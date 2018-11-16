NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale Starts Monday: Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, Other Discounts Previewed

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale Starts Monday: Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, Other Discounts Previewed

, 16 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale Starts Monday: Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, Other Discounts Previewed

The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale will have deals on the budget, mid-range, and some premium smartphones

Highlights

  • Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale will run between November 19-22
  • Some smartphone to be available with flat discounts
  • Flipkart is also offering exchange offers and no cost EMI options

Flipkart is set to kick off its Mobile Bonanza sale next week, where it will be offering deals and discounts on a number of smartphones. As a part of the sale, the e-commerce giant will be providing deals on handsets from brands such as Asus, Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia, Google, and more. The Flipkart sale includes interesting deals on Google Pixel 2 XL, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Realme phones, among others. Additionally, there are other offers on various 4G affordable handsets as well. Buyers will also be able to avail Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection Plan also covering theft, priced at Rs. 99 during the Mobile Bonanza sale. Similarly, Flipkart is offering its no-cost EMI options - starting at Rs. 499 per month - on purchases made via HDFC bank cards, and several other exchange offers. Notably, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale will run between November 19 and November 22.

Flipkart sale offers on mobiles

During the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale 2018, the base 3GB RAM variant of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, which is priced at Rs. 10,999, will be available at Rs. 9,999. Meanwhile, the one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Rs. 10,499, down from the original retail price tag of Rs. 12,999. Also, the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 will be available as a part of the Asus Days sale on Flipkart, but the offer on it has not been revealed yet.

Smartphones from Realme are also a part of the upcoming Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale. The price of the Realme 2 Pro, as a part of the sale, will start from Rs. 13,990. The exact details on each variant have not been revealed yet. Also, the budget smartphone - Realme C1 - will also be a part of the sale. Meanwhile, Xiaomi's Poco F1 buyers can avail a Rs. 2,000 off on exchange.

Coming to exchange offers, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale will offer a minimum discount of Rs. 750 if you exchange your 3G-enabled smartphone with a new 4G smartphone. Notably, this offer is applicable only on select handsets. Additionally, there are some exchange offers available on smartphones from LG and Vivo. Buyers of the LG Q Stylus can avail a Rs. 5,000 discount on exchange. Similarly, an exchange discount of Rs. 6,000 will be applicable to the Vivo X21 (6GB/ 128GB model), and Rs. 2,000 will be available on Vivo V11 and Vivo V11 Pro.

The Flipkart page shows that Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model will be available at Rs. 13,999. However, it is worth noting that the smartphone, originally priced at Rs. 14,999, recently received a Rs. 1,000 price cut in India.

Meanwhile, Flipkart promises some 'great deals' on Apple iPhone models. However, the page dedicated to the Mobile Bonanza sale does not detail any offer as of now. We expect to get more details in the next couple of days. Additionally, there will be deals of the flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco, which recently got a big price cut of Rs. 13,000. The smartphone, which was launched at Rs. 49,999, is now priced at Rs. 36,999. Also, Google Pixel 2 XL, whose price in India was reduced to Rs. 45,499 for the variant with 64GB inbuilt storage, will be available at Rs. 40,999 under the Flipkart sale.

The Flipkart 2018 Mobile Bonanza sale is also set to sell the Vivo V9 Pro at Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 17,990), Vivo V9 Youth at Rs. 11,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990), Xperia R1 Dual at Rs. 7,990 (MRP Rs. 9,990), Infinix Note 5 at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999), the 3GB RAM variant of Oppo A71k at Rs. 8,990 (MRP Rs. 10,990), and the 2GB model of LG K9 4G LTE at Rs. 6,299 (MRP Rs. 7,999).

Similarly, the Yu Ace will be available under the sale at Rs. 5,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999), while the Infinix Smart 2 will receive a discounted price of Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 6,999). The other budget phone that will be a part of the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza offer includes Panasonic P101, Panasonic P90, Micromax Bharat 5 Pro, iVoomi iPro, Micromax Spark Go, Yu Yureka Note, iVoomi Z1, and Micromax Canvas Infinity.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and construction quality
  • Vibrant screen
  • Great performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively disappointing battery life
  • Awkward camera app interface
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (6GB)

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (6GB)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Competent rear camera
  • Vibrant display
  • Bad
  • Iffy autofocus
  • Front camera isn't much of an upgrade
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (6GB) review
Display5.99-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Minuscule notch
  • Plenty of storage and RAM
  • Bright and lively display
  • Face recognition is quick
  • Bad
  • Laminated back scuffs easily
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme 2 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Realme C1

Realme C1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Dual 4G VoLTE
  • Excellent battery life
  • Large and bright display
  • Dedicated microSD slot
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Usage can feel sluggish
  • Laminated back prone to scratches
Read detailed Realme C1 review
Display6.20-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4230mAh
Poco F1

Poco F1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Sturdy body
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No video stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed Xiaomi Poco F1 review
Display6.18-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Vivo X21

Vivo X21

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Up-to-date software
  • Good battery life
  • Premium build quality
  • Bad
  • Slow fingerprint scanner
  • Micro-USB port
Read detailed Vivo X21 review
Display6.28-inch
Processor2.2GHz octa-core
Front Camera12-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3200mAh
Vivo V11 Pro

Vivo V11 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Slim and light
  • Vivid display
  • Lots of software features
  • Good cameras with quick AF
  • Bad
  • Fingerpint unlocking is slow
  • No electronic stabilisation
  • Software still has bugs
Read detailed Vivo V11 Pro review
Display6.41-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3400mAh
Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Good build quality
  • Competent cameras
  • Great value
  • Bad
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Lacks USB Type-C
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 8 Sirocco

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable to hold and use
  • Speedy app and UI performance
  • Up-to-date software
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Oversaturated screen
  • Glitchy bokeh mode
Read detailed Nokia 8 Sirocco review
Display5.50-inch
Processor1.9GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1440x2560 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3260mAh
Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 2 XL

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic design
  • Great cameras
  • Intelligent software features
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Bad
  • Annoying blue tint on display
  • Too expensive
Read detailed Google Pixel 2 XL review
Display6.00-inch
Processor1.9GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1440x2880 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12.2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3520mAh
Further reading: Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale, Flipkart Mobile Bonanza, Flipkart Sale, Flipkart
Sony Skipping E3 2019, Possibly to Prepare for PS5 Launch
Russia Set for First Soyuz Launch to ISS Since Accident
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale Starts Monday: Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, Other Discounts Previewed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Infocus Snap 4
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro India Launch Set for November 22
  2. Realme 2, Realme C1 Receive November Android Security Patch as Promised
  3. Moto G7 Leaked Press Render Shows Off Waterdrop Notch, Dual Rear Cameras
  4. YouTube King PewDiePie Surrenders Crown to Indian Record Label T-Series
  5. Three Nokia Phones Set to Launch at HMD Global Event on December 5
  6. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [November 2018]
  7. Motorola One Power Starts Receiving Android 9.0 Pie Update in India
  8. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Eevee
  10. AMD Radeon RX 590 Mid-Range GPU Announced for Full-HD PC Gaming
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.