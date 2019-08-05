Flipkart is set to take on Amazon's Freedom Sale with its Big Freedom Sale aka National Shopping Days sale this week. The National Shopping Days sale will begin on Thursday, August 8 and will be open until Saturday, August 10. The sale will offer early access to Flipkart Plus members starting 8pm on August 7. Ahead of the Flipkart sale, the Walmart-owned company has started revealing some of the major upcoming offers. Flipkart has teamed up with ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users during the National Shopping Days 2019 sale.

The National Shopping Days sale on Flipkart will offer discounts on mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TVs, speakers, and other popular product categories. Flipkart will also run flash sales during the National Shopping Days sale with extra discount on select products.

Flipkart has already revealed some of the top offers on mobile phones ahead of the National Shopping Days sale. A teaser page on the online marketplace claims the sale will offer 'lowest prices on bestsellers'. Redmi Note 7 Pro, which is now available in an open sale, will be available with an extra Rs. 1,000 discount using the bundled exchange offer.

The Flipkart sale also promises the 'lowest price ever' on Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S and Realme 3 Pro. The Honor 20i will be sold at a discounted price of Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999). The Vivo Z1 Pro will be available with a discount of Rs. 1,000 on all pre-paid orders. The Oppo K1 (4GB, 64GB) will be sold at Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 18,990) and the Honor 8C will be available at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999).

Flipkart's National Shopping Days sale will also bring discounts on select iPhone models apart from no-cost EMI payment options. The online marketplace hasn't revealed any specific iPhone offers yet.

Other smartphones that will be available at 'lowest price' during the Flipkart National Shopping Days sale this week include the Honor 9N, Honor 9i, and the Asus 5Z. Samsung's Galaxy A-series phones will be available with an additional Rs. 3,000 (maximum) as an instant discount with the available bundled exchange offer. The Galaxy S10 series phones will be available with an additional Rs. 5,000 (maximum) as an extra discount over normal exchange value.

Oppo R17 Pro, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, and Oppo F11 Pro will also be available with additional discounts over the normal exchange value by up to Rs. 7,000 during the upcoming National Shopping Days sale on Flipkart this week.

Besides mobile phones, Flipkart's big sale this week will also offer up to 75 percent off on TVs and other appliances. Xiaomi's Mi 4A Pro 32-inch Android TV and VU's Ultra Smart 40-inch full-HD LED TV will be a part of the sale. Samsung's new 32-inch HD-ready smart TV will also be available at a discounted price during the sale.

To recall, Amazon is also running its Freedom Sale this week from August 8 to August 11.

In case you're looking to grab the best deals during Flipkart's National Shopping Days sale, stay tuned to our website as we'll be bringing you the top offers right here once the sale goes live.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.