Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale has kicked off with discounts and offers on a number of mobile phones. The sale will run from March 25 to March 28, 2019, and will include exchange offers and bundled payment offers apart from regular deals. Flipkart has tied up with Axis Bank to offer 5 percent instant discount on credit card EMIs. Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Asus ZenFone Max M2, Google Pixel 3, and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are amongst the phones that are available with discounts.

The Poco F1 (6GB, 128GB) is down to Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999), as a part of the Mobiles Bonanza sale on Flipkart. The Realme 2 Pro is available at Rs. 11,990 (MRP Rs. 14,990). The Vivo Y81 (3GB, 32GB) is down to Rs. 8,490 (MRP Rs. 13,990) on Flipkart.

In addition to the price cuts, Flipkart is also offering an extra instant discount of Rs. 500 on the normal exchange value for older smartphones. Almost all the mobile phones on Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale are available with the exchange offers.

Flipkart has also teamed up with Asus to offer discounts and bundled offers on the company's ZenFone models. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 is available at prices starting from Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999) while the ZenFone Max M1 is available at Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 8,999). The ZenFone Lite L1 is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 6,999) and the ZenFone 5Z is down to Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 32,999).

Apart from these, the Honor 10 Lite is down to Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999) while the Honor 9 Lite is available at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999). You can also avail exchange offers and no-cost EMI options (with select payment methods) with these phones. The Inifnix Hot S3X (3GB, 32GB) is also available at Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999) during the Mobiles Bonanza sale on Flipkart this week.

In case you missed it during the last sale, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is again available at Rs. 36,990 (MRP Rs. 74,000) and the Galaxy S8 is being offered at Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 49,990). The Nokia 5.1 Plus (3GB, 32GB) is also a part of the sale, now available at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 13,199).

Flipkart is offering an extra discount of Rs. 2,000 when you exchange your old phone while buying the Vivo V15 Pro, and in case you're buying an Oppo F11 Pro with an exchange offer, you get an additional Rs. 3,000 off on your old smartphone's exchange value.

Google's Pixel 3 series phones are also available at a discounted price during Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale, with prices starting from Rs. 57,999. The deals can be further sweetened by using the available bundled offers.

