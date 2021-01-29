Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale ends at midnight tonight, January 29, and it has discounts and offers on smartphones like the iPhone SE, Realme C12, the Mi 10T, and the Motorola Razr 5G. Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit card and even EMI transactions. The smartphones have been listed with no-cost EMI options, complete mobile protection, and exchange offers. Phones from Poco, Motorola, and also the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE have been listed with price cuts for the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale.

Starting with the Mi 10T, it is priced at Rs. 32,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model instead of its original price of Rs. 35,999. This means a price cut of up to Rs. 3,000 has been introduced during the Flipkart sale. There's no price cut introduced on the Mi 10T Pro.

The budget-friendly Realme C12 is listed on Flipkart with a Rs. 500 discount and is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The foldable Motorola Razr 5G is listed at its original price of Rs. 1,24,999, but with up to Rs. 25,000 off on exchange of an old phone.

The Flipkart sale also has the Poco M2 Pro is priced in India starting at Rs. 11,999, instead of Rs. 13,999. This means a price cut of Rs. 2,000.

Flipkart has also listed the Poco X3 at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, instead of its launch price of Rs. 16,999. The recently launched Moto G 5G is currently selling for Rs. 18,999 — a price cut of Rs. 2,000.

During the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza, the iPhone 11 is available for Rs. 49,999 for the 64GB model. The 128GB is priced at Rs. 54,999. The iPhone SE (2020) 64GB storage variant is selling for a discounted price of Rs. 33,999, down from its listed price of Rs. Rs. 39,900. There are several other phones listed on Flipkart with price cuts.

