Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest Sale Kicks Off With Discounts, Offers Vivo Z1 Pro, Asus 5Z, Other Popular Smartphones

Flipkart's sale brings interesting offers and no-cost EMI options on some popular mobile phones in India.

By | Updated: 26 August 2019 12:03 IST
Flipkart's new sale offers discounts on a bunch of popular smartphones this week

Highlights
  • Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest sale has kicked off from today
  • The sale brings discounts and offers on popular mobile phones
  • Flipkart's sale will end on August 31

Flipkart is back with its Month-End Mobiles Fest sale this week. The Walmart-owned company will be offering discounts and bundled offers on several popular mobile phones during the sale. Flipkart's Month-End Mobiles Fest sale will be open until midnight, August 31. In case you missed out during Flipkart's last sale on mobile phones, this seems like a good time to upgrade or buy a new smartphone at a discount. Flipkart will also provide exchange offers and mobile protection plans with select phones during the sale.

The Vivo Z1 Pro is available with a flat discount of Rs. 1,000 if you pay online using any payment method. Xiaomi's Redmi 6 (3GB, 64GB) will be sold at Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 10,499) during Flipkart's Month-End Mobiles Fest sale this week. The Honor 8C is also selling at a discounted price of Rs. 7,999 on Flipkart right now.

Flipkart's Month-End Mobiles Fest sale also includes the Realme 2 Pro that is available starting at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 13,990) this week. Flipkart is offering an additional Rs. 1,000 off on normal exchange value of your old smartphone with the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with an additional Rs. 2,000 off on the normal exchange value.

The Oppo A5 (4GB, 64GB) is now available at Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990) during Flipkart's Month-End Mobiles Fest sale this week. The online marketplace is offering the 'lowest price' on the Redmi Y2 at Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 10,499).

The recently launched Motorola One Vision comes with an extra Rs. 2,000 off over the normal exchange price of an old smartphone during the ongoing Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest sale. Motorola One Vision features a 48-megapixel primary rear camera and a 25-megapixel front-facing camera.

Asus has teamed up with Flipkart to offer its smartphones at discounted prices during the Month-End Mobiles Fest sale. The Asus 5Z (8GB, 256GB) is now available at its 'lowest price' at Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 36,999). Asus' Max M2 is also available at discounted prices starting at Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999).

Honor 10 Lite is selling at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999) while the Honor Play is available at Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999). These prices are similar to the deals we've seen earlier during Flipkart's limited-period sales.

As for premium phones, Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 5,000 extra as an additional discount on exchange value with the Samsung Galaxy S10 series phones. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI options with select payment methods. Google Pixel 3a is available with Rs. 3,000 extra discount on all prepaid orders.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
