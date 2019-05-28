Flipkart is running another sale on mobile phones this week. The sale, titled Month-End Mobiles Fest, will run till May 31. To recall, the Walmart-owned company had organised its Big Shopping Days sale a little over a week ago. The Month-End Mobiles Fest sale brings similar offers on mobile phones compared to the previous sale. In case you missed the last sale, you have one more shot at grabbing a decent deal on your favourite smartphone.

E-commerce site Flipkart has also tied up with Axis Bank to offer 5 percent instant cashback. The offer is only valid on EMI transactions carried out on credit and debit cards. Apart from regular discounts, Flipkart is also offering exchange offers and its mobile protection plans starting at Rs. 99.

Apple's iPhone X (64GB) is down to Rs. 66,499 (MRP Rs. 91,900) during Flipkart's Month-End Mobiles Fest sale. In case you missed this offer during the Big Shopping Days sale, you've got one more chance to grab the iPhone X at a discount.

The Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest sale includes discounts on a bunch of budget smartphones. The Nokia 5.1 Plus (3GB, 32GB) is currently down to Rs. 8,199 (MRP Rs. 13,199) and the Honor 9N is available at Rs. 8,499 (MRP Rs. 13,999). The Honor 10 Lite (4GB, 64GB) is available at a discounted price of Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999). Nokia 6.1 (3GB, 32GB) is available at Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 17,979) during Flipkart's sale.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus can be yours at a discounted price of Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600). Flipkart is also offering an additional Rs. 1,500 in exchange value when you buy the Samsung Galaxy A20. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is again available at Rs. 36,990 (MRP Rs. 74,000) during Flipkart's Month-End Mobiles Fest sale.

The online marketplace is also offering buyback guarantee on select smartphones at an additional cost. It comes handy if you're planning to upgrade your smartphone after a while. You'll be given as assured buyback value for a limited time frame, but you'll have to purchase a new smartphone on Flipkart to sell back your phone.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.