Rs. 14,990, the mid-tier 6GB + 64GB version is currently available at Rs. 16,990, while the top-end 6GB+128GB variant can be purchased at Rs. 17,990.

The Asus ZenFone Max M2's base 3GB + 32GB variant is currently listed at Rs. 7,499, down from its regular asking price of Rs. 7,999. The flagship Asus 6Z is available with an extra discount worth Rs. 3,000 over regular exchange value and is currently available at Rs. 32,999 on Flipkart as part of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Days Sale.

Likewise, an extra discount worth Rs. 3,000 is also available for the Samsung Galaxy A70, whose listing price is Rs. 28,990 at the moment. On a similar note, the Vivo V15 Pro buyers can avail an additional Rs. 3,000 discount over its exchange value, while it is currently listed at Rs. 26,990.

Flipkart is also offering an extra Rs. 3,000 exchange discount on the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition's 8GB + 256GB variant that is currently going for Rs. 49,990. The phone's 6GB + 128GB variant gets an extra discount of Rs. 2,000 over its exchange value and can now be purchased for Rs. 39,990.

The Snapdragon 845-powered Poco F1, whose 6GB + 64GB variant is currently listed at Rs. 17,999, has also received an extra discount worth Rs. 3,000 over its exchange value. In addition to exchange discounts and price cuts, buyers can also avail 5 percent cashback using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and HDFC Bank Debit Cards, and an additional 5 percent discount for purchases made using an Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.