To take on the Amazon Summer Sale, Flipkart is hosting its own sale that ends today. However, the company has now revealed a new Mobile Summer Carnival that will offer great discounts and deals on select phones. The sale will go on from May 4 to May 7, the same days as the Amazon Summer Sale. Smartphones that are listed on Flipkart with deals include the Realme 2 Pro, the Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, the Honor 8X, the Redmi Note 5 Po, Honor 9N, Infinix Note 5, and more.

Flipkart's Mobile Carnival Sale will also offer complete mobile protection at Rs. 99, and no-cost EMI options. During the sale, the Nokia 5.1 Plus will be made available at a discounted price of Rs. 7,999, down from its last price tag of Rs. 10,599. To recall, the Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched in India late last October with a price tag of Rs. 10,999. Key highlights include Helio P60 SoC, dual rear camera setup, and a 3,060mAh battery.

Similarly, the Nokia 6.1 Plus 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model will be listed at a discounted price tag of Rs. 12,999. The phone was made available recently via offline retailers, and the price was set at Rs. 15,499. This was notably lower than the Rs. 15,999 launch price of the Nokia 6.1 Plus. There's no clarity on if the 6GB variant will be made available with a discount or not.

Realme 2 Pro will be priced starting from Rs. 10,999. During the Flipkart Mobile Carnival. This means a discount of Rs. 1,0000 on the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, which is currently priced at Rs. 11,990 after a recent price cut. The Realme 2 Pro 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Realme 2 Pro 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model have also got revised prices of Rs. 13,990 and Rs. 15,990, respectively. These variants will also be available at reduced prices. Key specifications include 6.3-inch full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 660 SoC, dual rear camera setup, and a 3,500mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available on Flipkart starting from Rs. 10,999. After a recent price cut, the Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM variant is now priced at Rs. 12,999, while its 6GB RAM model is available at Rs. 13,999. Key specifications include Snapdragon 636 SoC, dual rear camera setup, 20-megapixel selfie sensor, and a 4,000mAh battery.

The Honor 10, Honor 10 lite, Honor 9N, Honor 9 lite, Honor 7S, Honor 7A and Honor 7i will also be available at reduced prices on Flipkart. The Honor 8X 4GB RAM variant will be listed for Rs. 12,999, whereas the 6GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs. 14,999. The original price of the Honor 8X smartphone is starting at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and Rs. 16,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage.

The Honor 9N is also listed at Rs. 9,499, down from the launch price of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option is listed at Rs. 7,999, instead of the launch price of Rs. 11,999.

The Honor 10 and Honor 10 Lite will be priced at reduced rates of Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 12,999 respectively. To see all the deals on all the Honor phones and all the other phones like the Infinix Note 5, and the Yu Yunique 2, head to the Flipkart app and go to the Mobiles section to find the landing page for the Mobiles Carnival.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.