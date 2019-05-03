Technology News

Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus Price Cut During Flipkart Mobile Summer Carnival 2019

Flipkart is also offering complete mobile protection at Rs. 99 and no-cost EMI options.

By | Updated: 3 May 2019 18:01 IST
Flipkart Mobile Summer Carnival starts May 4

Highlights
  • Realme 2 Pro will be available starting at Rs. 10,999
  • The Flipkart Mobile Summer Carnival will end on May 7
  • Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Honor 8X will be listed with price cuts

To take on the Amazon Summer Sale, Flipkart is hosting its own sale that ends today. However, the company has now revealed a new Mobile Summer Carnival that will offer great discounts and deals on select phones. The sale will go on from May 4 to May 7, the same days as the Amazon Summer Sale. Smartphones that are listed on Flipkart with deals include the Realme 2 Pro, the Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, the Honor 8X, the Redmi Note 5 Po, Honor 9N, Infinix Note 5, and more.

Flipkart's Mobile Carnival Sale will also offer complete mobile protection at Rs. 99, and no-cost EMI options. During the sale, the Nokia 5.1 Plus will be made available at a discounted price of Rs. 7,999, down from its last price tag of Rs. 10,599. To recall, the Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched in India late last October with a price tag of Rs. 10,999. Key highlights include Helio P60 SoC, dual rear camera setup, and a 3,060mAh battery.

Similarly, the Nokia 6.1 Plus 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model will be listed at a discounted price tag of Rs. 12,999. The phone was made available recently via offline retailers, and the price was set at Rs. 15,499. This was notably lower than the Rs. 15,999 launch price of the Nokia 6.1 Plus. There's no clarity on if the 6GB variant will be made available with a discount or not.

Realme 2 Pro will be priced starting from Rs. 10,999. During the Flipkart Mobile Carnival. This means a discount of Rs. 1,0000 on the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, which is currently priced at Rs. 11,990 after a recent price cut. The Realme 2 Pro 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Realme 2 Pro 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model have also got revised prices of Rs. 13,990 and Rs. 15,990, respectively. These variants will also be available at reduced prices. Key specifications include 6.3-inch full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 660 SoC, dual rear camera setup, and a 3,500mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available on Flipkart starting from Rs. 10,999. After a recent price cut, the Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM variant is now priced at Rs. 12,999, while its 6GB RAM model is available at Rs. 13,999. Key specifications include Snapdragon 636 SoC, dual rear camera setup, 20-megapixel selfie sensor, and a 4,000mAh battery.

The Honor 10, Honor 10 lite, Honor 9N, Honor 9 lite, Honor 7S, Honor 7A and Honor 7i will also be available at reduced prices on Flipkart. The Honor 8X 4GB RAM variant will be listed for Rs. 12,999, whereas the 6GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs. 14,999. The original price of the Honor 8X smartphone is starting at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and Rs. 16,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage.

The Honor 9N is also listed at Rs. 9,499, down from the launch price of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option is listed at Rs. 7,999, instead of the launch price of Rs. 11,999.

The Honor 10 and Honor 10 Lite will be priced at reduced rates of Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 12,999 respectively. To see all the deals on all the Honor phones and all the other phones like the Infinix Note 5, and the Yu Yunique 2, head to the Flipkart app and go to the Mobiles section to find the landing page for the Mobiles Carnival.

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks very stylish
  • Android One with regular updates
  • Great battery life
  • Good app and gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • Gets warm quickly in games
Read detailed Nokia 5.1 Plus review
Display5.86-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P60
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3060mAh
Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Android One and no software bloat
  • Sleek and compact
  • Vibrant display
  • Great performance
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Nokia 6.1 Plus review
Display5.80-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 636
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3060mAh
Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Good build quality
  • Competent cameras
  • Great value
  • Bad
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Lacks USB Type-C
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review
Display5.99-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 636
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Honor 8X

Honor 8X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good performance
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively bulky and difficult to handle
  • Average cameras
  • Lacks fast charging
Read detailed Honor 8X review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 710
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3750mAh
Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Minuscule notch
  • Plenty of storage and RAM
  • Bright and lively display
  • Face recognition is quick
  • Bad
  • Laminated back scuffs easily
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme 2 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Honor 9N

Honor 9N

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and well built
  • Sleek design
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Average cameras
  • Middling performance
  • Software bloat
Read detailed Honor 9N review
Display5.84-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 659
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
