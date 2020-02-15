Samsung Galaxy A50, Honor 9X, iPhone XS, Realme XT, Google Pixel 3a, Oppo K1, and Asus Max M1 are set to receive discounts during the upcoming Mobiles Bonanza sale on Flipkart. The five-day sale that will go live starting Monday, February 17, will also bring prepaid discount offers on phones such as the Vivo Z1 Pro and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. Similarly, there will be additional exchange discounts during the Flipkart sale on smartphones such as the Realme X2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, and Mi A3 among others.

Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite to highlight various deals and offers during the Mobile Bonanza sale that will run between February 17 and February 21. The microsite shows that the e-commerce portal will offer a 10 percent instant discount for customers using Axis Bank credit and debit cards.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale offers

In terms of offers, the Samsung Galaxy A50 that is currently available at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB configuration will be available at Rs. 12,999 during the Flipkart sale. The Samsung Galaxy S9 in 64GB storage option will also go on sale at Rs. 22,999. It is currently available on the e-commerce site at Rs. 26,999. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB storage variant that is listed at Rs. 29,999 will be available with a discounted price tag of Rs. 27,999.

Apart from the Samsung phones, the Flipkart sale will bring discounts on some other popular models. It will bring the iPhone XS 64GB storage variant at Rs. 54,999. This shows a Rs. 5,000 discount from the current price of Rs. 59,999. The Honor 9X 128GB storage with 4GB RAM will go on sale at Rs. 12,999, down from 13,999. The Oppo K1 that is presently available at Rs. 13,990 will also be available at Rs. 9,990. Customers purchasing the Realme 5 and Realme 3 will also get a discount of Rs. 500. Additionally, the Realme XT will also be available with a starting price of Rs. 14,999, down from 15,999.

Further, the Google Pixel 3a 64GB storage variant will get a discounted price of Rs. 27,999. The handset is currently available at Rs. 30,999. The Asus 6Z will also be available at a starting price of Rs. 23,999, down from Rs. 27,999. Similarly, the Asus Max M1 will be available during the Flipkart sale at Rs. 4,999, showing a Rs. 1,000 discount from Rs. 5,999.

Customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite during the Flipkart sale will get an additional Rs. 3,000 exchange discount. The Mi A3 will also get an additional Rs. 1,000 exchange discount. The Flipkart sale will also offer the Realme X2 Pro with an additional Rs. 2,000 exchange discount. Additionally, there will be a Rs. 10,000 prepaid discount on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom and Rs. 1,000 prepaid discount on the Vivo Z1 Pro.

The Flipkart sale will also bring deals on the Vivo V15, iPhone 7, Honor 20, Moto E6s, Honor 20i, and Oppo A3s among various other models. The online marketplace will also offer mobile covers and tempered glass protectors under Rs. 199.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.