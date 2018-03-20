The Flipkart Super Value Week has started, giving customers the "best value" for their next mobile phone purchase. The new offer, which will run until March 24, offers buyback guarantee at Rs. 49 (down from Rs. 149), and no-cost EMI option via Bajaj Finserv. Also, there are exchange offers on various handsets and extended warranties on a large number of TVs and home appliances. Mobile phones that are a part of the new Flipkart offer include iPhone X, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Google Pixel 2 XL, Honor 9 Lite, Moto X4, Oppo F5, Vivo V7 Plus, and Lenovo K8 Plus among others.

Under the Super Value Week, Flipkart is offering up to 50 percent of buyback guarantee to give customers a guaranteed future value of their handsets and make it easy to upgrade to their next phone. The list of models that are available with up to 50 percent buyback value includes the Google Pixel 2 XL, Vivo V7+, Mi MIX 2S, Moto X4 64GB, and the Galaxy S8. However, the buyback value for the iPhone X is set at up to Rs. 50,000. Customers buying the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus can also avail a buyback value of up to Rs. 24,500, while the Google Pixel 2 comes with a buyback value of up to Rs. 22,000. Similarly, there is buyback guarantee for handsets, including Moto X4, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Vivo V7, iPhone 8, Oppo F5, Lenovo K8 Plus, iPhone 7, Honor 9 Lite, and the Redmi Note 5.

It is worth noting here that the buyback value can only be claimed on Flipkart on the purchase of a new smartphone. A nominal charge may be applicable for picking up the old model.

Along with the buyback guarantee, Flipkart is offering exchange offers on various mobile phones to provide you with an instant discount on your new purchase. There are exchange offers of up to Rs. 5,000 on models such as Karbonn Titanium Jumbo, Micromax Spark 4G, Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Q462, Xolo ERA 1X-4G with VoLTE, and iVoomi Me3 among various others. You can also avail exchange discount up to Rs. 10,000 on the purchase of a new Lenovo K8 Plus, Moto C Plus, Infinix Hot S3, Infinix Hot 4 Pro, Moto E4 Plus, Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy On5, Smartron t.phone P, iVoomi i1, Asus ZenFone 3s Max, Panasonic Eluga Ray 700, Panasonic P55 Max, Micromax Canvas 6, or Meizu M5. Further, there is exchange discount up to Rs. 20,000 on the purchase of an Oppo F3, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S7, Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Oppo F3 Plus, Google Pixel 2 XL, Apple iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, Moto X4, and Vivo V7 among others.

It is important to note here that the old phone needs to be in working condition. You can even get a higher value for your old device by running the phone checkup test. This is available on selected models.

The Flipkart Super Value Week offer also brings extended warranty plans to give an additional one-year of warranty on select mobile phone models. Titled Flipkart Protect, the extended warranty plans are claimed to offer seven-day repair/ refund guarantee, savings on repair cost, hassle-free claim and active process, and free doorstep pickup and drop support. Models that are eligible for Flipkart Protect include the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Lenovo K8 Plus, and Redmi 5A among various others. Moreover, extended warranty plans by the e-commerce site are also available for select TV models and home appliances.

