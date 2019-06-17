Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale is back with a bunch of deals and offers on mobile phones. The sale has kicked off today and will be open till June 21. The five-day sale will include discounts and bundled offers on a number of popular smartphones in India. The Walmart-owned company has also tied up with Axis Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users, while EMI transactions are eligible for an additional Rs. 250 off.

A number of smartphones will be available at their 'lowest price ever', according to Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (4GB, 64GB) is available at Rs. 8,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999), whereas the Honor 9N is down to Rs. 8,999 (MRP RS. 15,999) during the Mobiles Bonanza sale on Flipkart.

Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale also includes the Nokia 6.1 (3GB, 32GB), available at a discounted price of Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 17,979). The Honor 9i (4GB, 64GB) is down to Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999). The Infinix Hot 7 Pro is available with a special launch offer discount worth Rs. 1,000, applicable on all prepaid payment methods.

Honor 10 Lite is available at prices starting from Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999). Flipkart will also offer an additional discount of Rs. 1,500 over the normal exchange value of your older phone when you buy a new Samsung Galaxy A50. Apple's iPhone X (64GB) is again available at Rs. 66,499 (MRP Rs. 91,900).

Apart from flat discounts, Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale is also providing a number of decent exchange offers. You can grab an extra Rs. 3,000 over the normal exchange value when buying a new Vivo V15 Pro or the Vivo V15. The Oppo F11 (4GB, 128GB) also comes with an extra Rs. 2,200 exchange value, making it easier for users to upgrade their phones for less.

Samsung Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A20 are also available with an extra exchange value of Rs. 1,500. No-cost EMI payment options are available with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the LG V40 ThinQ. The LG V30+ (4GB, 128GB) is also available at its 'lowest price' at Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 60,000).

Realme 3 is available with a discounted mobile protection plan during Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale. Honor 7s is also down to Rs. 5,499 (MRP Rs. 8,999). Realme 3 Pro will be available with a discounted mobile protection plan and a bundled exchange offer.

In addition, Flipkart is also offering its 'Complete Mobile Protection' plans and buyback guarantee offers along with select mobile phones during the ongoing Mobiles Bonanza sale this week.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.