Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Offers Deals on Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops, Smartwatches, and More

 
, 20 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Offers Deals on Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops, Smartwatches, and More

Highlights

  • Flipkart offers deals on laptops with Intel Core i5, i7 processors
  • Discounts available on Canon and Nikon DSLRs
  • New Apple iPad models also available under offer

Flipkart has returned with its Grand Gadget Days sale, and is offering a plethora of deals on mobiles, laptops, tablets, gaming hardware, and audio accessories. Additionally, there are offers on personal grooming gadgets as well. However, the e-commerce website has not revealed the duration of the sale.

Under the Grand Gadgets Sale, Flipkart is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount on the Lenovo Phab 2, while the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro now comes for Rs. 22,999 (down from Rs. 30,000). That's it for mobiles in this sale.

For laptops, the Flipkart Grand Gadgets Sale is offering up to Rs. 4,000 discount on its best-selling laptops. The website has listed laptops with Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors with prices starting at Rs. 36,990 and Rs. 49,990 respectively. Laptops with Celeron processors are also a part of the sale, and prices begin from Rs. 13,990. Additionally, there are "Home Use" laptops listed in the Flipkart sale, starting at Rs. 11,990 and budget laptops from Dell at Rs. 17,990 and Lenovo from Rs. 18,990. Also part of the offer are "all in one" desktops from brands like Lenovo, HP, and Apple.

Gaming laptops are also a part of the sale, as Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 12,000 of on exchange on laptops like Acer Predator Helios, MSI GL Series, Acer Nitro 5 Spin, and more.

When it comes to tablets, the devices from brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Micromax, iBall, and more have massive discounts and offers. The price of the new Apple iPad models start at Rs. 24,900. There is a no-cost EMI option available on the iPad models as well. Meanwhile, Flipkart is offering up to 25 percent discount on the new Lenovo Tab 4 series. Additionally, there is a Rs. 10,500 discount of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3.

In terms of cameras, price of the Canon DSLRs start from Rs. 22,990. The Nikon D750 is available at Rs. 1,14,000 and the Nikon D3400 camera dual lens kit is priced at Rs. 35,990. Also available is the GoPro Hero 6 Sports and Action Camera priced at Rs. 31,000.

Audio accessories like headphones and speakers have also been listed. Similarly there are deals on smartwatches and fitness bands as well, including bands like Apple, Noise, Xiaomi, and more. Other deals include computer peripherals, gaming hardware, and other accessories.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart Grand Gadget Days, Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale
Uber Should Be Regulated Like Tour Buses, California Regulator Proposes
Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Offers Deals on Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops, Smartwatches, and More
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay Flash Sale
TRENDING
  1. This Is What the OnePlus 6 May Look Like
  2. Airtel's Rs. 499 Postpaid Plan Offers Unlimited Calls and 40GB Data
  3. Why Some People Believe the iPhone Is 2 Years Ahead of Android Phones
  4. Vivo V9 India Launch on March 23: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  5. Lenovo S5 With 18:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Flipkart Offers Up to 50 Percent Smartphone Buyback Guarantees at Rs. 49
  7. Elon Musk Needs to 'Grow Up', Says His Father, Who Elon Had Called 'Evil'
  8. Nokia Smartphones, Accessories Available in India via Official Site
  9. PUBG Mobile for Android, iOS Released: How to Download
  10. Lenovo S5 With Smart Dual Camera Goes Up for Reservations
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.