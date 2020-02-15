Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy A50, Pixel 3a, Asus 6Z, Others to Get Discounts During Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale

iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy A50, Pixel 3a, Asus 6Z, Others to Get Discounts During Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale

Flipkart will offer a 10 percent instant discount to customers using Axis Bank cards.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 February 2020 18:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy A50, Pixel 3a, Asus 6Z, Others to Get Discounts During Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale

Samsung Galaxy A50 will be available for purchase with a discounted price of Rs. 12,999

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A50 will get a Rs. 2,000 discount
  • Flipkart sale will take place between February 17 and February 21
  • Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition will receive a Rs. 10,000 prepaid discount

Samsung Galaxy A50, Honor 9X, iPhone XS, Realme XT, Google Pixel 3a, Oppo K1, and Asus Max M1 are set to receive discounts during the upcoming Mobiles Bonanza sale on Flipkart. The five-day sale that will go live starting Monday, February 17, will also bring prepaid discount offers on phones such as the Vivo Z1 Pro and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. Similarly, there will be additional exchange discounts during the Flipkart sale on smartphones such as the Realme X2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, and Mi A3 among others.

Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite to highlight various deals and offers during the Mobile Bonanza sale that will run between February 17 and February 21. The microsite shows that the e-commerce portal will offer a 10 percent instant discount for customers using Axis Bank credit and debit cards.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale offers

In terms of offers, the Samsung Galaxy A50 that is currently available at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB configuration will be available at Rs. 12,999 during the Flipkart sale. The Samsung Galaxy S9 in 64GB storage option will also go on sale at Rs. 22,999. It is currently available on the e-commerce site at Rs. 26,999. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB storage variant that is listed at Rs. 29,999 will be available with a discounted price tag of Rs. 27,999.

Apart from the Samsung phones, the Flipkart sale will bring discounts on some other popular models. It will bring the iPhone XS 64GB storage variant at Rs. 54,999. This shows a Rs. 5,000 discount from the current price of Rs. 59,999. The Honor 9X 128GB storage with 4GB RAM will go on sale at Rs. 12,999, down from 13,999. The Oppo K1 that is presently available at Rs. 13,990 will also be available at Rs. 9,990. Customers purchasing the Realme 5 and Realme 3 will also get a discount of Rs. 500. Additionally, the Realme XT will also be available with a starting price of Rs. 14,999, down from 15,999.

Further, the Google Pixel 3a 64GB storage variant will get a discounted price of Rs. 27,999. The handset is currently available at Rs. 30,999. The Asus 6Z will also be available at a starting price of Rs. 23,999, down from Rs. 27,999. Similarly, the Asus Max M1 will be available during the Flipkart sale at Rs. 4,999, showing a Rs. 1,000 discount from Rs. 5,999.

Customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite during the Flipkart sale will get an additional Rs. 3,000 exchange discount. The Mi A3 will also get an additional Rs. 1,000 exchange discount. The Flipkart sale will also offer the Realme X2 Pro with an additional Rs. 2,000 exchange discount. Additionally, there will be a Rs. 10,000 prepaid discount on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom and Rs. 1,000 prepaid discount on the Vivo Z1 Pro.

The Flipkart sale will also bring deals on the Vivo V15, iPhone 7, Honor 20, Moto E6s, Honor 20i, and Oppo A3s among various other models. The online marketplace will also offer mobile covers and tempered glass protectors under Rs. 199.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Very good display
  • Impressive battery life
  • Useful camera features
  • Bad
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A50 review
Display 6.40-inch
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 25-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Superb display
  • Dual SIM support is finally an option
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XS review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Apple A12 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 12
Resolution 1125x2436 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality and compact design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear camera
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9 review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 8.0
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Honor 9X

Honor 9X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Immersive full-screen display
  • Reliable performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Decent night mode
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming cameras
  • Stutters at gaming
  • EMUI is loaded with bloatware
  • Bulky and unwieldy
Read detailed Honor 9X review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Oppo K1

Oppo K1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp and vivid AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Decent selfie camera
  • Smooth gaming performance
  • Segment first in-display fingerprint sensor
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Annoying spam from some apps
  • No fast charging
Read detailed Oppo K1 review
Display 6.41-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3600mAh
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A50, Honor 9X, iPhone XS, Realme XT, Google Pixel 3a, Oppo K1, Asus Max M1, Asus 6Z, Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale, Flipkart sale, Flipkart
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Start Receiving New OxygenOS Updates With Jio VoWiFi Support
Oppo Reno 3 Pro India Variant Spotted in a Retail Store With Key Specifications: Report

Related Stories

iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy A50, Pixel 3a, Asus 6Z, Others to Get Discounts During Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  2. OnePlus 8 Specifications Surface in a Purported Geekbench Listing
  3. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Series Getting Updates With Jio VoWiFi Support
  4. Oppo A31 (2020) With 4230mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 Launched
  5. Xiaomi Increases Redmi Note 8 Price in India Over Supply Chain Troubles
  6. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 2
  7. PUBG v6.2 Update Adds 8v8 Team Deathmatch Mode
  8. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  9. This May Be Our First Look at Google Pixel 5 XL
  10. Nokia 2.3 Price in India Slashed
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Maps Redraws Disputed Borders, Depending on Where You Are: Report
  2. Hacker Creates a Device That Can Unlock Any Luxury Car
  3. Oppo Reno 3 Pro India Variant Spotted in a Retail Store With Key Specifications: Report
  4. iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy A50, Pixel 3a, Asus 6Z, Others to Get Discounts During Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale
  5. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Start Receiving New OxygenOS Updates With Jio VoWiFi Support
  6. Google Pixel 5 XL Purported Render Surfaces Online, Triple Rear Cameras, Matte-Finish Glass Back Indicated
  7. Google Removes Alleged Spying App ToTok From the Play Store Again
  8. Mars to Disappear Behind the Moon on February 18
  9. Google Protests 'Eye-Catching' $2.6 Billion EU Fine, Judge Disagrees
  10. Amazon, Flipkart Push Back Against Proposed 1 Percent Tax on Online Sellers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.