Flipkart is hosting a Mobiles Bonanza sale starting today. The sale will go on till September 9, and several phones have been listed with deals and discounts. The most notable ones include the Oppo A3s, Redmi 6, Motorola One Vision, and more. Extra exchange discount is being offered on Asus 6Z, Oppo F11 Pro, and Vivo V15 Pro phones. Flipkart is also offering its Complete Mobiles Protection plan on purchase of most of the phones, and the price of the plan starts from as low as Rs. 99.

The Oppo A3s is listed on Flipkart with a Rs. 1,000 discount, and the price of the phone starts from Rs. 6,990 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option, Rs. 7,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage options, and Rs. 9,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It is available in Purple and Red colour options on Flipkart.

The Redmi 6 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option is also priced at Rs. 6,999, an effective price cut of Rs. 2,000. Similarly, the Realme 2 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is listed with a discount and is priced at Rs. 9,999, down from its last cut price of Rs. 11,990. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is listed for Rs. 11,999, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is listed at a discounted price of Rs. 13,999.

There's a Rs. 500 off on the Realme 3 as well, Rs. 1,000 off on the Realme 3 Pro, and the Nokia 8.1 is listed with a discount of Rs. 1,000. The Motorola One Vision is listed with a Rs. 3,000 discount, and is priced at Rs. 16,999 instead of its launch price of Rs. 19,999.

The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza is also offering extra exchange discount on a host of phones, and users who are looking to avail discounts via exchange of old phone can consider these. The Samsung Galaxy A-series of phones are listed with up to Rs. 2,500 extra exchange discount. Up to Rs. 3,000 extra discount is offered on phones like Asus 6Z, Oppo F11 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, and Oppo A7.

Old iPhone models are listed with no-cost EMI options, and extra Rs. 4,000 off on is listed on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The Honor 20 is listed with a Rs. 3,000 price cut, and is currently being sold at Rs. 29,999. There are a bunch of other phones that are listed in the Mobiles Bonanza, and interested buyers can visit the dedicated page on Flipkart to see them all.

