Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale has kicked off with discounts on various popular smartphones, including iPhone 11 Pro, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, and Poco M3, among others. The four-day sale lasts until Thursday, June 24. Apart from some of the well-known models, the Flipkart sale has brought significant discounts and deals on smartphones such as the Motorola Razr (2019) and Razr 5G. There are also additional exchange discounts on phones such as Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V20 (2021), and Tecno Spark 6 Go.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale discounts

The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale 2021 is live with discounts on popular smartphone models. Under the sale, the 64GB iPhone 11 Pro is available at Rs. 74,999, down from Rs. 79,999. iPhone 11, on the other hand, is listed at Rs. 49,999. This is lower than the official pricing of Rs. 54,900. The Flipkart sale also has iPhone XR starting at Rs. 41,999, down from Rs. 47,900, and iPhone SE (2020) at Rs. 31,999, down from Rs. 39,900.

If an iPhone isn't something you are looking for, the ongoing Flipkart sale brings Realme Narzo 30A starting at Rs. 8,249. The phone normally retails at Rs. 8,499. There is also Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G available at Rs. 14,999, down from Rs. 15,499.

Poco M3 is also available under the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale, starting at Rs. 10,499. The phone was launched at an initial price of Rs. 10,999. Similarly, Infinix Hot 10S is on sale at Rs. 9,499. This is down from the launch price of Rs. 9,999.

Flipkart also has Motorola Razr (2019) at Rs. 54,999, down from Rs. 60,000. The Motorola Razr 5G is also available at Rs. 89,999. This is significantly lower than the official pricing of Rs. 1,09,999. Asus ROG Phone 3 is also on sale at Rs. 41,999, down from Rs. 46,999.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale deals, offers

In addition to the regular discounts, the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale is offering a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 for customers making a purchase via HDFC Bank credit or debit card EMI transactions. There is also a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 500 for making purchases using HDFC Bank credit cards. The minimum transaction amount in both cases should be of Rs. 5,000.

There are also additional exchange discounts of up to Rs. 2,500 on models including Vivo V21 5G, Vivo Y30, Vivo Y51A, and Tecno Spark 6 Go. The Flipkart sale also offers prepaid discounts on models such as Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo A53, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro, and Redmi Note 9. Furthermore, there are no-cost EMI options smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy A21s, Realme X3 SuperZoom, and Realme X50 Pro.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.