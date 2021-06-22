Technology News
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Brings Discounts on iPhone 11 Pro, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Poco M3, More

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale also offers a 10 percent instant discount for HDFC Bank customers.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 June 2021 16:30 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart sale is live until Thursday, June 24

Highlights
  • Flipkart has begun its four-day Mobiles Bonanza sale
  • The Flipkart sale offers iPhone 11 Pro at Rs. 74,999
  • Flipkart is also offering additional exchange discounts on select models

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale has kicked off with discounts on various popular smartphones, including iPhone 11 Pro, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, and Poco M3, among others. The four-day sale lasts until Thursday, June 24. Apart from some of the well-known models, the Flipkart sale has brought significant discounts and deals on smartphones such as the Motorola Razr (2019) and Razr 5G. There are also additional exchange discounts on phones such as Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V20 (2021), and Tecno Spark 6 Go.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale discounts

The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale 2021 is live with discounts on popular smartphone models. Under the sale, the 64GB iPhone 11 Pro is available at Rs. 74,999, down from Rs. 79,999. iPhone 11, on the other hand, is listed at Rs. 49,999. This is lower than the official pricing of Rs. 54,900. The Flipkart sale also has iPhone XR starting at Rs. 41,999, down from Rs. 47,900, and iPhone SE (2020) at Rs. 31,999, down from Rs. 39,900.

If an iPhone isn't something you are looking for, the ongoing Flipkart sale brings Realme Narzo 30A starting at Rs. 8,249. The phone normally retails at Rs. 8,499. There is also Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G available at Rs. 14,999, down from Rs. 15,499.

Poco M3 is also available under the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale, starting at Rs. 10,499. The phone was launched at an initial price of Rs. 10,999. Similarly, Infinix Hot 10S is on sale at Rs. 9,499. This is down from the launch price of Rs. 9,999.

Flipkart also has Motorola Razr (2019) at Rs. 54,999, down from Rs. 60,000. The Motorola Razr 5G is also available at Rs. 89,999. This is significantly lower than the official pricing of Rs. 1,09,999. Asus ROG Phone 3 is also on sale at Rs. 41,999, down from Rs. 46,999.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale deals, offers

In addition to the regular discounts, the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale is offering a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 for customers making a purchase via HDFC Bank credit or debit card EMI transactions. There is also a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 500 for making purchases using HDFC Bank credit cards. The minimum transaction amount in both cases should be of Rs. 5,000.

There are also additional exchange discounts of up to Rs. 2,500 on models including Vivo V21 5G, Vivo Y30, Vivo Y51A, and Tecno Spark 6 Go. The Flipkart sale also offers prepaid discounts on models such as Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo A53, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro, and Redmi Note 9. Furthermore, there are no-cost EMI options smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy A21s, Realme X3 SuperZoom, and Realme X50 Pro.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Snappy overall performance
  • 120Hz display
  • Bad
  • Bland design
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Bloatware can be annoying
Read detailed Realme Narzo 30 Pro review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Poco M3

Poco M3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Poco M3 review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
