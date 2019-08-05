Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale Kicks Off From August 8, Top Offers on Mobile Phones Revealed

Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale Kicks Off From August 8, Top Offers on Mobile Phones Revealed

Flipkart's sale promises 'lowest prices' on some popular mobile phones.

By | Updated: 5 August 2019 12:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale Kicks Off From August 8, Top Offers on Mobile Phones Revealed

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart's big sale this week will offer discounts on mobiles, laptops, TVs, and more

Highlights
  • Flipkart National Shopping Days sale will begin from August 8
  • The sale will open up early for Flipkart Plus members
  • Flipkart's sale will take on Amazon's Freedom Sale this week

Flipkart is set to take on Amazon's Freedom Sale with its Big Freedom Sale aka National Shopping Days sale this week. The National Shopping Days sale will begin on Thursday, August 8 and will be open until Saturday, August 10. The sale will offer early access to Flipkart Plus members starting 8pm on August 7. Ahead of the Flipkart sale, the Walmart-owned company has started revealing some of the major upcoming offers. Flipkart has teamed up with ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users during the National Shopping Days 2019 sale.

The National Shopping Days sale on Flipkart will offer discounts on mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TVs, speakers, and other popular product categories. Flipkart will also run flash sales during the National Shopping Days sale with extra discount on select products.

Flipkart has already revealed some of the top offers on mobile phones ahead of the National Shopping Days sale. A teaser page on the online marketplace claims the sale will offer 'lowest prices on bestsellers'. Redmi Note 7 Pro, which is now available in an open sale, will be available with an extra Rs. 1,000 discount using the bundled exchange offer.

The Flipkart sale also promises the 'lowest price ever' on Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S and Realme 3 Pro. The Honor 20i will be sold at a discounted price of Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999). The Vivo Z1 Pro will be available with a discount of Rs. 1,000 on all pre-paid orders. The Oppo K1 (4GB, 64GB) will be sold at Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 18,990) and the Honor 8C will be available at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999).

Flipkart's National Shopping Days sale will also bring discounts on select iPhone models apart from no-cost EMI payment options. The online marketplace hasn't revealed any specific iPhone offers yet.

Other smartphones that will be available at 'lowest price' during the Flipkart National Shopping Days sale this week include the Honor 9N, Honor 9i, and the Asus 5Z. Samsung's Galaxy A-series phones will be available with an additional Rs. 3,000 (maximum) as an instant discount with the available bundled exchange offer. The Galaxy S10 series phones will be available with an additional Rs. 5,000 (maximum) as an extra discount over normal exchange value.

Oppo R17 Pro, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, and Oppo F11 Pro will also be available with additional discounts over the normal exchange value by up to Rs. 7,000 during the upcoming National Shopping Days sale on Flipkart this week.

Besides mobile phones, Flipkart's big sale this week will also offer up to 75 percent off on TVs and other appliances. Xiaomi's Mi 4A Pro 32-inch Android TV and VU's Ultra Smart 40-inch full-HD LED TV will be a part of the sale. Samsung's new 32-inch HD-ready smart TV will also be available at a discounted price during the sale.

To recall, Amazon is also running its Freedom Sale this week from August 8 to August 11.

In case you're looking to grab the best deals during Flipkart's National Shopping Days sale, stay tuned to our website as we'll be bringing you the top offers right here once the sale goes live.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, National Shopping Days, Flipkart sale
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Redmi 64-Megapixel Camera Tech Showcase Expected at Xiaomi's Image-Centric Event on August 7
Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale Kicks Off From August 8, Top Offers on Mobile Phones Revealed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to Go on Sale in India Today via Mi.com, Flipkart
  2. Flipkart to Take on Amazon With Its National Shopping Days Sale This Week
  3. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  4. Amazon Freedom Sale Will Offer 'Lowest Prices' on These Mobile Phones
  5. Hobbs and Shaw Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  6. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Debuts in India
  7. Redmi K20 Pro's Hi-Fi DAC: Does It Make Sense to Buy An 'Audiophile Phone'?
  8. Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z: Which Is the Real 'Flagship Killer'?
  9. Infinix S4 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  10. Which Is the Cheapest Phone That Can Run PUBG Mobile Lite?
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale Kicks Off From August 8, Top Offers on Mobile Phones Revealed
  2. Redmi 64-Megapixel Camera Tech Showcase Expected at Xiaomi's Image-Centric Event on August 7
  3. French Hoverboard Inventor Flies Over the English Channel
  4. Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw Rolls Off to $180 Million Opening Weekend at Worldwide Box Office
  5. Cloudflare Terminates 8chan as Customer Over 'Hate-Filled' Content
  6. Infinix S4 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 Shares Its First Pictures of Earth Taken by Its LI4 Camera
  8. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  9. Huawei Tests Smartphone With Its Own Hongmeng OS, Possibly for Sale This Year: Report
  10. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to Go on Sale in India Today via Mi.com, Flipkart: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.