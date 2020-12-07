Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone SE, and Infinix Note 7 are among the smartphones available at discounted prices under Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale. The four-day sale begins today (on Monday) and will go on till Thursday, December 10. Flipkart is also offering exchange offers and bank deals on brands such as Apple, Samsung, Realme, and Xiaomi. There are also no-cost EMIS available for customers purchasing smartphones during this sale.

According to a microsite, created by Flipkart, iPhone SE 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 32,999. The Infinix Note 7 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant instead of Rs. 11,499. iPhone XR, meanwhile, is priced at Rs. 40,000 for the 64GB variant.

Coming to premium phones, iPhone 11 Pro 64GB is priced at Rs. 79,999. This brings a discount of Rs. 26,601 over the official starting price of the iPhone 11 Pro that comes at Rs. 1,06,600.

Redmi 9i's 4GB + 128GB variant is available at Rs. 8,999. instead of its original price of Rs. 9,299, while Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced at Rs. 13,999 instead of the original price of Rs. 14,999, for the base 6GB + 64GB storage variant. Oppo A31, meanwhile, is priced at Rs. 10,990 during the sale for the 64GB variant. Motorola Moto G9is priced at Rs. 9,999 during the sale for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. Asus ROG Phone 3 is priced at Rs. 44,999 during the sale for the 8GB + 128GB variant instead of Rs. 46,999, which was the phone's price since a price cut in October.

Flipkart is also offering an instant discount of Rs. 1,750 with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMIs on debit and credit cards. There is an extra Rs. 1,000 off in an exchange offer on Samsung Galaxy F41, which is priced at Rs. 15,499 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.