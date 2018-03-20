Flipkart has returned with its Grand Gadget Days sale, and is offering a plethora of deals on mobiles, laptops, tablets, gaming hardware, and audio accessories. Additionally, there are offers on personal grooming gadgets as well. However, the e-commerce website has not revealed the duration of the sale.

Under the Grand Gadgets Sale, Flipkart is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount on the Lenovo Phab 2, while the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro now comes for Rs. 22,999 (down from Rs. 30,000). That's it for mobiles in this sale.

For laptops, the Flipkart Grand Gadgets Sale is offering up to Rs. 4,000 discount on its best-selling laptops. The website has listed laptops with Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors with prices starting at Rs. 36,990 and Rs. 49,990 respectively. Laptops with Celeron processors are also a part of the sale, and prices begin from Rs. 13,990. Additionally, there are "Home Use" laptops listed in the Flipkart sale, starting at Rs. 11,990 and budget laptops from Dell at Rs. 17,990 and Lenovo from Rs. 18,990. Also part of the offer are "all in one" desktops from brands like Lenovo, HP, and Apple.

Gaming laptops are also a part of the sale, as Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 12,000 of on exchange on laptops like Acer Predator Helios, MSI GL Series, Acer Nitro 5 Spin, and more.

When it comes to tablets, the devices from brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Micromax, iBall, and more have massive discounts and offers. The price of the new Apple iPad models start at Rs. 24,900. There is a no-cost EMI option available on the iPad models as well. Meanwhile, Flipkart is offering up to 25 percent discount on the new Lenovo Tab 4 series. Additionally, there is a Rs. 10,500 discount of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3.

In terms of cameras, price of the Canon DSLRs start from Rs. 22,990. The Nikon D750 is available at Rs. 1,14,000 and the Nikon D3400 camera dual lens kit is priced at Rs. 35,990. Also available is the GoPro Hero 6 Sports and Action Camera priced at Rs. 31,000.

Audio accessories like headphones and speakers have also been listed. Similarly there are deals on smartwatches and fitness bands as well, including bands like Apple, Noise, Xiaomi, and more. Other deals include computer peripherals, gaming hardware, and other accessories.

