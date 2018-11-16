Flipkart is set to kick off its Mobile Bonanza sale next week, where it will be offering deals and discounts on a number of smartphones. As a part of the sale, the e-commerce giant will be providing deals on handsets from brands such as Asus, Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia, Google, and more. The Flipkart sale includes interesting deals on Google Pixel 2 XL, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Realme phones, among others. Additionally, there are other offers on various 4G affordable handsets as well. Buyers will also be able to avail Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection Plan also covering theft, priced at Rs. 99 during the Mobile Bonanza sale. Similarly, Flipkart is offering its no-cost EMI options - starting at Rs. 499 per month - on purchases made via HDFC bank cards, and several other exchange offers. Notably, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale will run between November 19 and November 22.

Flipkart sale offers on mobiles

During the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale 2018, the base 3GB RAM variant of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, which is priced at Rs. 10,999, will be available at Rs. 9,999. Meanwhile, the one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Rs. 10,499, down from the original retail price tag of Rs. 12,999. Also, the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 will be available as a part of the Asus Days sale on Flipkart, but the offer on it has not been revealed yet.

Smartphones from Realme are also a part of the upcoming Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale. The price of the Realme 2 Pro, as a part of the sale, will start from Rs. 13,990. The exact details on each variant have not been revealed yet. Also, the budget smartphone - Realme C1 - will also be a part of the sale. Meanwhile, Xiaomi's Poco F1 buyers can avail a Rs. 2,000 off on exchange.

Coming to exchange offers, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale will offer a minimum discount of Rs. 750 if you exchange your 3G-enabled smartphone with a new 4G smartphone. Notably, this offer is applicable only on select handsets. Additionally, there are some exchange offers available on smartphones from LG and Vivo. Buyers of the LG Q Stylus can avail a Rs. 5,000 discount on exchange. Similarly, an exchange discount of Rs. 6,000 will be applicable to the Vivo X21 (6GB/ 128GB model), and Rs. 2,000 will be available on Vivo V11 and Vivo V11 Pro.

The Flipkart page shows that Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model will be available at Rs. 13,999. However, it is worth noting that the smartphone, originally priced at Rs. 14,999, recently received a Rs. 1,000 price cut in India.

Meanwhile, Flipkart promises some 'great deals' on Apple iPhone models. However, the page dedicated to the Mobile Bonanza sale does not detail any offer as of now. We expect to get more details in the next couple of days. Additionally, there will be deals of the flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco, which recently got a big price cut of Rs. 13,000. The smartphone, which was launched at Rs. 49,999, is now priced at Rs. 36,999. Also, Google Pixel 2 XL, whose price in India was reduced to Rs. 45,499 for the variant with 64GB inbuilt storage, will be available at Rs. 40,999 under the Flipkart sale.

The Flipkart 2018 Mobile Bonanza sale is also set to sell the Vivo V9 Pro at Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 17,990), Vivo V9 Youth at Rs. 11,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990), Xperia R1 Dual at Rs. 7,990 (MRP Rs. 9,990), Infinix Note 5 at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999), the 3GB RAM variant of Oppo A71k at Rs. 8,990 (MRP Rs. 10,990), and the 2GB model of LG K9 4G LTE at Rs. 6,299 (MRP Rs. 7,999).

Similarly, the Yu Ace will be available under the sale at Rs. 5,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999), while the Infinix Smart 2 will receive a discounted price of Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 6,999). The other budget phone that will be a part of the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza offer includes Panasonic P101, Panasonic P90, Micromax Bharat 5 Pro, iVoomi iPro, Micromax Spark Go, Yu Yureka Note, iVoomi Z1, and Micromax Canvas Infinity.

