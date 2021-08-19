Technology News
loading
  Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Brings Deals, Discounts on iPhone 12 mini, Poco M3, Moto G60, and More

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Brings Deals, Discounts on iPhone 12 mini, Poco M3, Moto G60, and More

The Flipkart sale also offers a five percent instant discount to HDFC Bank card users.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 August 2021 14:34 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza sale is live until August 23

Highlights
  • Flipkart has begun its five-day Mobiles Bonanza sale
  • The Flipkart sale brings discounts on various iPhone models
  • Flipkart customers can also get prepaid offers on some Android phones

Flipkart on Thursday kicked off its Mobiles Bonanza sale to offer deals and discounts on smartphones, including the iPhone 12 mini, Poco M3, Moto G60, and the Infinix Hot 10S, among others. The five-day Flipkart sale that lasts until August 23 also brings prepaid discount offers on models such as the iPhone 12, Realme C20, and the Oppo F19. Flipkart has also partnered with HDFC Bank to offer instant discounts on select phones. The Flipkart sale also brings no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on some of the popular phones available in the market.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale discounts

As per the details available on a dedicated microsite, the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale brings the iPhone 12 mini starting at Rs. 59,999, down from its official base price of Rs. 69,900. The iPhone SE (2020) is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 34,999, down from Rs. 39,900. Customers can also look at the iPhone 11 that is available at an initial price of Rs. 48,999. It currently carries an official price tag of Rs. 54,900. Further, the iPhone XR is a part of the Flipkart sale and is available at Rs. 41,999, down from Rs. 47,900. The iPhone 11 Pro is also on sale at a starting price of Rs. 74,999. It normally retails at Rs. 89,899.

If an iPhone isn't what you're looking for, the Flipkart sale has the Moto G60 at Rs. 16,999. This is down from the launch price of Rs. 17,999. The Infinix Hot 10S is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,499. It was launched at Rs. 9,999 in May.

Flipkart has also listed the Poco M3 at a starting price of Rs. 10,499, down from Rs. 10,999. The Infinix Smart 5 is also available at Rs. 6,999. The phone was launched earlier this year at Rs. 7,199.

Mobile gamers can also pick the Asus ROG Phone 3 at Rs. 39,999 instead of Rs. 46,999. The sale also has the Samsung Galaxy F41 at Rs. 14,499, down from Rs. 15,499.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale offers

The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale also has prepaid discounts on models including the iPhone 12, Realme C20, and the Oppo F19. You can avail these discounts by using a prepaid payment method. Additionally, there are additional exchange discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 on various Vivo phone models that include the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo V21 5G, Vivo Y72 5G, and the Vivo Y20G.

Customers can avail a five percent discount on purchasing phones using HDFC Bank EMI transactions. The Flipkart sale also brings no-cost EMI options on various banks.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

iPhone 12 mini, Poco M3, Moto G60, Infinix Hot 10S, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Flipkart
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon Warns Merchants About Antitrust Bills in Congress, Says Might Hurt Their Business

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Brings Deals, Discounts on iPhone 12 mini, Poco M3, Moto G60, and More
