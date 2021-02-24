Technology News
  • Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Is Underway With Exciting Discounts on Apple, Realme, Samsung, Xiaomi, More Brands

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Is Underway With Exciting Discounts on Apple, Realme, Samsung, Xiaomi, More Brands

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale is offering 10 percent instant discount with ICICI Bank credit cards.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 February 2021 11:11 IST
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza includes exchange offers as well

Highlights
  • Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza will end on February 28
  • The sale brings discounts on Apple, Vivo, Samsung, and other brands
  • Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza includes bank offers for additional discounts

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza kicks off today, February 24, and will continue through February 28. It brings discounts on smartphones from leading brands along with no-cost EMI options and exchange offers. There are also bank offers including instant discounts with ICICI Band credit cards and EMI transactions. The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza includes offers on Apple, Motorola, Poco, Realme, Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi and other brands. There are offers on newer phones like Realme X7 and Moto E7 Power as well. Additionally, the Realme Narzo 30 series will also be launching today.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza is underway and interested shoppers can get interesting discounts on a variety of smartphones, ranging from budget-friendly to premium models. The sale will last till February 28 and ICICI Bank card holders will be able to enjoy additional benefits.

Realme C12 3GB + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 8,499 instead of the regular Rs. 8,999. ICICI Bank credit card and Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card holders can get additional 10 percent off, taking the final price down to Rs. 7,650. Poco C3 that typically costs Rs. 7,499 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant is listed for Rs. 6,999 with an additional 10 percent discount with ICICI Bank credit card and Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card.

Motorola Razr 5G foldable smartphone that launched at Rs. 1,24,999 is listed for Rs. 99,999 with an additional Rs. 1,000 discount with ICICI Bank credit cards. Samsung Galaxy F41 is priced at Rs. 15,499 with additional discount from bank offers. The phone typically costs Rs. 16,999 for the base variant. Vivo V20 (2020) 256GB variant is discounted by Rs. 3,000 and is listed for Rs. 24,990 with extra Rs. 2,000 discount upon exchange and Rs. 1,000 off with bank offers.

Poco X3 is priced at Rs. 15,499 which is a Rs. 1,500 discount from its regular pricing. With the ICICI Bank offer, it can be purchased for Rs. 14,499. Samsung Galaxy F62 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs. 2,500 instant cashback on transaction with ICICI Bank credit card, debit card, and EMI transactions. Realme 7 that typically goes for Rs. 14,999 is listed for Rs. 13,999 with exchange and additional Rs. 1,000 discount with ICICI Bank offer.

iPhone 11 with 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 49,999 instead of its regular price of Rs. 54,900 and there is additional 10 percent discount with ICICI Bank credit cards and first time Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card transaction. iPhone XR and iPhone SE (2020) are available at discounted prices as well.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

Flipkart, Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza, Realme, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Vivo, ICICI
Vineet Washington
