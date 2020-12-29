Technology News
loading
Flipkart Mobile’s Year End Sale Brings Discounts on Poco X3, iPhone XR, Motorola Razr (2019), More Smartphones

Flipkart sale also offers prepaid discounts and exchange offers on various smartphones.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 December 2020 17:19 IST
Phones including Poco X3 are available during Flipkart sale with a Rs. 1,000 discount

Highlights
  • Flipkart is offering 10 percent instant discount to ICICI Bank customers
  • Poco X3 is available at a starting price of Rs. 15,999
  • Motorola Razr (2019) and iPhone 11 Pro also get massive discounts

Flipkart Mobile's Year End Sale brings notable discounts to smartphones such as Poco X3, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), Moto G9, Motorola Razr (2019), and Tecno Spark Power 2 Air, among others. There are also additional exchange discounts on models including Samsung Galaxy F41, Mi 10T, and Vivo V20 Pro. The three-day sale that started today will last until Thursday, December 31. Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI options.

Flipkart sale discounts on mobile phones

Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite to detail discount offers under Mobile's Year End Sale. The microsite shows that Poco X3 that was launched at a starting price of Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage option is available at an initial price of Rs. 15,999. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant and 8GB + 128GB storage option of the phone are also available at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 18,999 over the existing Rs. 18,499 and Rs. 19,999 price tags, respectively.

Similar to Poco X3, the Poco C3 smartphone is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 6,999 for the base 3GB + 32GB storage variant. This is down from the launched price of Rs. 7,499. Flipkart is also selling the 4GB + 64GB storage model of Poco C3 at Rs. 7,999, down from Rs. 8,999.

Poco M2 has also received a discount of Rs. 1,000 and is on sale at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 10,999 for the 64GB and 128GB options, respectively.

Flipkart is also offering Poco M2 Pro at a discounted price of Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model, Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. The phone normally retails at a starting price of Rs. 13,999 and goes up to Rs. 16,999.

If a Poco phone isn't your choice, the Flipkart sale offers Oppo A31 (2020) at a starting price of Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. This is down from its official base price of Rs. 11,490. Oppo Reno 2F also received a Rs. 1,000 discount during the sale and is available at Rs. 16,990.

The Flipkart sale also brings Moto G9 at Rs. 10,999, down from the official price of Rs. 11,499. There is also Motorola Razr (2019), available at a discounted price of Rs. 74,999.

For a potential iPhone buyer, Flipkart offers iPhone XR at a starting price of Rs. 38,999, down from Rs. 47,900. iPhone SE (2020) is also available at an initial price of Rs. 32,999, down from Rs. 39,900. Additionally, iPhone 11 Pro is on sale with a starting price of Rs. 79,999. It is available at around Rs. 89,900 on other e-commerce sites, including Amazon.

Flipkart also offers a discount on Tecno Spark Power 2 Air that is available at Rs. 7,999, down from Rs. 8,499. Similarly, Itel Vision 1 is on sale at Rs. 6,299. The phone was launched at Rs. 6,999 in August.

Flipkart sale exchange offers, prepaid discounts

In addition to the discounts, Flipkart is offering additional exchange discounts on some smartphones. These include Samsung Galaxy F41, Oppo Reno 2F, and Motorola One Fusion+ that are available with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 1,000. However, models such as Vivo V20 Pro and Vivo Y50 are even listed with up to Rs. 2,500 of additional exchange discount. There are also prepaid discounts on models including LG Wing and Oppo A5s.

Customers can also avail 10 percent instant discount by using an ICICI Bank credit card or through EMI transactions made with an ICICI Bank debit card.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi.
