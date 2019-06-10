Technology News
Flipkart Knock-Out Offers Sale: Honor 9i, Honor 9 Lite, Redmi 6, Poco F1, and Others Receive Discounts

The Flipkart Knock-Out Offers sale also brings additional exchange discounts on models such as the Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo V15, and Oppo F11 Pro.

By | Updated: 10 June 2019 13:39 IST
Flipkart Sale: Honor 10 Lite price has been dropped from Rs. 11,999 to Rs. 9,999

Highlights
  • Flipkart is hosting its sale until June 14
  • The five-day sale brings no-cost EMI offers starting at Rs. 499 a month
  • Xiaomi is separately hosting its Mi Super Sale with similar discounts

Flipkart is hosting its 2019 Knock-Out Offers sale between June 10 and June 14. Under the new sale, the e-commerce platform has brought discounts on various smartphones, including the Honor 9i, Honor 9N, Redmi 6, Redmi Y2, and the Poco F1. There are also additional Flipkart exchange offer discounts on the purchase of select handsets during the five-day sale. Additionally, customers can avail no-cost EMI starting at Rs. 499 a month. Flipkart is also offering its Complete Mobile Protection beginning at Rs. 99. Notably, Xiaomi is separately conducting its Mi Super Sale on the Mi.com website that offers discounts in line with what has been available during the Flipkart sale.

Among other highlights, the Knock-Out Offers sale on Flipkart brings the Honor 9i 4GB RAM + 16GB storage variant at Rs. 8,999. This is down from the launch price of the Honor 9i that's set at Rs. 17,999. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs. 8,950 discount on exchange.

The Flipkart sale also offers the Honor 9N 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model at Rs. 8,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 13,999. Similarly, the Honor 9 Lite 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is available at Rs. 7,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 10,999, and Honor 9 Lite 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option at Rs. 8,999, down from Rs. 14,999.

Other Honor phones have also received discounts during the Flipkart sale. These include the Honor 8X 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant that is available at Rs. 14,999, down from Rs. 16,999. Likewise, the Honor 7s price has been dropped to Rs. 5,499. The phone was launched last year at Rs. 6,999 with lone 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option. Also, the Flipkart sale brings the Honor 10 Lite at as low as Rs. 9,999, down from Rs. 11,999.

Amazon's Big Sale on Mobile Phones Kicks Off, Here Are the Best Offers 

The Honor 7A 3GB RAM variant price has been discounted at Rs. 7,499. The phone was launched at a starting price of Rs. 8,999. Further, the Honor 10 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant price has been dropped to Rs. 24,999 from the launch price of Rs. 32,999.

If an Honor phone isn't your choice, the ongoing Flipkart sale has listed the Redmi 6 with a starting price of Rs. 7,499. The phone normally retails at Rs. 7,999. The sale also offers the Redmi Note 5 Pro at Rs. 10,999, dropped from Rs. 12,999. For extensive selfie camera users, there is the Redmi Y2 at Rs. 8,499 that shows a discount of Rs. 500 from its usual retail price of Rs. 8,999.

The Knock-Out Offers sale on Flipkart also brings the Mi A2 at a starting price of Rs. 10,999, down from its current price of Rs. 11,999. Similarly, there is the Poco F1 with an initial price of Rs. 17,999, down from Rs. 20,999 - something that was announced as a limited period price cut last week, and technically ended on June 9.

It is worth pointing out that the Xiaomi phones that are available with discounted prices on Flipkart are also listed with similar discounts during the ongoing Mi Super Sale. The sale is live through the Mi.com site until June 14. The discounts on Mi.com are also showing on Amazon.in during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest.

Apart from various Honor and Xiaomi phones, the Flipkart sale brings discounts on some Oppo and Vivo phones. The Oppo K1 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, for instance, is available at Rs. 14,990, down from Rs. 16,990.

There are also exchange discounts on the purchase of the Vivo V15 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11, Vivo Y17, Oppo R17 Pro, Vivo Y91i, and Vivo Y91. As we mentioned, customers can also avail Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection starting at Rs. 99 and no-cost EMI options at as low as Rs. 499 a month.

Further reading: Flipkart Knock-Out Offers sale, Flipkart sale, Flipkart, Honor 9i, Honor 9N, Redmi 6, Redmi Y2, Poco F1, Vivo V15, Vivo V15 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11, Redmi Note 5 Pro
