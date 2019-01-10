NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus Get Rs. 1,000 Discount During Nokia Days Sale on Flipkart

, 10 January 2019
Nokia 6.1 Plus recently went for sale through offline retailers in India

Highlights

  • Nokia 6.1 Plus is available during the Flipkart sale at Rs. 14,999
  • Nokia 5.1 Plus price has been discounted to Rs. 9,999
  • The Flipkart sale is live until January 13

Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus have received a price cut worth Rs. 1,000 during the Nokia Days sale on Flipkart. The Flipkart sale will last until January 13. The Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus are also available with no-cost EMI options and a five percent instant discount can be availed by opting for EMIs on HDFC Bank debit cards. Further, customers can receive exchange discounts in lieu of their old smartphones. Flipkart is also offering a flat buyback value option at Rs. 99.

Under the Nokia Days sale, Flipkart is offering the Nokia 5.1 Plus at Rs. 9,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 10,999. The Nokia 6.1 Plus, on the other hand, is available at Rs. 14,999. The smartphone was notably launched in the country at Rs. 15,999.

In addition to the discounted prices, the Flipkart sale brings no-cost EMI options as well as a buyback value option to receive a certain guaranteed amount by paying Rs. 99. Customers opting for EMI options via HDFC Bank debit cards are also entitled to a five percent cashback (up to Rs. 1,500).

The Nokia Days sale comes just a day after Nokia brand licensee HMD Global announced the offline availability of the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Prior to that announcement, the smartphone was notably exclusive to Flipkart (and also available via the Nokia India online store).

Launched with Android 8.1 Oreo, the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus received an update to Android 9.0 Pie in the recent past. Both handsets also come under Google's Android One programme that is essentially designed to offer stock experience along with speedy software updates.

Nokia 5.1 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks very stylish
  • Android One with regular updates
  • Great battery life
  • Good app and gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • Gets warm quickly in games
Read detailed Nokia 5.1 Plus review
Display5.86-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3060mAh
Nokia 6.1 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Android One and no software bloat
  • Sleek and compact
  • Vibrant display
  • Great performance
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Nokia 6.1 Plus review
Display5.80-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3060mAh
