Flipkart Sale Offers Discounts on Mobiles, Exchanges Offers, and More

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale kicked off on Monday to offer deals and discounts on a wide lineup of smartphones. The Flipkart sale started on November 19 at 12am and will continue until November 22 (Thursday). Brands like Asus, Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia, Apple among others are offering discounts and deals on their smartphone range as a part of Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza sale. Some of the smartphones that are a part of the Flipkart sale include Google Pixel 2 XL, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Realme 2, Poco F1, Moto X4, Honor 9N, Nokia 8 Sirocco, and more. Under the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale, HDFC Bank card users can opt for no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 499 per month.

It is the first day of the Flipkart sale, and here are all the major deals on smartphones that are available on the platform. First up, are the smartphones from Taiwanese manufacturer Asus. Under the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale, the company's budget smartphone lineup are available at a discounted price. The popular Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is available for Rs 9,999 for the 3GB model, originally priced at Rs. 10,999. Meanwhile, the 4GB model of the handset has been priced at Rs. 10,499, down from Rs. 12,999; the 6GB variant of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 can be purchased at Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999).

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Kicks Off With Deals on ZenFone Max Pro M1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Poco F1, and More

Similarly, during the Flipkart sale Asus' ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1 phones will be available at Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 8,999) and Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 6,999), respectively. Additionally, the premium Asus ZenFone 5Z handset is available with a Rs. 5,000 discount for both all the variants. The 6GB/64GB model is now priced at Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999), the 6GB/128GB variant costs Rs. Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 32,999), and the 8GB/ 256GB model is available at Rs. 31,999 (MRP Rs. 36,999).

Further, there are the smartphones from the relatively new company Realme that are available with discounts in the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale. The 64GB variant of the Realme 2 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,990, down from the original price of Rs. 11,990. Buyers can also avail an exchange discount of up to Rs. 10,400 on this smartphone. The price of the Realme 2 Pro, as a part of the sale, starts from Rs. 13,990.

Under the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro has been priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, down from the original price of Rs. 14,999. Notably, the smartphone had recently received a Rs. 1,000 price cut in India. Meanwhile, the company's Poco F1 can be purchased with up to Rs. 2,000 extra discount on exchanging old smartphones. Notably, apart from the exchange offer, there is no discount on the Poco F1.

Coming to the handsets from Google, the 64GB variant of the Pixel 2 XL is available with a discount of Rs. 4,500. It is now priced at Rs. 40,999, down from Rs. 45,499. The smartphone is priced at Rs 45,499. Meanwhile, Flipkart is offering a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs. 3,944 per month for the new Google Pixel 3 lineup.

Nokia 8 Sirocco, the company's flagship smartphone, is available with a discount of Rs. 13,000. The smartphone, originally priced at Rs. 49,999, can be purchased at Rs. 36,999 during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale. The Nokia 6.1 Plus can be purchased at Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600) and the Nokia 5.1 Plus at a discounted price of Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 13,199) during the Flipkart sale.

Coming to the smartphone from Honor, the company's flagship Honor 10 will be sold at a substantial Rs. 8,000 price difference, down to Rs. 24,999 from the launch price of Rs. 32,999. As part of the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale, the Honor 9N gets a Rs. 2,000 price cut. The 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model is being sold for Rs. 9,999, down from Rs. 11,999; and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is available for Rs. 11,999, down from the usual Rs. 13,999. The budget Honor 7A is available at Rs. 7,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 8,999.

Also, the Honor 7S is available for purchase with a discount of Rs. 1,000. It is now priced at Rs. 5,999, down from Rs. 6,999. Honor 9i can be bought at a discounted price of Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999). The 3GB/32GB variant of the Honor 9 Lite is available at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999) and the 4GB/64GB model of the handset, priced at Rs. 14,999, comes with an exchange offer of up to Rs. 3,000.

Another big discount is available on the Moto X4, which is currently available for Rs. 10,999, down from its original price of Rs. 22,999. Under the Flipkart sale, you can also buy the Motorola One Power that is available priced at Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999).

Flipkart is promising some 'great deals' on Apple iPhone models. The company's 2017 flagship - iPhone X - is available at a discount of Rs. 12,431 for the 64GB storage variant. It is now priced at Rs. 79,999. Besides, buyers can also avail exchange discounts and no-cost EMI options.

Some of the other smartphones that are available with discounts in the Flipkart 2018 Mobile Bonanza sale include the Vivo V9 Pro at Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 17,990), Vivo V9 Youth at Rs. 11,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990), Xperia R1 Dual at Rs. 7,990 (MRP Rs. 9,990), Infinix Note 5 at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999), the 3GB RAM variant of Oppo A71k at Rs. 8,990 (MRP Rs. 10,990), and the 2GB model of LG K9 4G LTE at Rs. 6,299 (MRP Rs. 7,999), the Yu Ace at Rs. 5,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999), while the Infinix Smart 2 is available at Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 6,999).

For exchange offers, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale is offering a minimum discount of Rs. 750 if you exchange your 3G-enabled smartphone with a new 4G smartphone. Notably, this offer is applicable only on select handsets. Also, buyers of the LG Q Stylus can avail a Rs. 5,000 discount on exchange. Similarly, an exchange discount of Rs. 6,000 will be applicable to the Vivo X21 (6GB/ 128GB model), and Rs. 2,000 will be available on Vivo V11 and Vivo V11 Pro. Also, the Samsung Galaxy On6 is available for Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 15,490) during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale.

