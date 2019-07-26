Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Flipkart Month End Mobiles Fest Sale Offers Google Pixel 3, Motorola One Power, Honor 9N Discounts, and More Deals

Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest Sale Offers Google Pixel 3, Motorola One Power, Honor 9N Discounts, and More Deals

Flipkart sale brings additional exchange discounts of up to Rs. 3,000 on smartphones such as Oppo F11 Pro, Honor 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom.

By | Updated: 26 July 2019 11:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest Sale Offers Google Pixel 3, Motorola One Power, Honor 9N Discounts, and More Deals

Google Pixel 3 was launched in India last year with a starting price of Rs. 71,000

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 3 gets a discounted price of Rs. 49,999
  • Flipkart sale offers iPhone 8 Plus with a starting price of Rs. 51,999
  • Motorola One Power price has been dropped to Rs. 10,999

Google Pixel 3, Motorola One Power, Honor 9N, Poco F1, and Nokia 6.1 have received discounts during the Month-End Mobiles Fest sale on Flipkart. The sale, which started today, will last until Wednesday, July 31. It also brings discounted prices of the Honor 10 Lite, Honor 7s, Honor 9i, and Honor 9 Lite. Customers can also avail additional exchange discounts on models such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, and Honor 20. Similarly, the ongoing Flipkart sale offers no-cost EMI options on smartphones such as the Asus 6Z, Black Shark 2, and the iPhone 8 Plus among others.

In terms of major discounts, the Month-End Mobiles Fest sale on Flipkart brings the Google Pixel 3 to as low as Rs. 49,999. The phone was launched last year with a starting price of Rs. 71,000. The Flipkart sale also has the Motorola One Power at Rs. 10,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 15,999. Additionally, no-cost EMI options are available starting at Rs. 1,833 a month.

Flipkart claims to offer the "lowest price" of the Honor 9N 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant during its current sale. The phone is available at Rs. 8,999, though it normally retails at Rs. 9,999.

The Poco F1 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available at Rs. 18,999, down from Rs. 20,999. There are also no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 3,000 a month.

The ongoing Flipkart sale also offers the Nokia 6.1 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option at Rs. 7,999. The handset carries an official price tag of Rs. 9,999. There is also the Honor 10 Lite 3GB at Rs. 9,999. It is normally sold at Rs. 12,999.

Some other Honor phones have also received discounts during the Flipkart sale. The Honor 7s 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant is available at Rs. 5,499, down from Rs. 6,999. Likewise, the Honor 9i has got a discounted price of Rs. 8,999. The phone was launched last year at Rs. 17,999. The Honor 9 Lite price has also been dropped from Rs. 10,999 to Rs. 7,999. Further, the Honor Play is available at Rs. 12,999. It is regularly available at Rs. 19,999.

Also, the Flipkart sale brings the Honor 20i along with a Rs. 1,000 discount on prepaid orders. Similarly, the Infinix S4 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is also available with a Rs. 1,000 prepaid discount.

For customers seeking a premium phone, the Flipkart sale has the iPhone 8 Plus with a starting price of Rs. 51,999. It normally retails with a starting price of Rs. 66,000. There are also no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 1,445 a month.

The Moto G7 price has been dropped from Rs. 16,999 to Rs. 14,999. The Flipkart sale also offers the Panasonic Eluga Z1 Pro at Rs. 7,490, down from Rs. 17,490. Further, the Infinix Note 5 Stylus is available at Rs. 12,499, down from Rs. 15,999.

Customers during the Flipkart sale can also avail additional exchange discounts of up to Rs. 6,000 on the Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11, Honor 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, and Google Pixel 3a. Flipkart has also listed no-cost EMI options with the Realme 3 Pro, Asus 5Z, Black Shark 2, Tecno Phantom 9, Asus 6Z, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy S10e, and Samsung Galaxy S9+.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 3, Motorola One Power, Honor 9N, Poco F1, Nokia 6.1, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Asus 6Z, Asus 5Z, iPhone 8 Plus, Black Shark 2, Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest, Flipkart sale, Flipkart, Samsung, Asus, Apple, Honor
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Spider-Man: Far From Home Swings Past $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office, the First Spidey Film to Do So
Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest Sale Offers Google Pixel 3, Motorola One Power, Honor 9N Discounts, and More Deals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Much Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Charge per Instagram Post
  2. Sound Amplifier by Google Now Works With Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Above
  3. Lenovo Tab V7 Tablet With 5,180mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Flipkart Grand Gadget Sale Begins: Top Deals on Laptops, Tablets, Wearables, Others
  5. Windows 10 Internal-Only Build Rolled Out Accidentally With New Start Menu
  6. Vivo Y90 With 4,030mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Launched
  7. Moto E6 With Snapdragon 435 SoC, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched
  8. How to Save WhatsApp Status Videos and Photos on Your Android Phone
  9. Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 Unveiled - New Versions of Classic Feature Phones
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Open Sale, Mi A2 Price Cut, and Other Discounts in Xiaomi Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Performs Second Orbit Raising Manoeuvre: ISRO
  2. Google Images Gets ‘Swipe to Visit’ for Mobile Web Searches, Uses AMP to Quickly Load Source Page
  3. WhatsApp iOS Beta Starts Testing Quick Media Edit Feature, Multi-Platform System Rumoured
  4. Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest Sale Offers Google Pixel 3, Motorola One Power, Honor 9N Discounts, and More Deals
  5. Spider-Man: Far From Home Swings Past $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office, the First Spidey Film to Do So
  6. SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Successfully Launched With 3D Bioprinter, Supplies for ISS
  7. YouTube Videos Featuring Kids Get More Views: Pew Research Centre
  8. Moto E6 With Snapdragon 435 SoC, 13-Megapixel Camera, 3,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Intel Says Customers Stockpiling Chips on US-China Tension
  10. Google Parent Alphabet Sees Fresh Growth Amid Antitrust Woes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.