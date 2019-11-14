Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale Offers Discounts on Samsung Galaxy A50, Redmi K20, Realme 5, Google Pixel 3a, and More Phones

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale Offers Discounts on Samsung Galaxy A50, Redmi K20, Realme 5, Google Pixel 3a, and More Phones

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale brings no-cost EMI options to iPhone 11 series and discounted prices of earlier iPhone models.

By | Updated: 14 November 2019 11:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale Offers Discounts on Samsung Galaxy A50, Redmi K20, Realme 5, Google Pixel 3a, and More Phones

Flipkart is hosting the Mobile Bonanza sale until November 18

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A50 price has been discounted to 14,999
  • Redmi K20 series is available with a starting price of Rs. 19,999
  • Oppo F11 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, and other popular models have got discounts

Samsung Galaxy A50, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Poco F1, Realme 5, Google Pixel 3a, and Honor 20 have received discounts during the Mobile Bonanza sale on Flipkart. The ongoing sale, which lasts until November 18, also brings discounts on popular smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, and Apple iPhone 7. Further, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options for HDFC Bank customers. There are also additional prepaid discounts on select smartphone models under the Flipkart sale. Customers can also avail additional exchange discounts in lieu of their existing handsets.

One of the most notable deals that the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale brings is the Samsung Galaxy A50 that is available with an initial price of Rs. 14,999. The smartphone usually retails at Rs. 18,490 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

The Flipkart sale also brings the Realme 5 at Rs. 8,999, down from Rs. 9,999. Similarly, the Oppo F11 Pro under the ongoing sale is available at Rs. 15,990 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. This shows a Rs. 1,000 discount from the normal starting price of Rs. 16,990.

Flipkart has also listed the Realme 3 Pro with a starting price of Rs. 9,999, down from Rs. 12,999. Further, the Moto E6s is on sale at Rs. 6,999, down from Rs. 7,999. The Oppo F11 has also received a discounted price tag of Rs. 12,990 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The shows a decline from the regular price of Rs. 15,980. The Honor 20 price has also been dropped from Rs. 32,999 to Rs. 24,999.

Customers looking for a Xiaomi phone can avail the Redmi K20 at as low as Rs. 19,999, down from Rs. 21,999. The Redmi K20 Pro is also on sale with a starting price of Rs. 25,999. The phone was launched at Rs. 27,999. Further, the Poco F1 that normally retails at Rs. 18,999 is available with a starting price of Rs. 14,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 price during the Flipkart sale has been dropped to as low as Rs. 27,999. The handset normally retails at Rs. 29,999. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ price has been discounted to Rs. 34,999, down from Rs. 49,990.

Flipkart is also selling the Google Pixel 3a at Rs. 29,999, while the Google Pixel 3a XL is available at Rs. 34,999. The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL were launched in India at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively.

Apple iPhone lovers during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale can avail the iPhone 7 32GB storage option at Rs. 24,999, down from Rs. 29,900. There are also no-cost EMI options available on the newly launched iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Smartphones Regular Starting Price (Rs.) Discounted Price (Rs.)
Samsung Galaxy A50 18,490 14,999
Redmi K20 21,999 19,999
Redmi K20 Pro 27,999 25,999
Poco F1 18,999 14,999
Realme 5 9,999 8,999
Oppo F11 Pro 16,990 15,990
Realme 3 Pro 12,999 9,999
Oppo F11 15,980 12,990
Honor 20 32,999 24,999
Samsung Galaxy S9 29,999 27,999
Samsung Galaxy S9+ 49,990 34,999
iPhone 7 32GB 29,900 24,999
Google Pixel 3a 39,999 29,999
Google Pixel 3a XL 44,999 34,999
Moto E6s 7,999 6,999
Redmi 7A 5,999 5,799
Realme 3 8,999 7,999
Realme 3i 7,999 7,499
Realme 5 Pro 13,999 12,999
Nokia 6.1 Plus 11,999 8,999
Motorola One Action 13,999 10,999

 

The Flipkart sale also brings additional exchange discounts up to Rs. 5,000 on smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy A30S, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, and Vivo V17 Pro. Likewise, there is an additional 10 percent discount on prepaid transactions made for handsets such as the Vivo Z1 Pro, Realme X, Vivo Z1x, and Realme 3.

In addition to the Mobile Bonanza sale, Vivo is currently offering discounts on key smartphones available through Flipkart and other online stores in the country to attract customers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A50 price in India, Samsung Galaxy A50, Redmi K20 price in India, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Realme 5, Google Pixel 3a, Google Pixel 3a XL, iPhone 7, Poco F1, Flipkart Mobile Bonanza, Flipkart sale, Flipkart, Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
SoftBank's Yahoo Japan Confirms Merger Talks With Line
Tom Holland Uncharted Movie Said to Cast Mark Wahlberg as Sully
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale Offers Discounts on Samsung Galaxy A50, Redmi K20, Realme 5, Google Pixel 3a, and More Phones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr Revived as a Foldable Phone With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display
  2. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. AI Can Predict if You Will Die Within Next Year
  4. How to Stop Others From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  5. Redmi 5, Redmi 5A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  6. Realme 5s Will Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Reveals CEO Madhav Sheth
  7. 16-Inch MacBook Pro With Improved Keyboard, Bigger Battery Launched
  8. Redmi 8 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm IST via Flipkart, Mi.com
  9. Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins In India, Xiaomi Confirms
  10. Amazon Apple, Oppo Sales Offer Discounts on iPhone 11, Reno 10x Zoom, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Tom Holland Uncharted Movie Said to Cast Mark Wahlberg as Sully
  2. Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale Offers Discounts on Samsung Galaxy A50, Redmi K20, Realme 5, Google Pixel 3a, and More Phones
  3. SoftBank's Yahoo Japan Confirms Merger Talks With Line
  4. Realme XT Update Brings Nightscape Mode for Front Camera, November Security Patch, More
  5. Japan's Hayabusa2 Spacecraft Starts Yearlong Journey Home From Asteroid Ryugu
  6. The Witcher Season 2: Netflix Series Renewed Five Weeks Before Premiere, to Release in 2021
  7. Realme 5s India Launch Confirmed for November 20, Flipkart Teaser Reveals Design and 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup
  8. Motorola Razr (2019) With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display, Traditional Flip Phone Design Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Vivo S5 With Quad Rear Cameras to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Latest Leaks, and More
  10. DJI Unveils Drone-to-Phone Tracking Amid Privacy Backlash
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.