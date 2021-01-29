Technology News
loading
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Ends Tonight: Price Cuts on Poco M2 Pro, Mi 10T, iPhone SE, More

Mi 10T is listed on Flipkart with a price cut of Rs. 3,000.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 January 2021 14:40 IST
Flipkart is offering a 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 5G offers extra Rs. 25,000 off on exchange
  • Poco M2 Pro is listed with a price cut of Rs. 2,000
  • iPhone 11 is priced starting at Rs. 49,999

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale ends at midnight tonight, January 29, and it has discounts and offers on smartphones like the iPhone SE, Realme C12, the Mi 10T, and the Motorola Razr 5G. Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit card and even EMI transactions. The smartphones have been listed with no-cost EMI options, complete mobile protection, and exchange offers. Phones from Poco, Motorola, and also the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE have been listed with price cuts for the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale.

Starting with the Mi 10T, it is priced at Rs. 32,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model instead of its original price of Rs. 35,999. This means a price cut of up to Rs. 3,000 has been introduced during the Flipkart sale. There's no price cut introduced on the Mi 10T Pro.

The budget-friendly Realme C12 is listed on Flipkart with a Rs. 500 discount and is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The foldable Motorola Razr 5G is listed at its original price of Rs. 1,24,999, but with up to Rs. 25,000 off on exchange of an old phone.

The Flipkart sale also has the Poco M2 Pro is priced in India starting at Rs. 11,999, instead of Rs. 13,999. This means a price cut of Rs. 2,000.

Flipkart has also listed the Poco X3 at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, instead of its launch price of Rs. 16,999. The recently launched Moto G 5G is currently selling for Rs. 18,999 — a price cut of Rs. 2,000.

During the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza, the iPhone 11 is available for Rs. 49,999 for the 64GB model. The 128GB is priced at Rs. 54,999. The iPhone SE (2020) 64GB storage variant is selling for a discounted price of Rs. 33,999, down from its listed price of Rs. Rs. 39,900. There are several other phones listed on Flipkart with price cuts.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme C12

Realme C12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Built well
  • Bad
  • Big and heavy
  • Weak overall performance
  • Sub-par cameras
Read detailed Realme C12 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2020)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern processor
  • Slim, light, easy to use
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Regular iOS updates likely for many years
  • Bad
  • Dated looks and small screen
  • Single rear camera
  • Average battery life
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2020) review
Display 4.70-inch
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 13
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Sharp display
  • Powerful processor
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • A little bulky
  • Weak low-light photo quality
Read detailed Poco M2 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Poco X3

Poco X3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Strong performance
  • Good battery life
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Big and Bulky
  • Spammy notifications
Read detailed Poco X3 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala
Google Play Allows Gambling, Betting Apps in 15 New Countries Including US, Canada, and Australia

