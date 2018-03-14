Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale is in its second day, and there are several deals on Android phones across price brackets, with Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL getting extra cashback of up to Rs. 10,000. There’s also the lowest price yet for iPhone X for those looking for a premium phone in the ongoing Flipkart sale, which started Tuesday, March 13 and will run till Thursday, March 15. Apart from flat discounts, Flipkart customers will get the e-commerce staples such as exchange offers, no cost EMIs, and buyback guarantees. There’s also an additional 5 percent discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards (including EMI option); the maximum discount is Rs. 1,250 and minimum transaction value is Rs. 4,999 for the offer.

Flipkart sale deals today on mobile phones

As mentioned above, the biggest deals in the ongoing Flipkart sale are on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones. The Pixel 2 64GB and 128GB variants are available at discounted prices of Rs. 47,999 (MRP Rs. 61,000), and Rs. 56,999 (MRP Rs. 70,000), respectively. Citibank debit and credit card holders will get cashback of Rs. 8,000 on the Pixel 2, which will bring down the effective prices of the respective variants to Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 48,999. Similarly, the Pixel 2 XL variant with 64GB storage can be purchased for Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 73,000), while the 128GB option is priced at Rs. 63,999 (MRP Rs. 82,000). On the Pixel 2 XL models, you get Rs. 10,000 cashback on Citibank credit and debit cards, which will reduce the effective prices to Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 53,999, respectively.

The iPhone X is available at its lowest price yet in the Flipkart sale, at Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 89,000). Samsung Galaxy S7 is available for Rs. 22,990 in the sale (MRP Rs. 46,000), LG G6 at Rs. 28,990 (MRP Rs. 55,000), Moto X4 6GB RAM at Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999), and Sony Xperia XZs. The Moto Z2 Force will be available at a price of Rs. 39,998, and paying an extra Re. 1 will get the buyer the Moto TurboPower Mod.

Oppo F3 (4GB) is being sold in the sale with a price tag of Rs. 11,990, down from its current MOP of Rs. 16,990. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt can be purchased for Rs. 11,990, against the MRP of Rs. 17,900. The Moto Z2 Play 4GB RAM will be available for a price of Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 27,999), while the Oppo F3 Plus can be purchased at Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 24,990).

Among budget phones, the Lenovo K8 Plus 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is available at Rs. 7,999, down from Rs. 9,999, in the Flipkart sale. Budget phones like Samsung Galaxy On5 will be sold for Rs. 6,290 (MRP Rs. 8,990). There are also Rs. 1,000 discounts on Moto E4 Plus (Rs. 8,999), Moto C Plus (Rs. 5,999), and Infinix Hot S3 (Rs. 8,999), and Infinix Note 4 3GB RAM variant (Rs. 7,999)

Apart from this, flash sales of the popular Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro (Wednesday), and Redmi 5A (Thursday) will coincide with the Flipkart sale. On the other hand, the Honor 9 Lite will be available in a flash sale on Wednesday at a discounted price of Rs. 13,499 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

