Samsung Galaxy A50, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Poco F1, Realme 5, Google Pixel 3a, and Honor 20 have received discounts during the Mobile Bonanza sale on Flipkart. The ongoing sale, which lasts until November 18, also brings discounts on popular smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, and Apple iPhone 7. Further, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options for HDFC Bank customers. There are also additional prepaid discounts on select smartphone models under the Flipkart sale. Customers can also avail additional exchange discounts in lieu of their existing handsets.

One of the most notable deals that the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale brings is the Samsung Galaxy A50 that is available with an initial price of Rs. 14,999. The smartphone usually retails at Rs. 18,490 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

The Flipkart sale also brings the Realme 5 at Rs. 8,999, down from Rs. 9,999. Similarly, the Oppo F11 Pro under the ongoing sale is available at Rs. 15,990 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. This shows a Rs. 1,000 discount from the normal starting price of Rs. 16,990.

Flipkart has also listed the Realme 3 Pro with a starting price of Rs. 9,999, down from Rs. 12,999. Further, the Moto E6s is on sale at Rs. 6,999, down from Rs. 7,999. The Oppo F11 has also received a discounted price tag of Rs. 12,990 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The shows a decline from the regular price of Rs. 15,980. The Honor 20 price has also been dropped from Rs. 32,999 to Rs. 24,999.

Customers looking for a Xiaomi phone can avail the Redmi K20 at as low as Rs. 19,999, down from Rs. 21,999. The Redmi K20 Pro is also on sale with a starting price of Rs. 25,999. The phone was launched at Rs. 27,999. Further, the Poco F1 that normally retails at Rs. 18,999 is available with a starting price of Rs. 14,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 price during the Flipkart sale has been dropped to as low as Rs. 27,999. The handset normally retails at Rs. 29,999. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ price has been discounted to Rs. 34,999, down from Rs. 49,990.

Flipkart is also selling the Google Pixel 3a at Rs. 29,999, while the Google Pixel 3a XL is available at Rs. 34,999. The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL were launched in India at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively.

Apple iPhone lovers during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale can avail the iPhone 7 32GB storage option at Rs. 24,999, down from Rs. 29,900. There are also no-cost EMI options available on the newly launched iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Smartphones Regular Starting Price (Rs.) Discounted Price (Rs.) Samsung Galaxy A50 18,490 14,999 Redmi K20 21,999 19,999 Redmi K20 Pro 27,999 25,999 Poco F1 18,999 14,999 Realme 5 9,999 8,999 Oppo F11 Pro 16,990 15,990 Realme 3 Pro 12,999 9,999 Oppo F11 15,980 12,990 Honor 20 32,999 24,999 Samsung Galaxy S9 29,999 27,999 Samsung Galaxy S9+ 49,990 34,999 iPhone 7 32GB 29,900 24,999 Google Pixel 3a 39,999 29,999 Google Pixel 3a XL 44,999 34,999 Moto E6s 7,999 6,999 Redmi 7A 5,999 5,799 Realme 3 8,999 7,999 Realme 3i 7,999 7,499 Realme 5 Pro 13,999 12,999 Nokia 6.1 Plus 11,999 8,999 Motorola One Action 13,999 10,999

The Flipkart sale also brings additional exchange discounts up to Rs. 5,000 on smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy A30S, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, and Vivo V17 Pro. Likewise, there is an additional 10 percent discount on prepaid transactions made for handsets such as the Vivo Z1 Pro, Realme X, Vivo Z1x, and Realme 3.

In addition to the Mobile Bonanza sale, Vivo is currently offering discounts on key smartphones available through Flipkart and other online stores in the country to attract customers.

