Flipkart on Thursday kicked off its Mobiles Bonanza sale to offer deals and discounts on smartphones, including the iPhone 12 mini, Poco M3, Moto G60, and the Infinix Hot 10S, among others. The five-day Flipkart sale that lasts until August 23 also brings prepaid discount offers on models such as the iPhone 12, Realme C20, and the Oppo F19. Flipkart has also partnered with HDFC Bank to offer instant discounts on select phones. The Flipkart sale also brings no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on some of the popular phones available in the market.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale discounts

As per the details available on a dedicated microsite, the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale brings the iPhone 12 mini starting at Rs. 59,999, down from its official base price of Rs. 69,900. The iPhone SE (2020) is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 34,999, down from Rs. 39,900. Customers can also look at the iPhone 11 that is available at an initial price of Rs. 48,999. It currently carries an official price tag of Rs. 54,900. Further, the iPhone XR is a part of the Flipkart sale and is available at Rs. 41,999, down from Rs. 47,900. The iPhone 11 Pro is also on sale at a starting price of Rs. 74,999. It normally retails at Rs. 89,899.

If an iPhone isn't what you're looking for, the Flipkart sale has the Moto G60 at Rs. 16,999. This is down from the launch price of Rs. 17,999. The Infinix Hot 10S is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,499. It was launched at Rs. 9,999 in May.

Flipkart has also listed the Poco M3 at a starting price of Rs. 10,499, down from Rs. 10,999. The Infinix Smart 5 is also available at Rs. 6,999. The phone was launched earlier this year at Rs. 7,199.

Mobile gamers can also pick the Asus ROG Phone 3 at Rs. 39,999 instead of Rs. 46,999. The sale also has the Samsung Galaxy F41 at Rs. 14,499, down from Rs. 15,499.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale offers

The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale also has prepaid discounts on models including the iPhone 12, Realme C20, and the Oppo F19. You can avail these discounts by using a prepaid payment method. Additionally, there are additional exchange discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 on various Vivo phone models that include the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo V21 5G, Vivo Y72 5G, and the Vivo Y20G.

Customers can avail a five percent discount on purchasing phones using HDFC Bank EMI transactions. The Flipkart sale also brings no-cost EMI options on various banks.

