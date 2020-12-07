Technology News
iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone SE, Infinix Note 7, Asus ROG Phone 3, and Others Get Discounts for Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale

Flipkart is offering exchange offers and bank deals during the on-going Mobiles Bonanza Sale

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 7 December 2020 16:36 IST
iPhone 11 Pro 64GB is priced at Rs. 79,999 under Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza sale

Highlights
  • Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza sale is from December 7 to 10
  • iPhone XR is priced at Rs. 40,000 for the 64GB variant
  • Customers can buy smartphones with no-cost EMI options

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone SE, and Infinix Note 7 are among the smartphones available at discounted prices under Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale. The four-day sale begins today (on Monday) and will go on till Thursday, December 10. Flipkart is also offering exchange offers and bank deals on brands such as Apple, Samsung, Realme, and Xiaomi. There are also no-cost EMIS available for customers purchasing smartphones during this sale.

According to a microsite, created by Flipkart, iPhone SE 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 32,999. The Infinix Note 7 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant instead of Rs. 11,499. iPhone XR, meanwhile, is priced at Rs. 40,000 for the 64GB variant.

Coming to premium phones, iPhone 11 Pro 64GB is priced at Rs. 79,999. This brings a discount of Rs. 26,601 over the official starting price of the iPhone 11 Pro that comes at Rs. 1,06,600.

Redmi 9i's 4GB + 128GB variant is available at Rs. 8,999. instead of its original price of Rs. 9,299, while Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced at Rs. 13,999 instead of the original price of Rs. 14,999, for the base 6GB + 64GB storage variant. Oppo A31, meanwhile, is priced at Rs. 10,990 during the sale for the 64GB variant. Motorola Moto G9is priced at Rs. 9,999 during the sale for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. Asus ROG Phone 3 is priced at Rs. 44,999 during the sale for the 8GB + 128GB variant instead of Rs. 46,999, which was the phone's price since a price cut in October.

Flipkart is also offering an instant discount of Rs. 1,750 with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMIs on debit and credit cards. There is an extra Rs. 1,000 off in an exchange offer on Samsung Galaxy F41, which is priced at Rs. 15,499 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance in games
  • AirTriggers, side-mounted USB port, large accessory ecosystem
  • Good cameras
  • Bright, vibrant display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm when stressed
  • Bulky and heavy
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
Read detailed Asus ROG Phone 3 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
Front Camera 24-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2020)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern processor
  • Slim, light, easy to use
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Regular iOS updates likely for many years
  • Bad
  • Dated looks and small screen
  • Single rear camera
  • Average battery life
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2020) review
Display 4.70-inch
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 13
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
