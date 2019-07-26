Google Pixel 3, Motorola One Power, Honor 9N, Poco F1, and Nokia 6.1 have received discounts during the Month-End Mobiles Fest sale on Flipkart. The sale, which started today, will last until Wednesday, July 31. It also brings discounted prices of the Honor 10 Lite, Honor 7s, Honor 9i, and Honor 9 Lite. Customers can also avail additional exchange discounts on models such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, and Honor 20. Similarly, the ongoing Flipkart sale offers no-cost EMI options on smartphones such as the Asus 6Z, Black Shark 2, and the iPhone 8 Plus among others.

In terms of major discounts, the Month-End Mobiles Fest sale on Flipkart brings the Google Pixel 3 to as low as Rs. 49,999. The phone was launched last year with a starting price of Rs. 71,000. The Flipkart sale also has the Motorola One Power at Rs. 10,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 15,999. Additionally, no-cost EMI options are available starting at Rs. 1,833 a month.

Flipkart claims to offer the "lowest price" of the Honor 9N 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant during its current sale. The phone is available at Rs. 8,999, though it normally retails at Rs. 9,999.

The Poco F1 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available at Rs. 18,999, down from Rs. 20,999. There are also no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 3,000 a month.

The ongoing Flipkart sale also offers the Nokia 6.1 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option at Rs. 7,999. The handset carries an official price tag of Rs. 9,999. There is also the Honor 10 Lite 3GB at Rs. 9,999. It is normally sold at Rs. 12,999.

Some other Honor phones have also received discounts during the Flipkart sale. The Honor 7s 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant is available at Rs. 5,499, down from Rs. 6,999. Likewise, the Honor 9i has got a discounted price of Rs. 8,999. The phone was launched last year at Rs. 17,999. The Honor 9 Lite price has also been dropped from Rs. 10,999 to Rs. 7,999. Further, the Honor Play is available at Rs. 12,999. It is regularly available at Rs. 19,999.

Also, the Flipkart sale brings the Honor 20i along with a Rs. 1,000 discount on prepaid orders. Similarly, the Infinix S4 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is also available with a Rs. 1,000 prepaid discount.

For customers seeking a premium phone, the Flipkart sale has the iPhone 8 Plus with a starting price of Rs. 51,999. It normally retails with a starting price of Rs. 66,000. There are also no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 1,445 a month.

The Moto G7 price has been dropped from Rs. 16,999 to Rs. 14,999. The Flipkart sale also offers the Panasonic Eluga Z1 Pro at Rs. 7,490, down from Rs. 17,490. Further, the Infinix Note 5 Stylus is available at Rs. 12,499, down from Rs. 15,999.

Customers during the Flipkart sale can also avail additional exchange discounts of up to Rs. 6,000 on the Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11, Honor 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, and Google Pixel 3a. Flipkart has also listed no-cost EMI options with the Realme 3 Pro, Asus 5Z, Black Shark 2, Tecno Phantom 9, Asus 6Z, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy S10e, and Samsung Galaxy S9+.

