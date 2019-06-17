Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Kicks Off With Offers on ZenFone Max Pro M1, Nokia 6.1, iPhone X, and Other Phones

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Kicks Off With Offers on ZenFone Max Pro M1, Nokia 6.1, iPhone X, and Other Phones

Flipkart's sale will offer a number of phones at their 'lowest price ever'.

By | Updated: 17 June 2019 11:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Kicks Off With Offers on ZenFone Max Pro M1, Nokia 6.1, iPhone X, and Other Phones

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale is back with offers on popular mobile phones in India

Highlights
  • Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale will be open till June 21
  • The five-day sale will offer discounts, bundled offers on mobile phones
  • Axis Bank credit and debit card users can avail 10 percent extra discount

Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale is back with a bunch of deals and offers on mobile phones. The sale has kicked off today and will be open till June 21. The five-day sale will include discounts and bundled offers on a number of popular smartphones in India. The Walmart-owned company has also tied up with Axis Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users, while EMI transactions are eligible for an additional Rs. 250 off.

A number of smartphones will be available at their 'lowest price ever', according to Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (4GB, 64GB) is available at Rs. 8,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999), whereas the Honor 9N is down to Rs. 8,999 (MRP RS. 15,999) during the Mobiles Bonanza sale on Flipkart.

Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale also includes the Nokia 6.1 (3GB, 32GB), available at a discounted price of Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 17,979). The Honor 9i (4GB, 64GB) is down to Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999). The Infinix Hot 7 Pro is available with a special launch offer discount worth Rs. 1,000, applicable on all prepaid payment methods.

Honor 10 Lite is available at prices starting from Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999). Flipkart will also offer an additional discount of Rs. 1,500 over the normal exchange value of your older phone when you buy a new Samsung Galaxy A50. Apple's iPhone X (64GB) is again available at Rs. 66,499 (MRP Rs. 91,900).

Apart from flat discounts, Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale is also providing a number of decent exchange offers. You can grab an extra Rs. 3,000 over the normal exchange value when buying a new Vivo V15 Pro or the Vivo V15. The Oppo F11 (4GB, 128GB) also comes with an extra Rs. 2,200 exchange value, making it easier for users to upgrade their phones for less.

Samsung Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A20 are also available with an extra exchange value of Rs. 1,500. No-cost EMI payment options are available with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the LG V40 ThinQ. The LG V30+ (4GB, 128GB) is also available at its 'lowest price' at Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 60,000).

Realme 3 is available with a discounted mobile protection plan during Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale. Honor 7s is also down to Rs. 5,499 (MRP Rs. 8,999). Realme 3 Pro will be available with a discounted mobile protection plan and a bundled exchange offer.

In addition, Flipkart is also offering its 'Complete Mobile Protection' plans and buyback guarantee offers along with select mobile phones during the ongoing Mobiles Bonanza sale this week.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Mobiles Bonanza Sale
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Huawei P30 Pro Variants With 6GB, 12GB RAM Spotted on TENAA, Expected to Launch Soon
TikTok Suicide, PUBG Death: Here's How to Fight Digital Addiction
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Kicks Off With Offers on ZenFone Max Pro M1, Nokia 6.1, iPhone X, and Other Phones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi India Teases 'World's Fastest Phone,' Redmi K20 Pro Expected
  2. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Kicks Off With Offers on These Mobile Phones
  3. Vivo Z1 Pro Teaser Confirms Presence of Snapdragon 712 SoC
  4. Amazon India Is Offering You Cash to Deliver Packages Part Time
  5. Shah Rukh Khan to Voice Mufasa in The Lion King Hindi Dub
  6. Adobe Unveils AI Tool That Can Detect Photoshopped Faces
  7. PayPal Makes It Easier to Authorise Payments on Android Devices in India
  8. MIT Researchers Build AI System That Can Visualise Objects Using Touch
  9. Xiaomi Set to Bring MIUI Update Based on Android Q in Q4 2019
  10. Samsung Galaxy A30 Gets White Colour Variant in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.