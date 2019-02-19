Flipkart has announced a Mobiles Bonanza on its site offering price discount and deals on smartphones. The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale goes live today and will continue till February 23, and it will offer 10 percent instant discount to Axis Bank debit and credit card holders even on EMI transactions. Phones that will be available at discounted prices include the Realme 2 Pro, the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Realme C1, Poco F1, and many more. Flipkart has also made live a 'Notify Me' button for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Unpacked event, hinting that the phones will be available on the e-commerce site.

Flipkart sale: Offers on Realme, Redmi and Asus mobile phones

Flipkart will make the Realme 2 Pro available for Rs. 11,990 (discount of Rs. 1,000) for its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The phone, after a recent price cut, was available at Rs. 12,990 for its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 14,990. The Realme 2 Pro's 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant was launched at Rs. 17,990, and the Flipkart listing suggests that it should also be up for grabs during the sale.

Alongside other attractive deals, the Mobiles Bonanza sale on Flipkart brings the Redmi Note 6 Pro 4GB RAM variant at Rs. 12,999, down Rs. 1,000 from the launch price. We expect the Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB RAM model to also be available at a discounted rate.

The Realme C1 2GB variant will also be up for grabs at its original price of Rs. 6,999 during the sale period. It received a price hike in November, going up to Rs. 7,999. Similarly, the Yu Ace phone from Micromax, whose original price is Rs. 5,999, will be up for grabs for Rs. 4,999.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 will be offered at a discounted price starting at Rs. 8,499 on Flipkart during the sale period. This means a price drop of Rs. 1,500 for the 3GB RAM variant. The phone recently received a permanent price cut, and it is now sold for Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB/ 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 11,999, and the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 13,999. We can expect the other RAM and storage options to be sold at reduced rates as well.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 will be sold at Rs. 11,999 on Flipkart during the Mobiles Bonanza sale. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2's launch price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant, going up to Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant.

Smartphones like the Vivo V9 Pro, Motorola One Power, Redmi Y2, Realme 2, and many more are also listed with deals and price discounts. Flipkart has listed all deals on a dedicated sale page. It has also made live the Samsung Galaxy S10 Unpacked event 'Notify Me' button on the same page. The Unpacked event will start at 12.30am IST on February 21, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, the Samsung foldable device, and earbuds are expected to be launched.

